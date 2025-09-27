But the biggest shame for UK buyers is that the diff is at its absolute best on an RS 3 fitted with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres. These are an option in other markets, but not offered here. If you plan on ever taking your RS 3 on track, I’d hunt a set out, because it makes the whole package gel perfectly.

Along with the technical changes, the RS 3’s cosmetics got a glow-up in 2024. It’s possible to tell it apart from earlier cars by its flatter, wider front grille, more extravagant side intakes, a straighter front splitter, and revised (and customisable) daytime running light graphics for the LED headlights.

A single vertical deflector sits in the centre of the tweaked rear diffuser and bumper, while two more are placed at the outer edges to mimic the front bumper. The changes are capped off by new colours and wheel designs.

Head-to-head

On the road

Both cars show incredible pace across pretty much any road. If the going gets slippery, the RS 3’s quattro four-wheel drive system, plus its dual-clutch auto gearbox, give it an edge. But we’d happily trade that tiny fraction of pace to appreciate the Civic’s superb six-speed manual transmission. Little beats the satisfaction of nailing a rev-matched downshift on a twisty road. While both cars are huge fun, the Civic gets our vote.

Tech highlights

There are two significantly different takes on the hot-hatch formula here. While both have turbos, that’s as far as the similarities go; the Civic uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels. The Audi has four-wheel drive to deploy the significant 394bhp produced by its 2.5-litre five-cylinder unit to the road. But despite its extra power, the RS 3 also weighs 211kg more than the Honda.

Price and running

On paper, spending more than 50 grand on a Honda Civic sounds like an awful lot of money, but for the speed and thrills on offer, it still seems like something of a performance-car bargain, especially when the RS 3 starts from at least £10,620 more. Yet the Audi has excellent residual values, holding onto over 60 per cent of its original value after three years. However, at 56 per cent, the Civic is fairly strong, too.

Practicality

From a family-car perspective, the Honda is the better option. The standard Civic is among the most roomy hatchbacks on sale when it comes to knee space, and that translates to the Type R, too. Legroom is far more generous than the RS 3, although the Audi has a little more headroom. The RS 3’s quattro system also compromises overall boot capacity, so the Honda has much more load space to play with, too.

Safety

Both of these cars have been tested by Euro NCAP in their more conventional hatchback forms, and both were awarded five stars. We find it a little stingy that Audi charges £340 extra – on a car that can cost more than £70k – for a central airbag between the front seats, which reduces the risk of injury in side collisions. Adaptive cruise control and all-round parking sensors are standard on both the Audi and the Honda.

Ownership

A three-year warranty and roadside assistance are standard with these cars, but Honda drivers can extend both the warranty and breakdown cover to five years as part of a £1,198 service plan (the five-year service plan costs £799 on its own). In our 2025 Driver Power Customer satisfaction survey, owners ranked Audi 19th best out of 31 manufacturers. Honda performed better, however, taking 10th place.

Verdict

Winner: Honda Civic Type R

The Civic Type R has been our favourite hot hatch for some time, and our latest encounter only reinforces that stance. Even against the best RS 3 Audi has yet produced, the Type R’s driving thrills stand out.