Omoda 5 and E5 receive substantial upgrades after less than a year on sale

The petrol Omoda 5 gets a new cabin design with bigger screens and better materials, while the electric E5 has a new battery for more range

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Aug 2025
OMODA 5 upgrade - front 3/411

The Omoda 5 and all-electric Omoda E5 have received some significant upgrades after less than a year on sale following critical media reviews. Among the changes to the Hyundai Kona rival are revised suspension to improve handling and “provide a more dynamic proposition to drivers.”

To achieve this, the two cars have had their front suspension geometry tweaked and received a new electric steering system. They also have new front wheel hubs and bearings, and tweaked brake linings, which are supposed to help improve safety. 

Elsewhere, rather than having a different cabin design from its sibling, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 now features the same interior as the E5, including dual 12.25-inch displays. The gear selector is now a column-mounted stalk behind the steering wheel, which has also been tweaked, while the wireless charging pad has been moved to a more convenient spot on the centre console. 

To maximise boot space, the Omoda 5’s full-size spare wheel has been ditched, increasing luggage capacity from 372 litres to 430 litres. However that still can’t match the 466-litre boot in the Kona, or the 492 litres of space you get in another rival, the Renault Symbioz.

The Omoda 5’s turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine is the same as before, meaning there’s still no hybrid assistance, however power has dropped from 183bhp to 145bhp. Before, the mid-size SUV was capable of 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds, but we assume the updated model will need slightly longer to get the job done. 

If you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, the Omoda 5 has a sister car, the Jaecoo 7, which is available for just over £250 per month right now through our own Find a Car service. Its plug-in ‘Super Hybrid System’ can deliver up to 56 miles of pure-electric driving.

OMODA E5 upgrade - front 3/411

Meanwhile, the electric Omoda E5 has received a new 61kWh battery pack, which is the same size as before but more energy dense, allowing the electric SUV’s range to increase from 257 to 267 miles. The maximum peak charging speed has also jumped from 80kW to 130kW, and an energy-saving heat pump will be fitted as standard on all models.

The updated Omoda 5 is available to order now, with prices starting from £23,990 – £1,245 less than it cost last August, and nearly £3,000 less than the most basic Hyundai Kona – while the Omoda E5 starts from £33,065. Both versions are offered in Knight and Noble trims.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

