Hot Kia EV3 GT gets 288bhp and all-wheel-drive

Flagship GT will offer more power, more driven wheels and a few sporty design elements

By:Jordan Katsianis
9 Jan 2026
Kia EV3 GT - front13

Kia has revealed a swathe of new GT flagship editions for its electric car ranges at the Brussels Motor Show, the smallest of which is the Kia EV3 GT. This new model introduces a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain to the EV3 line-up for the first time, and should bring some added engagement and performance to the already impressive little crossover. However, despite the GT moniker, it won’t be quite as powerful as some key rivals. 

Key changes for the GT begin with the addition of a second electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This joins the 194bhp front-mounted motor found in other EV3 models to create a total output of 288bhp. Power is drawn from the same 81.4kWh battery pack as the existing long-range EV3 model, and the GT is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds. 

These figures are a fair way off some of the EV3’s rivals, such as the dual-motor Volvo EX30 Performance and Smart #1 Brabus, but Kia says its new GT isn’t about outright numbers; instead the GT has been developed to make the standard car’s driving experience more engaging thanks to a few key elements. 

First is the fitment of the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) system that’s also found on the larger EV6 GT. This uses the steering wheel-mounted paddles to change through ‘virtual gears’ that mimic the sound and throttle mapping of a combustion-powered model. Kia hasn’t confirmed which engine the system is based on, but it should give the GT more character, rather than just more outright speed. 

Kia EV3 GT - rear13

The second change is the fitment of new adaptive dampers specifically tuned for the GT model, plus larger 20-inch wheels with performance-oriented tyres. The EV3’s design has also been given a slight tweak with new bumpers and a slightly lower stance, while the cabin has been given a lift with new, more supportive seats in a range of GT-specific trim options. 

Kia hasn’t announced a range or efficiency figure for the EV3 GT as yet, but we suspect it’ll have a slight dip compared with the long-range single-motor EV3, which tops out at around 375 miles. This will be due to the added drag of the second motor and grippier tyres. Charging is consistent with other models, though, with a 10-80 per cent charge possible in 31 minutes. 

Pricing is also yet to be confirmed, but the GT should be only slightly dearer than the existing EV3 GT-Line S, which sits at around £44,000. Production will begin in the next couple of months, with UK deliveries expected to begin this summer. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

