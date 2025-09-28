Verdict

There are few cars I’d rather be running at this time of year. The recent ice, wind and rain have flattered the Volkswagen Golf R; I knew that it would be good, but I’d totally underestimated to what extent this all-wheel-drive hot hatch would lap up the inclement weather.

Mileage: 10,148 miles

In a previous report, I hinted at how much I was looking forward to running our Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition in the colder months. I’d already got a sense of what the all-wheel-drive hot hatch was capable of, but nothing could prepare me for quite what a winter weapon it’s turned out to be.

If you’ve experienced the same sub-zero start to the year that I have, followed by weeks of wind and lashing rain, you’ll also have noticed how treacherous our roads have become. Standing water on every bend, potholes big enough to bend a wheel, plus short days that see the dazzling LED-light brigade out in force – it’s not a particularly pleasant time for UK motorists. Unless you drive a Golf R, that is.

Even on its standard Bridgestone rubber, the Golf just grips and goes. It doesn’t matter if you’re chugging along the motorway at the national limit or sprinting from A to B on a sodden back road, there really is very little that can keep up at this time of year.