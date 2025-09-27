Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Honda Civic Type R vs Audi RS 3: the ultimate hot hatch face-off

Honda’s Civic Type R takes its final bow with the Ultimate Edition. Will it go out on a high against its Audi RS 3 rival?

By:Alex Ingram
27 Sep 2025
Honda Civic Type R vs Audi RS 3 - front end30

Giant-killing performance, everyday practicality and at least a hint of loutish appearance; if a car has all three, then there’s a pretty strong chance that it’s a hot hatch. The well trodden formula of adding big power to a sensible family hatchback has been a hit for decades, opening up supercar-slaying potential to a much greater spread of buyers. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

But these cars are becoming scarcer on the new-car market, and we feel that they deserve to be celebrated at every opportunity. 

Honda feels the same, because to mark the nearing demise of the fantastic Civic Type R, it has released the Ultimate Edition. It gives us another excuse to get behind the wheel of one of the finest performance cars of the decade; one we rate so highly that we’ve named it our hot hatch of the year for three years running. 

Yet Audi also knows a thing or two about fast hatches, and has tweaked the RS 3 to make it even more potent. Recent updates have enabled it to lap the Nürburgring Nordschliefe in just seven minutes, 33.123 seconds; that five-second improvement on the facelift model makes it the fastest production hot hatch to lap the German track. But are the changes enough to see the RS 3 wrestle the hot hatch crown from the Civic?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Sportage

2021 Kia

Sportage

60,824 milesManualPetrol1.6L

Cash £12,097
View Sportage
Model 3

2023 Tesla

Model 3

37,940 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,497
View Model 3
Qashqai

2022 Nissan

Qashqai

38,084 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,997
View Qashqai
Qashqai

2022 Nissan

Qashqai

26,773 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,847
View Qashqai

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R - front 3/430
Model:Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition
Price:£57,905
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl petrol turbo, 324bhp
0-62mph:5.4 seconds
Test efficiency:34.5mpg
Annual VED:£620

As a swansong to the Civic Type R, Honda released the Ultimate Edition, which we’re driving here. In addition to the Carbon Pack, which includes a carbon-fibre rear wing and interior pieces, it gets red exterior stripes. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

An Ultimate Edition gift box features a numbered emblem and carbon key ring, plus Type R Keys, floor mats and car cover. Only 40 will be made, with 10 bound for the UK – all of which have sold. It costs £57,905, which is £6,000 more than the standard car.

Latest Honda Civic Type R deals

Tester’s note

Historically, the Type R’s design has been a bit hit and miss. From the slightly frumpy and almost anonymous look of the early EP3 to the over-styled and contrived previous-generation FK8, it feels like Honda has never quite found a consistent theme. 

But I reckon the latest FL5 is the best- looking yet. To my eyes, it’s a return to the original EK Civic Type R; take a neatly styled, well proportioned hatchback, and add muscle. With wider bumpers, a rear wing and flared arches housing  gorgeous 19-inch wheels, it’s as spot-on as hot hatches get.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Of all the satisfactions that come with using a manual gearbox, heel-and-toe downshifting – matching the revs to a lower gear with a blip of the throttle while simultaneously braking – is one of my absolute favourites. 

For those times that you can’t be bothered, Honda also offers an automatic rev-matching system which does the hard work for you. If, like me, you’d rather do it yourself, turning the system off is a bit of a faff – you have to dive deep into the driver- assist sub-menus on the infotainment screen.

Audi RS 3

Audi RS 3 - front 3/430
Model:Audi RS 3 Carbon Vorsprung
Price:£71,330
Powertrain:2.5-litre 5cyl petrol turbo, 395bhp
0-62mph:3.8 seconds
Test efficiency:28.1mpg
Annual VED:£620

Audi has gradually tweaked the RS 3’s formula since the first-generation model was launched in 2011. But one constant has remained: a 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine under the bonnet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite stricter emissions regulations, it’s as potent as ever, pumping out 395bhp and 400Nm of torque. It’s not cheap for a five-door hatchback; the base model starts from £62,525. The top-spec Vorsprung trim we’re driving costs £71,330 without options.

Latest Audi RS 3 deals

Tester’s note

I’ve driven various RS 3s on track, both before and after the sport differential was added. It really makes a huge difference, both in terms of how sharply the nose points into a corner, and how early you can jump on the accelerator at the exit. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But the biggest shame for UK buyers is that the diff is at its absolute best on an RS 3 fitted with  Pirelli Trofeo R tyres. These are an option in other markets, but not offered here. If you plan on ever taking your RS 3 on track, I’d hunt a set out, because it makes the whole package gel perfectly.

Along with the technical changes, the RS 3’s cosmetics got a glow-up in 2024. It’s possible to tell it apart from earlier cars by its flatter, wider front grille, more extravagant side intakes, a straighter front splitter, and revised (and customisable) daytime running light graphics for the LED headlights

Advertisement - Article continues below

A single vertical deflector sits in the centre of the tweaked rear diffuser and bumper, while two more are placed at the outer edges to mimic the front bumper. The changes are capped off by new colours and wheel designs.

Head-to-head

Honda Civic Type R vs Audi RS 3 - front tracking30

On the road

Both cars show incredible pace across pretty much any road. If the going gets slippery, the RS 3’s quattro four-wheel drive system, plus its dual-clutch auto gearbox, give it an edge. But we’d happily trade that tiny fraction of pace to appreciate the Civic’s superb six-speed manual transmission. Little beats the satisfaction of nailing a rev-matched downshift on a twisty road. While both cars are huge fun, the Civic gets our vote.

Tech highlights

There are two significantly different takes on the hot-hatch formula here. While both have turbos, that’s as far as the similarities go; the Civic uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels. The Audi has four-wheel drive to deploy the significant 394bhp produced by its 2.5-litre five-cylinder unit to the road. But despite its extra power, the RS 3 also weighs 211kg more than the Honda.

