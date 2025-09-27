Honda Civic Type R vs Audi RS 3: the ultimate hot hatch face-off
Honda’s Civic Type R takes its final bow with the Ultimate Edition. Will it go out on a high against its Audi RS 3 rival?
Giant-killing performance, everyday practicality and at least a hint of loutish appearance; if a car has all three, then there’s a pretty strong chance that it’s a hot hatch. The well trodden formula of adding big power to a sensible family hatchback has been a hit for decades, opening up supercar-slaying potential to a much greater spread of buyers.
But these cars are becoming scarcer on the new-car market, and we feel that they deserve to be celebrated at every opportunity.
Honda feels the same, because to mark the nearing demise of the fantastic Civic Type R, it has released the Ultimate Edition. It gives us another excuse to get behind the wheel of one of the finest performance cars of the decade; one we rate so highly that we’ve named it our hot hatch of the year for three years running.
Yet Audi also knows a thing or two about fast hatches, and has tweaked the RS 3 to make it even more potent. Recent updates have enabled it to lap the Nürburgring Nordschliefe in just seven minutes, 33.123 seconds; that five-second improvement on the facelift model makes it the fastest production hot hatch to lap the German track. But are the changes enough to see the RS 3 wrestle the hot hatch crown from the Civic?
Honda Civic Type R
|Model:
|Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition
|Price:
|£57,905
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 324bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.4 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|34.5mpg
|Annual VED:
|£620
As a swansong to the Civic Type R, Honda released the Ultimate Edition, which we’re driving here. In addition to the Carbon Pack, which includes a carbon-fibre rear wing and interior pieces, it gets red exterior stripes.
An Ultimate Edition gift box features a numbered emblem and carbon key ring, plus Type R Keys, floor mats and car cover. Only 40 will be made, with 10 bound for the UK – all of which have sold. It costs £57,905, which is £6,000 more than the standard car.
Latest Honda Civic Type R deals
Tester’s note
Historically, the Type R’s design has been a bit hit and miss. From the slightly frumpy and almost anonymous look of the early EP3 to the over-styled and contrived previous-generation FK8, it feels like Honda has never quite found a consistent theme.
But I reckon the latest FL5 is the best- looking yet. To my eyes, it’s a return to the original EK Civic Type R; take a neatly styled, well proportioned hatchback, and add muscle. With wider bumpers, a rear wing and flared arches housing gorgeous 19-inch wheels, it’s as spot-on as hot hatches get.
Of all the satisfactions that come with using a manual gearbox, heel-and-toe downshifting – matching the revs to a lower gear with a blip of the throttle while simultaneously braking – is one of my absolute favourites.
For those times that you can’t be bothered, Honda also offers an automatic rev-matching system which does the hard work for you. If, like me, you’d rather do it yourself, turning the system off is a bit of a faff – you have to dive deep into the driver- assist sub-menus on the infotainment screen.
Audi RS 3
|Model:
|Audi RS 3 Carbon Vorsprung
|Price:
|£71,330
|Powertrain:
|2.5-litre 5cyl petrol turbo, 395bhp
|0-62mph:
|3.8 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|28.1mpg
|Annual VED:
|£620
Audi has gradually tweaked the RS 3’s formula since the first-generation model was launched in 2011. But one constant has remained: a 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine under the bonnet.
Despite stricter emissions regulations, it’s as potent as ever, pumping out 395bhp and 400Nm of torque. It’s not cheap for a five-door hatchback; the base model starts from £62,525. The top-spec Vorsprung trim we’re driving costs £71,330 without options.
Tester’s note
I’ve driven various RS 3s on track, both before and after the sport differential was added. It really makes a huge difference, both in terms of how sharply the nose points into a corner, and how early you can jump on the accelerator at the exit.
But the biggest shame for UK buyers is that the diff is at its absolute best on an RS 3 fitted with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres. These are an option in other markets, but not offered here. If you plan on ever taking your RS 3 on track, I’d hunt a set out, because it makes the whole package gel perfectly.
Along with the technical changes, the RS 3’s cosmetics got a glow-up in 2024. It’s possible to tell it apart from earlier cars by its flatter, wider front grille, more extravagant side intakes, a straighter front splitter, and revised (and customisable) daytime running light graphics for the LED headlights.
A single vertical deflector sits in the centre of the tweaked rear diffuser and bumper, while two more are placed at the outer edges to mimic the front bumper. The changes are capped off by new colours and wheel designs.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both cars show incredible pace across pretty much any road. If the going gets slippery, the RS 3’s quattro four-wheel drive system, plus its dual-clutch auto gearbox, give it an edge. But we’d happily trade that tiny fraction of pace to appreciate the Civic’s superb six-speed manual transmission. Little beats the satisfaction of nailing a rev-matched downshift on a twisty road. While both cars are huge fun, the Civic gets our vote.
