Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025/2026
These people carriers and MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and acres of space
Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and people carriers have fallen out of fashion in recent years, with buyers preferring SUVs, but nothing can quite beat the sheer versatility and space they offer.
The number of options isn’t as big as it once was, but the very best MPVs and people carriers combine space, family-friendly features and value for money to make life that little bit easier.
There’s an MPV or people carrier out there to suit nearly every budget, from the wallet-friendly Dacia Jogger all the way through to the luxurious Lexus LM. If you’re ready to make the switch to electrified motoring, there’s also a good selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric MPVs and people carriers on the market, too.
Our expert road testers have driven every MPV and people carrier you can buy, and we’ve picked out the very best MPVs and people carriers below.
Compare the best people carriers and MPVs
|Best MPVs and people carrier ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Practicality, comfort and boot space rating (out of 5)
|1
|Dacia Jogger
|£20,270
|4.5
|4.6
|2
|Citroen Berlingo
|£27,055
|4.0
|5.0
|3
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz
|£60,005
|4.5
|5.0
|4
|Ford Tourneo Connect
|£34,620
|4.0
|4.7
|5
|Volkswagen Touran
|£41,175
|4.0
|4.0
|6
|Toyota Proace Verso
|£45,895
|4.0
|4.8
|7
|Volkswagen Multivan
|£50,633
|4.0
|4.5
|8
|Lexus LM
|£94,595
|3.5
|4.5
|9
|BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
|£35.360
|4.0
|4.0
|10
|Maxus MIFA 9
|£53,588 (Ex VAT)
|3.5
|4.0
Keep reading to find out about the very best people carriers and MPVs in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in our table to jump directly to a specific model..
1. Dacia Jogger
- Prices from £20,270
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Dacia Jogger is literally a lot of car for little money. Not only does it follow the Romanian brand’s popular approach of simplicity and low cost, but it’s also slightly unusual in that it blends MPV, small SUV and estate car attributes into one neat package.
There’s a maximum of 1,807 litres of luggage space, it’s surprisingly nimble to drive and there’s seating for up to seven people, which is great if you need to make use of all the available space.
This definitely isn’t bad for a model that starts from around £20,000, and things get even better when you consider that the cabin comes with essentials such as air-conditioning, cruise control and smartphone connectivity as standard.
“One appealing aspect of the Jogger is that it feels just like a supermini to drive. Some people might be more intimidated by larger van-derived people carriers because of their size and boxy proportions, but with the Dacia, there aren’t any issues like that.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor
2. Citroen Berlingo
- Prices from £27,055
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The original Citroen Berlingo managed to make the idea of a van-based family car rather appealing when it first arrived badged as the Berlingo Multispace. And today the latest model still offers plenty of practicality for a decent price.
While the fundamentals, such as space and low running costs, are more or less the same, we think the current Berlingo is more comfortable and better to drive than its predecessors. It can get a bit noisy on the move, but opting for the all-electric e-Berlingo helps to improve things.
Whichever version you choose, you’ll find a spacious 775-litre boot with five seats in place. Perhaps even more useful are the numerous storage cubbies around the cabin, which provide a further 186 litres of space. There’s a vast amount of room for every passenger, too.
“In every interior dimension, the Berlingo is huge: head, leg and shoulder room are vast, and there’s enough width to the second row that three child seats can be fitted across its width. The large sliding rear doors make it easy to get in, too.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
3. Volkswagen ID. Buzz
- Prices from £60,005
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz can be thought of as a modern-day interpretation of the legendary Type 2 Kombi, so it’s definitely a head-turner. More importantly, though, it’s also one of Volkswagen’s best all-electric models to date.
Volkswagen has focused particular attention on maximising the amount of space inside the ID. Buzz, while keeping the large battery pack from being too intrusive.
This effort has paid off because there’s plenty of room for up to seven passengers, along with a number of cleverly designed storage areas. In five-seat form there’s up to 1,121 litres of space, so plenty of room for luggage. You need to be careful when opening the bootlid though, because it’s very large and electrically operated, so it could easily clatter into something when opening.
The 79kWh battery should also deliver a range of up to 283 miles, according to the WLTP cycle. When we had an ID. Buzz on our test fleet, we found it to be reasonably efficient; it returned 2.5 miles per kWh, which was impressive considering we took it on a long-distance European road trip during the cold winter months.
