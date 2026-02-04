We can’t get enough of sporty vans here in the UK and the latest model to join the segment is the new Volkswagen Transporter Sportline.

Like previous Sportline versions, there’s plenty to distinguish the new van from the regular VW Transporter. It gets unique front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a gloss black grille, roof rails, 29mm-lower suspension and 19-inch diamond-cut wheels. There’s also a rear spoiler – although we’re not sure how much aerodynamic benefit it’ll bring – while matrix LED headlights, sports seats in faux leather, Sportline badging and a red grille all help give VW’s medium panel van a real GTI-like attitude.

Pricing for the Transporter currently starts at £39,478 in its base Commerce trim, although you can enjoy an average saving of £3,170 on the Auto Express Find A Car service. The Sportline will be available to order from April, and prices start at £62,752 for the short-wheelbase model, with the long-wheelbase edition at £63,796.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Sportline model is also joined by the Sportline 75 Special Edition, celebrating 75 years of the VW bus. It costs £64,552 for the panel van model, and £66,928 for the Kombi model, but only 75 units will be built. They get a unique Moss Green paint finish with green stitching on the upholstery and steering wheel, along with bespoke plaques and ‘Sportline 75’ logos.

It’s not the first time the ‘Sportline’ badge has been seen on the back of VW’s mid-size van. The T5 generation introduced it way back in 2003 before becoming a popular range-topping trim level for the Transporter in T6 guise.