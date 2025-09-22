Kia is rapidly growing its sporty GT range of all-electric cars and the EV4 GT will make its global debut at the Brussels Motor Show on 9 January.

The EV4 GT should provide Kia with a hot hatch-shaped EV with enough power and performance to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R and even the Audi RS 3.

Kia won’t have the electric hot hatch segment to itself, however. The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and MG4 XPower feature dual-motor power and they’ve been joined this year by the Alpine A290 GTS and the Vauxhall Mokka GSE, which have single-motor layouts.

Plenty of information (and design details) about the EV4 GT have been saved for its unveiling, although we do know it’ll come with a dual-motor set-up. The standard EV4 uses a single 201bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, but with an extra e-motor mounted on the rear axle, not only will the EV4 GT get all-wheel drive, we expect this will also bump power up to 400bhp. The 0-62mph time should be around the five-second mark.

Beside power, what other upgrades will the EV4 GT get?

We suspect the EV4 GT will inherit the Virtual Gear Shift system (VGS) from the EV6 GT and new EV9 GT. It’s designed to mimic the sound and feel of a petrol car with a V6 engine and an eight-speed transmission. Kia hasn’t said which car it’s based on, but the Stinger GT-S was the last Kia with that engine and gearbox configuration. The VGS system should help deliver another layer to the EV4 GT’s driving experience over other electric hot hatches that don’t feature this technology.