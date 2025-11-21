Verdict

Cupra has finally delivered a fitting halo model for a brand that prides itself on the driving experience. The price is likely to be high for the class, but the performance, kit and capability do their best to justify it. Even more attractive is that the Cupra Formentor VZ5 offers something its various range-mates don’t in combining a five-cylinder petrol engine with the added variability of the Formentor’s body and chassis.

The intention for Cupra to establish itself as a high-performance operator in the Volkswagen Group just took a substantial step forward with the new Cupra Formentor VZ5. The Spanish brand might be deep into electrifying its range, and cars like the family-friendly Terramar and Tavascan both bring valuable scale. But the ‘soul’ of Cupra is found in cars like this.

The Formentor is Cupra’s C-segment crossover, and is currently available with a range of relatively mainstream petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. As it stands, there’s a range-topping four-cylinder petrol with around 330bhp. However, to act as the brand’s ‘real’ performance flagship, even Cupra recognised it needed something with more gusto. Enter the VZ5. Limited to just 4,000 units globally, UK numbers have yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to arrive in the middle of next year.