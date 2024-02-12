Is the Audi S3 a good car?

If you’re after a performance car with all-weather capability and relatively subtle looks, then the Audi S3 could be for you. It has evolved over time, but the basic formula of a compact body, turbocharged petrol engine and four-wheel drive has remained unchanged since the original arrived in 1999. It’s not the most engaging hot hatchback on the market, but it delivers strong, fuss-free performance in a package with a premium edge and practicality that makes it a good all-rounder. As a result, it’s a great choice for buyers in need of one car that can turn its hand to multiple situations.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Five-door hatchback Four-door saloon Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo petrol, seven-speed auto, four-wheel drive Safety Five stars Euro NCAP (2020) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Audi S3 cost?

The S3 has been part of the Audi line-up for 25 years. And while the original was a three-door hatchback that eventually spawned five-door, saloon and even convertible variants, all versions have kept the same format of a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine connected to a quattro all-wheel-drive powertrain. The current car is the most powerful S3 ever, and it comes in saloon or five-door Sportback guises.

The fourth-generation S3 that arrived in 2020 was subject to the same updates as the rest of the A3 range that took place in 2024. There’s a new nose, more intricate LED lighting and a revised interior that help make the car more appealing than before, while its performance has also been enhanced.