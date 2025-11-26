Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo have immediately responded to the Government’s announcement that a pay-per-mile road tax system will come into effect from 2028, essentially costing the average EV driver hundreds of pounds a year.

The pair have launched their own ‘EV Tax Rebate’, which they say will cancel out the incoming 3p per mile road tax for 20,000 miles. Available on the all-electric Omoda E5 and Jaecoo E5, which share the same underpinnings, the £600 ‘tax rebate’ is offered on cars purchased through Omoda and Jaecoo finance on a 48-month agreement.

Omoda and Jaecoo point out that the average EV is said to travel 8,740 miles each year, which would equate to £262 in road tax at 3p per mile.

The Omoda E5 available on the deal is the higher-spec Noble which gets a 360-degree parking camera, electrically adjustable front seats, a sunroof, an electrically-powered tailgate and an uprated eight-speaker audio system.

The Jaecoo E5 Luxury is also the highest trim you can get, and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered bootlid, noise-insulated windows, a 13.2-inch central display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 540-degree exterior camera and a panoramic sunroof with a powered sunshade.

Both cars feature a 61kWh battery, but it’s the cheaper Omoda that goes further on a charge at 267 miles, compared with the Jaecoo’s 248 miles. Initially, they both came with 80kW maximum charge rates, but the Omoda now gets up to 130kW, with the Jaecoo up to 110kW.

