Last year, the European Union and some car manufacturers began talks about a new low-cost E-Regulation class of electric vehicles – and we’ve been to Japan to drive the Nissan Sakura, which the EU is using as a template for the new class of car that we could see on the road in the next few years.

The Sakura is a ‘Kei’ car, which has to conform to similar low-cost regulations to what the EU is considering. Such rules have existed in many places for decades, but arguably the most successful are the Japanese rules that have created these Kei cars. Very few of them are currently electric, but the Sakura is among the first EV options.

Behind the EU plans is a desire to to help cut the cost of building and buying electric cars in Europe, insulating the industry from low-cost EVs coming in from overseas and filling the £10-15k void in European new-car showrooms.

In order to do this, regulators have been looking into removing some of the more needlessly expensive details that are essential under the current rules. They could also potentially limit factors such as the cars’ dimensions and power outputs, and insist they’re built locally, from parts sourced from largely local suppliers.