Price and running

On paper, spending more than 50 grand on a Honda Civic sounds like an awful lot of money, but for the speed and thrills on offer, it still seems like something of a performance-car bargain, especially when the RS 3 starts from at least £10,620 more. Yet the Audi has excellent residual values, holding onto over 60 per cent of its original value after three years. However, at 56 per cent, the Civic is fairly strong, too.

Practicality

From a family-car perspective, the Honda is the better option. The standard Civic is among the most roomy hatchbacks on sale when it comes to knee space, and that translates to the Type R, too. Legroom is far more generous than the RS 3, although the Audi has a little more headroom. The RS 3’s quattro system also compromises overall boot capacity, so the Honda has much more load space to play with, too.

Safety

Both of these cars have been tested by Euro NCAP in their more conventional hatchback forms, and both were awarded five stars. We find it a little stingy that Audi charges £340 extra – on a car that can cost more than £70k – for a central airbag between the front seats, which reduces the risk of injury in side collisions. Adaptive cruise control and all-round parking sensors are standard on both the Audi and the Honda.

Ownership

A three-year warranty and roadside assistance are standard with these cars, but Honda drivers can extend both the warranty and breakdown cover to five years as part of a £1,198 service plan (the five-year service plan costs £799 on its own). In our 2025 Driver Power Customer satisfaction survey, owners ranked Audi 19th best out of 31 manufacturers. Honda performed better, however, taking 10th place.

Verdict

Winner: Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R - front cornering30

The Civic Type R has been our favourite hot hatch for some time, and our latest encounter only reinforces that stance. Even against the best RS 3 Audi has yet produced, the Type R’s driving thrills stand out. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

From a chassis that is both incredibly grippy yet playful on the limit, to the feelsome steering and the best manual transmission of any car currently on sale, it’s genuinely hard to find a weakness. 

The fact that all of these thrills come for a few grand less than even a base RS 3 – despite a fairly high cost these days – means the final Honda Civic Type R bows out as an undefeated champion.

Runner-up: Audi RS 3

Audi RS 3 - front cornering30

Even against such capable predecessors, the latest RS 3 is peak hot hatchback for the Audi. A car which has never been short on performance – either in a straight line or around a set of corners – has become even more effective, thanks to the revisions to its drivetrain software. 

But those changes have made the car even more fun, which is the biggest bonus of all. And, of course, the RS 3’s party piece, that glorious five-cylinder engine, will be enough reason for some buyers to choose it alone. There’s no shame in finishing second to one of the greatest hot hatches of all time.

Prices and specs

Our choiceHonda Civic Type R Ultimate EditionAudi RS 3 Carbon Vorsprung
Price from/price of our choice£51,905/£57,905£62,525/£71,330
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl inline/1,991cc5cyl inline/2,480cc
Power324/6,500 bhp/rpm395/5,600-7,000 bhp/rpm
Torque420/2,600-4,000 Nm/rpm500/2,250-5,600Nm/rpm
TransmissionSix-speed man/fwdSeven-speed auto/4wd
0-62mph/top speed5.4 secs/171mph3.8 secs/174mph
Fuel tank47 litres55 litres
MPG (WLTP)/range34.5/34.4mpg/357 miles28.1/30.1mpg/340 miles
CO2 emissions186g/km213g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,594/2,734mm4,381/2,631mm
Width/height1,890/1,401mm1,851/1,418mm
Rear knee room634-859mm495-725mm
Rear headroom/elbow room862/1,502mm920/1,465mm
Boot space (seats up/down)410/1,212 litres282/1,104 litres
Boot length/width916/1,030mm760/990mm
Boot lip height659mm675mm
Kerbweight1,429kg1,640kg
Power-to-weight ratio227bhp/tonne241bhp/tonne
Turning circle12.1 metres12 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£32,629/56.35%£43,183/60.54%
Depreciation£25,276£28,147
Insurance group/quote/VED43/£1,167/£62039/£1,666/£620
Three-year service cost£799 (5 years)£984 (4 years)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£4,285/£8,570£4,956/£9,912
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,875£2,302
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (90,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position10th19th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars89/87/82/83/5 _ (2022)89/81/68/73/5_ (2020)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£700/19 inches£595/19 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsNo/yesYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard9 inches/yes10.1 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/sunroof
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoWiredYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/noYes/no

What we would choose

Honda Civic Type R vs Audi RS 3 - rear 3/430

Honda Civic Type R

The Ultimate Edition is fitted with a Carbon Pack – a £3,765 option on the standard Civic Type R. The bulk of that cost is made up by the carbon-fibre rear wing, which can also be chosen individually for £3,030.

Audi RS 3

The carbon-fibre bucket seats are a great addition, but we probably wouldn’t bother with the RS Ceramic Brakes. They’re £4,885, and will be costly to replace, with only a slight benefit in on-track performance.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,879 off RRP*Used from £13,600
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £3,297 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £2,028 off RRP*Used from £16,197
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £23,990Avg. savings £2,161 off RRP*
New Omoda 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer
EV tow test - Kia with caravan and Hyundai header

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer

Towing a caravan from Bristol to Land’s End with a Kia EV9: how hard can it be? Eight hours later, I was at my wits’ end…
Features
24 Sep 2025
Range Rover L322 by Velvet Motorworks is an Estonian revamp of the British SUV
Range Rover L322 restomod by Velvet Motorworks - front static

Range Rover L322 by Velvet Motorworks is an Estonian revamp of the British SUV

Estonian company Velvet Motorworks is giving the third-generation Range Rover a new lease on life with bespoke restomods
News
24 Sep 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content