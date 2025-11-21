New Cupra Formentor VZ5 2026 review: 385bhp halo SUV is one to be proud of
The hot new Cupra Formentor VZ5 offers the perfect blend of power and space
Verdict
Cupra has finally delivered a fitting halo model for a brand that prides itself on the driving experience. The price is likely to be high for the class, but the performance, kit and capability do their best to justify it. Even more attractive is that the Cupra Formentor VZ5 offers something its various range-mates don’t in combining a five-cylinder petrol engine with the added variability of the Formentor’s body and chassis.
The intention for Cupra to establish itself as a high-performance operator in the Volkswagen Group just took a substantial step forward with the new Cupra Formentor VZ5. The Spanish brand might be deep into electrifying its range, and cars like the family-friendly Terramar and Tavascan both bring valuable scale. But the ‘soul’ of Cupra is found in cars like this.
The Formentor is Cupra’s C-segment crossover, and is currently available with a range of relatively mainstream petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. As it stands, there’s a range-topping four-cylinder petrol with around 330bhp. However, to act as the brand’s ‘real’ performance flagship, even Cupra recognised it needed something with more gusto. Enter the VZ5. Limited to just 4,000 units globally, UK numbers have yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to arrive in the middle of next year.
Used - available now
2024 Cupra
Formentor
21,786 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £20,301
2024 Cupra
Formentor
50,290 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4LCash £18,741
2024 Cupra
Formentor
28,020 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £18,951
2024 Cupra
Formentor
5,888 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £26,337
As the name suggests, the model has one key upgrade over lesser variants – a turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine. The 2.5-litre unit is borrowed from Audi, and produces a not-insignificant 385bhp and 480Nm of torque. This is driven through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to an all-wheel-drive system, and comes with the same torque-vectoring rear differential as you’ll find on the Audi RS 3 and Volkswagen Golf R. The 0-62mph time is rated at 4.2 seconds, and it’ll top out at 173mph.
The chassis has also been given a thorough overhaul, with a 10mm drop in ride height, standard fitment of the variable adaptive dampers (DCC), unique 20-inch forged alloy wheels and a big set of six-piston Akebono brake calipers gripping 375mm front discs.
Inside, Cupra’s brilliant bucket seats and new LED shift lights complete the high-performance overhaul. While these elements might be cherry-picked from the VW Group, the Formentor also offers a few key combinations that are unique. These include the combination of a five-cylinder powertrain and the latest variable DCC system, and the fact they sit in a high-riding model with a touch more suspension travel and the torque-vectoring rear differential.
All these elements thrown together on one package give the Formentor VZ5 a very interesting USP, and while it may not quite match the RS 3’s ultimate power figure, we’d hesitate to suggest it is lacking in the fireworks department.
The brilliance of this power unit is that its character is evident from the moment you press the steering wheel-mounted starter button. The aggressive warble from the unique stacked exhaust pipes vibrates around the cabin; there doesn’t feel like there’s a whole lot of augmentation through the speakers, and this is a good thing.
Pull away and the relative age of this engine and gearbox pairing is evident, though. This isn’t the most responsive unit low down in the rev range, and the dual-clutch feels like it has a very soft calibration for the sake of its clutch life. Eco and Normal drive modes feel quite stodgy, but then these miss the point of this car entirely. It’s best to throw it straight into Cupra mode and enjoy the huge performance on offer.
In its more aggressive modes, there’s far more urgency from the whole driving experience – but it’s the chassis that impresses. With the dampers wound up into their stiffer modes, there’s not much in the way of compliance, but the ability to finely tune them via the Individual drive mode gives the VZ5 incredible breadth. The steering is accurate and responsive, and the brakes have exceptional power. Brake feel at the top of the pedal is still a little too sharp for our tastes, but there’s no denying its efficacy.
The best bit is that this intense performance comes in a package that’s just that bit more versatile than a traditional hot hatchback. Boot capacity is better than most hot hatch competitors at 420 litres, and the rear seats have plenty of space for two people, if not three. Worthy updates to the infotainment and digital interfaces are also welcome, although the overall design does feel like a generation behind the latest Cupra models.
But it won’t come cheap. Cupra hasn’t confirmed exact pricing for the Formentor VZ5, but you can bet it might just be the brand’s most expensive model yet, at around £60,000. The high-end engine and kitchen-sink’s worth of chassis toys certainly help justify some of this extra cost, but at this level you can’t help but then consider the alternatives.
On merit, purely as a driver’s car, there’s an awful lot to like here. However, when you take into account the plethora of rival high performance SUVs and crossovers, the inevitable lofty price will be hard to swallow. On the other hand, if you’re after the ultimate Cupra, and one that could well be the most high-performance petrol-powered model in its entire history, then maybe the price might not matter quite so much after all.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
|Model:
|Cupra Formentor VZ5
|Base price:
|£60,000 (Estimated)
|Powertrain:
|2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo petrol
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|385bhp/390Nm
|0-62mph:
|4.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|173mph
|Fuel consumption/CO2
|28mpg, 230g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,451/1,839/1,505mm
|On sale:
|Q2 2026