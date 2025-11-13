Kia EV4 Fastback review: sleeker alternative to superior hatch

Verdict

It’s no real surprise that the Fastback is predicted to account for such a small proportion of Kia EV4 sales. The extra range is offset by the less practical saloon shape, which to our eyes, looks a little awkward and less cohesive than the handsome hatch. But if it suits you, and you’re prepared to stump up the ‘luxury car’ VED supplement, then it’s just as refined, good to drive and slick inside and as the standard car.

The days of mainstream four-door saloons populating the upper echelons of the new-car sales charts are behind us. In a world dominated by SUVs and, to a lesser extent, hatchbacks, the conventional three-box shape no longer gets a look in.

But that hasn’t dissuaded Kia from launching this new EV4 Fastback in the UK. Based on the boxier hatchback and aimed unashamedly at the fleet and private-hire markets, the sleeker saloon is expected to attract just 15 per cent of Kia EV4 buyers.

The Fastback is more than just a booted version of the EV4 hatch, however. Measuring 4,730mm bumper-to-bumper, the saloon is a full 300mm longer – despite its identical wheelbase. All the extra length is in the rear overhang, resulting in a generous 490-litre boot.