“Heading back up the M20, another Lime Yellow Buzz drew alongside, a little girl waving from the passenger seat at her car’s twin. You don’t get that in regular models, and that’s one reason that I’m still so fond of the Buzz.” - Paul Barker, Editor
4. Ford Tourneo Connect
- Prices from £33,820
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Available in five or seven-seat form, the current Ford Tourneo Connect is a result of Ford and Volkswagen’s recent partnership. It shares plenty with the Volkswagen Caddy van in terms of styling and technology, but opt for the Tourneo Connect and you’ll get better value for money, with more in-car kit fitted as standard.
The tech and design aren’t the only things to come from VW, either, because you’ll find plenty of Germanic influence inside – in the 10-inch screen and 10.25-inch driver’s display using Volkswagen’s infotainment system. Plus, it should be practical enough for most families, with the short-wheelbase model providing a maximum carrying capacity of 2,600 litres, increasing to 3,100 litres in the long-wheelbase variant.
“Being a van-based MPV means the Tourneo Connect can’t really avoid favouring function over form. However, the Active trim does at least try to spice things up with a number of rugged additions, giving the car an ‘outdoors adventure’ character.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
5. Volkswagen Touran
- Prices from £41,175
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Volkswagen is one of the few companies to still sell more than one purpose-built MPV. The Touran is smaller than the ID. Buzz and Multivan, but it is also considerably cheaper.
The Touran features seating for up to seven people, but the rearmost seats are probably best for only occasional use. Cubby space is generous and the boot offers a sizable 927 litres with the third row folded away. This might not sound like a lot in comparison with other cars on this list, but it’s not too bad, given that this is one of the smallest MPVs here.
Opt for the base Match trim level and you’ll still get a generous amount of kit, including a rear-view camera, matrix LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, heated seats and 17-inch alloy wheels.
“Even lofty passengers will find plenty of space to stretch their legs. Every seat in the middle row is large enough for a full-sized adult and six-footers will have no problem fitting in comfortably.” - Andy Goodwin, contributor
6. Toyota Proace Verso
- Prices from £45,895
- Best for interior space
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
It may look like a vehicle that your parcels are delivered in, but the Toyota Proace Verso is worth considering if you need an awful lot of space or seats.
Seven-seat versions get two rear-facing seats, like a taxi, while you can have up to nine seats for minibus use or really big families. Fold a couple of seats down and you’ll have an enormous boot to work with, with up to 4,000 litres on offer if you don’t need to use the space for passengers.
Van designs are often shared between multiple brands, so the Proace Verso uses the same underpinnings and most of the same styling as the Citroen SpaceTourer, Vauxhall Vivaro Life and Peugeot Traveller.
“The driving position is high by MPV standards, but it gives good all-round visibility. There’s also lots of adjustment in the driving position so it’s far from an intimidating car to drive.” Dean Gibson, senior test editor
7. Volkswagen Multivan
- Prices from £50,633
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
While the Volkswagen ID. Buzz marked the introduction of fully electric power to VW’s MPV line-up for the first time, the Multivan offers petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.
As you can tell by its appearance — as well as its name — this seven-seater is shaped like a medium panel van, so there’s plenty of room inside. With all seven seats in place, the boot capacity is quoted at 469 litres, which is about 90 litres more than you’ll find in the Volkswagen Golf. If you plan on using all seven seats regularly, we recommend opting for the long-wheelbase version, because the boot space increases to a roomier 763 litres.
The best bit about the Multivan, though, is that it does a surprisingly good job of hiding its commercial physique. When we first tested the Multivan, we found it to be refined, comfortable, and very car-like to drive, although the large cabin can act as an echo chamber for road noise.
“The major attraction of any van-based MPV is versatility, and the Multivan combines this with the premium appeal of VW’s passenger cars. The interior looks great, but the tricky infotainment menu system and touch-sensitive controls are still frustrating to use.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
8. Lexus LM
- Prices from £94,595
- Best for on-board luxury
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Just when we thought the luxury SUV had all but killed off the MPV, Lexus unveiled the LM. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to afford the starting price of well over £90,000, this big Lexus is one of the poshest people carriers that you can buy.
