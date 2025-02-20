Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia EV3 GT is about to spice up the small SUV world

Even the mild-manner EV3 crossover is getting the GT treatment

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Dec 2025
Kia EV3 GT - front 3/420

Our spies first caught the new EV3 GT back in February undergoing cold-weather testing and since then we’ve spied it on the road and even on the Nurburgring. Now we await its unveiling in January, alongside GT-branded versions of the EV4 and EV5 at the Brussels Motor Show. 

Until the Kia EV2 and its sporty GT variant arrive, the upcoming EV3 GT will be Kia’s entry-level GT model and will have a few rivals to contend with. There’s the new Vauxhall Mokka GSEVolvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance, Smart #1 Brabus and Cupra Born VZ, plus the diminishing petrol-powered hot hatch sector.

Kia has been quiet on the EV3 GT’s powertrain, although this hot edition sits on the same e-GMP architecture as the standard car. Dual-motor layouts have already been confirmed for the EV3 range, suggesting the EV3 GT be equipped with a version of this set-up. Its power output isn’t likely to match the larger EV4 GT’s mooted 400bhp, so the same 302bhp and 480Nm of torque set-up as the new EV5 GT seems more likely. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

What the e-GMP underpinnings will allow the EV3 GT to feature is virtual gearshifts. Such a set-up was first seen in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but Kia’s set-up isn’t as involved, although in other Kia GT cars – including the EV6 GT and new EV9 GT – it replicates a V6 engine with an eight-speed automatic. We’ll have to wait and see if this applies to the entry EV3 GT too. 

Kia EV3 GT - rear 3/420

As for the EV3 GT’s design, while there’s still lots of cladding on the test car we spotted, we can see elements that confirm this car’s more performance-oriented identity. These include chunky 20-inch wheels and, in some previous spyshots, green brake calipers. 

In addition to these details, we’re expecting to see either new or heavily revised bumpers that take the existing design language from the EV3 GT-Line – already available used from under £30,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service – and bulk it up. Previously spotted prototypes also revealed a quirky blue interior with GT-embossed sports seats and contrasting green stitching. These seats seem to mirror those in the EV9 GT.

The current, top-spec EV3 GT-Line S costs around £44k, so the GT is expected to sit nearer the £50,000 mark, which is pretty much standard for a modern hot hatchback.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small SUVs to buy 2026
Best small SUVs - May 2025

Best small SUVs to buy 2026

Small SUVs are among the most popular bodystyles on UK roads, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
12 Dec 2025
Best electric cars 2025/2026
Best Electric cars - header image, October 2025

Best electric cars 2025/2026

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
30 Oct 2025
Kia EV3 review
Kia EV3 - main image

Kia EV3 review

The stylish Kia EV3 compact electric SUV offers a long range, a practical boot, and good passenger comfort
In-depth reviews
25 Sep 2025
Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?
Electric car charging mega test - header

Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?

Can the latest generation of EVs really top up as quickly as their makers say they can? We plugged in 10 popular models to find out
Features
5 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback

Ford’s passenger-car business will get a new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
21 Dec 2025
Groundbreaking new Jaguar GT: huge price, power and plans for the 4-door EV revealed
Jaguar E GT Avarvarii

Groundbreaking new Jaguar GT: huge price, power and plans for the 4-door EV revealed

Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover gives Auto Express the very latest on 2026’s most keenly anticipated car: the Jaguar four-door GT
News
19 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content