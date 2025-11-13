Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Kia EV4 Fastback review: sleeker alternative to superior hatch

The Fastback version of Kia's EV4 offers a saloon bodystyle that's a throwback in today's hatch-dominated market

By:Richard Ingram
13 Nov 2025
Kia EV4 Fastback GT-Line S21
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict

It’s no real surprise that the Fastback is predicted to account for such a small proportion of Kia EV4 sales. The extra range is offset by the less practical saloon shape, which to our eyes, looks a little awkward and less cohesive than the handsome hatch. But if it suits you, and you’re prepared to stump up the ‘luxury car’ VED supplement, then it’s just as refined, good to drive and slick inside and as the standard car.

The days of mainstream four-door saloons populating the upper echelons of the new-car sales charts are behind us. In a world dominated by SUVs and, to a lesser extent, hatchbacks, the conventional three-box shape no longer gets a look in.

But that hasn’t dissuaded Kia from launching this new EV4 Fastback in the UK. Based on the boxier hatchback and aimed unashamedly at the fleet and private-hire markets, the sleeker saloon is expected to attract just 15 per cent of Kia EV4 buyers.

The Fastback is more than just a booted version of the EV4 hatch, however. Measuring 4,730mm bumper-to-bumper, the saloon is a full 300mm longer – despite its identical wheelbase. All the extra length is in the rear overhang, resulting in a generous 490-litre boot.

That space is compromised by the letterbox-style boot opening, but the area is wide and pretty deep. This being front-wheel drive only, there’s no frunk but there is space under the boot floor to keep the charging cables.

Kia EV4 Fastback GT-Line S cabin21

The slightly sloping roofline doesn’t drastically reduce rear headroom, with enough height for even six-foot-tall adults to sit relatively comfortably. That feeling of space is boosted further by the totally flat floor – allowing passengers to sit three abreast for short journeys.

On the road, there’s not much to separate the Fastback from the standard EV4. It’s perhaps slightly more refined; the more slippery shape reduces the drag coefficient from 0.26Cd to 0.23Cd – but both versions are admirably quiet, even at motorway speeds. That sense of calm is matched by impressive ride comfort, which rounds off the worst potholes even on 19-inch wheels.

Kia will keep its hot-hatch powder dry for the impending EV4 GT, but that’s not to say the Fastback seems floppy or under-engineered when faced with a twisting back road. There’s very little feel to the steering, with slightly muted responses around the dead ahead, but body control is good. The brake pedal has a progressive nature to it, and you can adjust the recuperation via the handy paddles behind the wheel.

There’s just one motor option on offer until that aforementioned GT arrives. It feels just right for this kind of car; 201bhp is never enough to overwhelm the front wheels, but sufficient to provide a surge of acceleration that’ll surprise petrol VW Golf or Ford Focus drivers away from the lights. The 0-62mph dash takes 7.9 seconds, and there’s plenty in reserve for impromptu overtakes.

Kia EV4 Fastback GT-Line S rear21

In terms of range, we found our EV4 Fastback to be fairly efficient, returning roughly 4.1mi/kWh over a mixed driving route – equivalent to around 330 miles on a charge. It’s worth noting that our car was fitted with the optional (£900) energy-saving heat pump, which is only offered on the top-spec GT-Line S. Kia says it wants to offer its customers the choice, and that it doesn’t consider such kit essential in mild climates like the UK’s. But it does feel a bit stingy to charge extra for something that comes as standard on many much cheaper rivals.

A peak charging speed of just 127kW means it’ll take a little over half an hour to charge from 10 to 80 per cent. The 800-volt-equipped Mercedes CLA boasts much faster top-up times, but the Kia’s strong efficiency means you shouldn’t need to utilise overpriced rapid chargers all that often.

The cabin is lifted unchanged from the EV4 hatchback and is all but identical to the one you’ll find in the SUV-bodied EV3. We thought quality was really quite impressive and everything felt well screwed together – even if we weren’t convinced by the perforated seats and two-tone dashboard on our car. Still, it feels nice and airy thanks to the low centre console, which offers plenty of additional storage for odds and ends.

You get a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instruments and central infotainment screen, with an additional 5.3-inch panel sandwiched in between for the climate controls. Despite the readout being completely digital, you adjust the temperature using a tactile rocker switch on the main fascia, which is a neat touch.

We’re not so fond of the bank of haptic shortcut switches underneath the main display, which are difficult to read on the move and require quite a prod to access the required function. Shortcut buttons on the steering wheel turn off things like the nannying lane-keep assist and annoying speed-limit warning.

The main screen is simple to swipe through and filled with features – even if all of the entertainment and gaming apps were hidden behind an account that we didn’t have access to. Wireless Apple CarPlay (and Android Auto) are included, and connected every time during our test. 

The kicker, really, is the extra cost that the Fastback commands over the otherwise very talented Kia EV4 hatch. The saloon isn’t available with the smaller battery, and can’t be optioned in the base ‘Air’ trim – so every version surpasses the all-important £40k threshold, and is liable for the annual £425 ‘luxury-car’ VED surcharge. Add-on a £1,500 list-price premium, and the numbers don’t quite stack up.

Model:Kia EV4 Fastback GT-Line S
Price:£45,395
Powertrain81kWh battery, 1x e-motors
Power/torque201bhp/283Nm
Transmission:Single-speed auto, front-wheel drive
0-60mph:7.9 seconds
Top speed:105mph
Range380 miles
Charging127kW (10-80% in 31 minutes)
Length/Width/Height4,730/1,860/1,480mm
On sale:Now
More reviews

In-depth reviews
Kia EV4 review
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content