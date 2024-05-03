Chinese newcomer Omoda will continue its assault on the UK and European market early next year with the launch of its all-new Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson-rivalling Omoda 7. Designed to plug the gap between the smaller Omoda 5 and flagship Omoda 9, it will be offered with a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The headline model is the Omoda 7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), which comprises the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and 18.3kWh battery found in the Jaecoo 7. Omoda says it’ll do 56 miles on electric power, delivering a combined range of “over 700 miles”. Official fuel economy stands at 403mpg, with CO2 emissions “as low as 23g/km”. Prices start from £32,000 – £3,165 less than its Jaecoo sibling.

Alongside the PHEV sits the petrol model, which uses a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with 145bhp and 275Nm of torque. As you might expect, the ICE car undercuts the PHEV, with prices starting at £29,915. Every model comes with Omoda’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

New Omoda 7 specs and design

Two specs will be offered: Knight and Noble. Base cars come with 19-inch alloy wheels, while inside you’ll find a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone air conditioning, a six-speaker Sony stereo and a cooled, 50-watt wireless phone charger.