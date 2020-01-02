Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2025/2026

Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and people carriers have fallen out of fashion in recent years, with buyers preferring SUVs, but nothing can quite beat the sheer versatility and space they offer.

The number of options isn’t as big as it once was, but the very best MPVs and people carriers combine space, family-friendly features and value for money to make life that little bit easier.

There’s an MPV or people carrier out there to suit nearly every budget, from the wallet-friendly Dacia Jogger all the way through to the luxurious Lexus LM. If you’re ready to make the switch to electrified motoring, there’s also a good selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric MPVs and people carriers on the market, too.

Our expert road testers have driven every MPV and people carrier you can buy, and we’ve picked out the very best MPVs and people carriers below.

1. Dacia Jogger

Prices from £20,270

Pros Cons Affordable even in the highest specifications

Plenty of space for passengers and luggage

Strong residual values for the class Disappointing one-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Hybrid model has an inconsistent feel to brake pedal

Limited towing capacity for the hybrid version

The Dacia Jogger is literally a lot of car for little money. Not only does it follow the Romanian brand’s popular approach of simplicity and low cost, but it’s also slightly unusual in that it blends MPV, small SUV and estate car attributes into one neat package.