Step inside the LM Takumi and you’ll find swathes of leather and soft-touch materials, while in the back there are two fully reclining, massaging seats and an enormous 48-inch screen. There’s also a divide between you and those in front for complete peace and quiet.
The 2.5-litre Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain is effortlessly smooth and quiet, too. If we’re honest, this isn’t exactly the most family-friendly MPV on the market — or even on this list — but it’s certainly one of the finer ways to travel on four wheels with multiple passengers.
There’s the choice of a somewhat sensible seven-seater or a range-topping Takumi version with just four seats. Opt for the latter and your rear passengers will be living the high life.
“At urban speeds, the hybrid drivetrain is hushed if you take things easy. There’s virtual silence when coasting or on light throttle openings as the electric motor does the work, while there’s a distant hum from the petrol engine when it’s active.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
9. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
- Prices from £35,360
- Best driving experience
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you’re stuck with the quandary of wanting a reasonably sporty car but needing something sensible for the family, BMW might have the answer in the form of its 2 Series Active Tourer.
Even the least-powerful 225e version will accelerate from 0-62mph in a brisk 5.5 seconds thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. You also get a desirable badge.
When it comes to carrying your loved ones, the 2 Series Active Tourer is exclusively available as a five-seater. Inside, there is plenty of room and the overall level of build quality is very high.
There are a number of useful storage cubbies at your disposal, too, along with a 406-litre boot. The Active Tourer is fitted with BMW’s twin-screen dashboard, featuring the latest version of the firm’s iDrive software, which looks sharp and is easy to use.
“The Active Tourer handles more sharply than you’d expect from looking at it. Body control is composed; it turns into corners keenly, and there’s plenty of grip. The ride remains reasonably smooth on standard suspension and 17-inch wheels. Your passengers will thank you for doing so because they won’t feel unduly thrown about.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
10. Maxus MIFA 9
- Prices from £53,588 (Ex VAT)
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
As a brand, Maxus traces its roots back to the days of LDV vans, but now it’s branching out into the luxury car world. The Maxus MIFA 9 is a premium MPV that features a similar design language to Japanese models like the Lexus LM, only this time with a fully electric powertrain underneath.
As you’d expect, there’s plenty of room inside for up to seven passengers, and the interior offers its fair share of premium materials. The 90kWh battery pack allows the MIFA 9 to cover up to 273 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, which should prove plenty for family road trips.
Maxus’ MPV is a good one, and things make much more sense in the back. There’s lots of room for passengers to stretch out, even when all seats are in place, and in-car equipment is very generous. There’s 466 litres of boot space when all seven seats are in place, rising to 1,702 when the third row of seats is folded down.
“While most of the exterior is pretty mundane, the boxy shape makes for a vast seven-seat interior. And the MIFA 9 is well built, too.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
How to choose the best people carrier and MPV
The choice of people carriers and MPVs facing a family car buyer isn’t as broad as it once was, but the models that are on offer are hugely capable and versatile, especially if you need to ferry lots of people around.
However, there are a few key things to consider when building your shortlist…
How many seats do you need?
When choosing a people carrier or MPV, the first thing you need to consider is how many seats you might need.
If you never have a full car and only carry a maximum of four passengers, then a five-seat MPV is probably the best choice for you. This is because five-seat MPVs and people carriers generally have more legroom in the rear and a larger boot, because it isn’t taken up by an additional row of seats.
Seven-seat cars where the third row can be folded into the boot floor are great options if you need to transport more people occasionally. But these seats are best reserved for children because they can be quite tight and cramped and boot space suffers.
If you regularly carry more passengers, then it might be worth considering some of the van-based MPVs that have dedicated seating.
Is the boot space big enough?
MPVs and people carriers tend to be boxy in shape, which is great if you need to fit bulky luggage and large weekly shops in the back, but cars with seven or more seats might have smaller boots as a result of the extra seating.
If you have a large family, take them, as well as accompanying items like child seats, pushchairs and shopping bags, when test driving a car. This way you’ll be able to visualise and see how a potential purchase would withstand day-to-day family life.
Other features to consider
If you’ve come to the conclusion that an MPV or people carrier is the perfect workhorse for you, consider which features will be most useful.
Many cars come with the option of pop-up tables, window blinds, rear cup-holders and USB charging ports, which could all come in useful on longer drives or breaks away.
