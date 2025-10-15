Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Want a van that looks like a hot hatch? The new Fiat Scudo Onyx is your answer

The sporty-looking Scudo Onyx is available with diesel and electric power, though it’s no faster than before

By:Alastair Crooks
15 Oct 2025
Fiat Scudo Onyx - front16

The Stellantis group seems to have a thing for sporty-looking vans at the moment. The latest in its stream of upgraded commercial vehicles arrives thanks to the Fiat Scudo receiving a new Onyx trim level. 

Fiat Professional (Fiat’s commercial vehicle sub-brand) previously launched a Fiat Scudo Onyx van only last year, though this new one is based on the mid-sized van’s current facelifted form. On the face of it the Scudo Onyx follows the same themes as other sporty vans from fellow Stellantis brands, such as the Vauxhall Vivaro GSPeugeot Expert Sport and the recently-revealed Citroen Dispatch VTR

Like its Stellantis siblings, the Onyx is available as a diesel or as a pure-electric E-Scudo. It’s only offered as a crew van and pricing starts from £45,990 (excluding VAT) for the diesel with the E-Scudo Onyx coming in at £50,940 after the plug-in car grant (also excluding VAT). Leasing deals on the regular Fiat Scudo van currently start from just £214 a month on the Auto Express Buy  A Car service

Fiat Scudo Onyx - rear16

Fiat has fitted the Scudo Onyx with a bespoke bodykit to help it stand out against rivals from Stellantis, and other options like the Ford Transit Custom MS-RT, too. There’s a new front splitter, lowered side skirts, a new rear bumper and a rear spoiler finished in yellow. The decals on the bonnet, front bumper and down the side are also finished in yellow, contrasting with the 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels and metallic black body paint. 

The interior has been fettled as well. Fiat’s added eco-leather seats with yellow-stitched, diamond-quilted inserts appear along with a yellow strip on the dash with ‘Onyx’ branding. While things like keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control and a leather steering wheel are only offered as part of an £800 ‘Comfort Pack’ on the regular Scudo, they’re all standard on the Onyx. Other features on the Scudo Onyx include a heated driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging. 

The diesel version of the Onyx is the Scudo’s more powerful 2.0-litre unit with 180bhp going through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite the sporty add-ons, the E-Scudo Onyx has the same efficiency figures as the regular electric van with a 75kWh battery providing a range of 230 miles. Only 100 units of the old Scudo Onyx were made available in the UK but Fiat Professional hasn’t revealed if the new one will be similarly limited in production. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

