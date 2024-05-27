Cupra Formentor vs Audi SQ2: sporty SUV shootout

It may have initially looked like a risky move to separate Cupra from SEAT as its own brand back in 2018, but it has proved to be an inspired decision. The performance marque has gone on to achieve huge success – especially thanks to its Formentor.

This crossover is bespoke to the Spanish brand and is also its best-seller. It’s not hard to see why because it has a breadth of ability. Offered with a variety of powertrains and trim levels, it has battled the Peugeot 408, Alfa Romeo Stelvio and even the Porsche Macan in previous group tests.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The model we’re testing here is the hottest version you can get in the UK: the VZN. With the sporty image Cupra is aiming to cultivate, it could make the most sense, too. Along with its turbocharged four-wheel-drive powertrain, it packs much of the same technology seen in other VW Group products into a stylish, practical body.

One such rival sibling is the Audi SQ2. It was launched back in 2018, but that could help its cause when comparing its older infotainment with the Cupra’s set-up, which we’re not huge fans of.

With similar pricing, running costs and performance, choosing between these two performance crossovers could be tough, because at first glance they’re very closely matched.

Cupra Formentor

With a flexible engine and chassis combination, the Cupra Formentor VZN feels just at home on a twisty mountain road as it does in a supermarket car park. At £50k, we’d recommend looking at lower-spec versions, but it gets the fundamentals of a performance family car just right.