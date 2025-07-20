Verdict

We are loving our time with the hyper-practical Volkswagen ID. Buzz. The powered side doors aren’t a highlight, even with the ghostly electrical fault rectified, but it’s a great utility vehicle that is up to almost any challenge family life might throw at it.

Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh

3.1 miles/kWh Mileage: 6,718

Advertisement - Article continues below

Can a car be haunted? I’m not talking about some dilapidated wreck that’s been languishing in the outbuilding of an abandoned stately home for 50 years, hiding the kind of horrifying past that no online history check will ever show up. This is a showroom-fresh Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

You’d think the answer would be ‘no’. And yet, there have been some strange goings on of late. In the dead of night – sometimes in broad daylight, too, but that doesn’t really fit the narrative – the ID. Buzz started opening its own door for no apparent earthly reason.

The passenger-side sliding door was always the culprit. It’s electrically powered, so it can be opened from the key fob or a button inside the car, but it started opening itself at apparently random moments while the car was locked – and always when it was charging.

The door would slide open in its ghostly way, and because the VW was locked, the alarm would go off. This happened infrequently, but usually about once every couple of hours, and it meant that you couldn’t leave the ID. Buzz unattended while it was charging – or have it plugged in overnight – unless you wanted regular alarm calls where you were forced to go outside to close the door and lock the car.