Tech highlights
There are two significantly different takes on the hot-hatch formula here. While both have turbos, that’s as far as the similarities go; the Civic uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels. The Audi has four-wheel drive to deploy the significant 394bhp produced by its 2.5-litre five-cylinder unit to the road. But despite its extra power, the RS 3 also weighs 211kg more than the Honda.
Price and running
On paper, spending more than 50 grand on a Honda Civic sounds like an awful lot of money, but for the speed and thrills on offer, it still seems like something of a performance-car bargain, especially when the RS 3 starts from at least £10,620 more. Yet the Audi has excellent residual values, holding onto over 60 per cent of its original value after three years. However, at 56 per cent, the Civic is fairly strong, too.
Practicality
From a family-car perspective, the Honda is the better option. The standard Civic is among the most roomy hatchbacks on sale when it comes to knee space, and that translates to the Type R, too. Legroom is far more generous than the RS 3, although the Audi has a little more headroom. The RS 3’s quattro system also compromises overall boot capacity, so the Honda has much more load space to play with, too.
Safety
Both of these cars have been tested by Euro NCAP in their more conventional hatchback forms, and both were awarded five stars. We find it a little stingy that Audi charges £340 extra – on a car that can cost more than £70k – for a central airbag between the front seats, which reduces the risk of injury in side collisions. Adaptive cruise control and all-round parking sensors are standard on both the Audi and the Honda.
Ownership
A three-year warranty and roadside assistance are standard with these cars, but Honda drivers can extend both the warranty and breakdown cover to five years as part of a £1,198 service plan (the five-year service plan costs £799 on its own). In our 2025 Driver Power Customer satisfaction survey, owners ranked Audi 19th best out of 31 manufacturers. Honda performed better, however, taking 10th place.
Verdict
Winner: Honda Civic Type R
The Civic Type R has been our favourite hot hatch for some time, and our latest encounter only reinforces that stance. Even against the best RS 3 Audi has yet produced, the Type R’s driving thrills stand out.
From a chassis that is both incredibly grippy yet playful on the limit, to the feelsome steering and the best manual transmission of any car currently on sale, it’s genuinely hard to find a weakness.
The fact that all of these thrills come for a few grand less than even a base RS 3 – despite a fairly high cost these days – means the final Honda Civic Type R bows out as an undefeated champion.
Runner-up: Audi RS 3
Even against such capable predecessors, the latest RS 3 is peak hot hatchback for the Audi. A car which has never been short on performance – either in a straight line or around a set of corners – has become even more effective, thanks to the revisions to its drivetrain software.
But those changes have made the car even more fun, which is the biggest bonus of all. And, of course, the RS 3’s party piece, that glorious five-cylinder engine, will be enough reason for some buyers to choose it alone. There’s no shame in finishing second to one of the greatest hot hatches of all time.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition
|Audi RS 3 Carbon Vorsprung
|Price from/price of our choice
|£51,905/£57,905
|£62,525/£71,330
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl inline/1,991cc
|5cyl inline/2,480cc
|Power
|324/6,500 bhp/rpm
|395/5,600-7,000 bhp/rpm
|Torque
|420/2,600-4,000 Nm/rpm
|500/2,250-5,600Nm/rpm
|Transmission
|Six-speed man/fwd
|Seven-speed auto/4wd
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.4 secs/171mph
|3.8 secs/174mph
|Fuel tank
|47 litres
|55 litres
|MPG (WLTP)/range
|34.5/34.4mpg/357 miles
|28.1/30.1mpg/340 miles
|CO2 emissions
|186g/km
|213g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,594/2,734mm
|4,381/2,631mm
|Width/height
|1,890/1,401mm
|1,851/1,418mm
|Rear knee room
|634-859mm
|495-725mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|862/1,502mm
|920/1,465mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|410/1,212 litres
|282/1,104 litres
|Boot length/width
|916/1,030mm
|760/990mm
|Boot lip height
|659mm
|675mm
|Kerbweight
|1,429kg
|1,640kg
|Power-to-weight ratio
|227bhp/tonne
|241bhp/tonne
|Turning circle
|12.1 metres
|12 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£32,629/56.35%
|£43,183/60.54%
|Depreciation
|£25,276
|£28,147
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|43/£1,167/£620
|39/£1,666/£620
|Three-year service cost
|£799 (5 years)
|£984 (4 years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£4,285/£8,570
|£4,956/£9,912
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,875
|£2,302
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (90,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|10th
|19th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|89/87/82/83/5 _ (2022)
|89/81/68/73/5_ (2020)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£700/19 inches
|£595/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|No/yes
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|9 inches/yes
|10.1 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/sunroof
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Wired
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|No/no
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
What we would choose
Honda Civic Type R
The Ultimate Edition is fitted with a Carbon Pack – a £3,765 option on the standard Civic Type R. The bulk of that cost is made up by the carbon-fibre rear wing, which can also be chosen individually for £3,030.
Audi RS 3
The carbon-fibre bucket seats are a great addition, but we probably wouldn’t bother with the RS Ceramic Brakes. They’re £4,885, and will be costly to replace, with only a slight benefit in on-track performance.
