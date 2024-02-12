Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Audi S3 review

Revisions to the Audi S3 bring subtle changes to the brand’s long-running sporty nameplate

By:Dean Gibson
28 Jan 2025
Audi S3 - main image25
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
RRP
£29,505 £53,030
Avg. savings
£2,213 off RRP*
Pros
  • Powerful and responsive engine
  • Everyday usability
  • Lots of standard equipment
Cons
  • Ride is on the firm side
  • Quattro system limits boot space
  • Gimmicky fake engine sounds
Compare OffersSPECIFICATIONS
Find your Audi S3
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £2,213 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £14,700
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £338 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Is the Audi S3 a good car?

If you’re after a performance car with all-weather capability and relatively subtle looks, then the Audi S3 could be for you. It has evolved over time, but the basic formula of a compact body, turbocharged petrol engine and four-wheel drive has remained unchanged since the original arrived in 1999. It’s not the most engaging hot hatchback on the market, but it delivers strong, fuss-free performance in a package with a premium edge and practicality that makes it a good all-rounder. As a result, it’s a great choice for buyers in need of one car that can turn its hand to multiple situations.

Key specs
Fuel typePetrol
Body style

Five-door hatchback

Four-door saloon

Powertrain2.0-litre turbo petrol, seven-speed auto, four-wheel drive
SafetyFive stars Euro NCAP (2020)
Warranty3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Audi S3 cost?

The S3 has been part of the Audi line-up for 25 years. And while the original was a three-door hatchback that eventually spawned five-door, saloon and even convertible variants, all versions have kept the same format of a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine connected to a quattro all-wheel-drive powertrain. The current car is the most powerful S3 ever, and it comes in saloon or five-door Sportback guises.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The fourth-generation S3 that arrived in 2020 was subject to the same updates as the rest of the A3 range that took place in 2024. There’s a new nose, more intricate LED lighting and a revised interior that help make the car more appealing than before, while its performance has also been enhanced.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests

The most recent update saw prices rise, too, with the S3 Sportback hatch now coming in at around £47,000, although this has the Black Edition styling pack fitted as standard. The powertrain consists of a 328bhp/420Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (the VW Group’s ubiquitous EA888 unit), a seven-speed twin-clutch S tronic gearbox and quattro four-wheel drive.

The S3 Sportback is a subtle performance car, but you can be even more understated by choosing the S3 saloon instead. The four-door model has the same powertrain as the Sportback, so it’s just as quick, matching its 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds, but the notchback shape helps it deliver better claimed fuel economy, at 34.4mpg.

The S3 saloon is slightly more expensive, though, carrying a premium of around £1,200 over the Sportback, while the boot is compromised by its narrow opening.

Audi S3 history

Ever since the original S3 arrived in 1999, it’s offered a tempting mix of performance and premium quality in a compact package that has been snapped up by buyers. It’s also a good way to show how the class has evolved.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first model was a three-door hatch with 207bhp and 270Nm of torque from a 1.8-litre turbo engine connected to a manual gearbox. Fast-forward to today, and the car is a five-door (or saloon), there’s a seven-speed twin-clutch auto instead of a manual, and it has an extra 121bhp and 150Nm on tap. It’s also around 100kg heavier.

Audi S3 - rear cornering25

Engines, performance & drive

Punchy turbocharged petrol engine and quattro system work well, but the S3 feels a little clinical in its execution

Fans of fast Volkswagens and Audis will be familiar with the EA888 code, because that’s the number carried by the group’s excellent 2.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It can be found in the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Volkswagen Golf RCupra Leon and even the Porsche Macan, as well as the Audi S3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Here it’s tuned to make 328bhp (up from 306bhp pre-facelift), which puts it ahead of the BMW M135 by 32bhp, and is 26bhp more than the Mercedes-AMG A 35, too. There’s an extra 20Nm of torque (now 420Nm) on tap, and this combination means the S3 can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds. That puts the S3 ahead of the BMW in a straight line, but is level pegging with the Mercedes. As with those two rival cars, the S3 has an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Power is sent to the road via a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch automatic gearbox that’s connected to a Haldex-style four-wheel drive system. A new addition is a torque splitter sourced from the flagship RS 3 that can distribute power between the rear wheels, enhancing cornering ability in the process. 

Other updates include stiffer suspension components, optimised steering and revised electronics that are all designed to improve the new S3’s driving experience. The latest enhancements have largely been successful, although the trade-off is a slightly firm edge to the ride and handling balance.

As soon as you drive away, it’s clear that there’s a sporty edge to the S3’s character. The ride is on the firm side, thanks in part to suspension that’s 15mm lower than the standard A3’s, so every lump and bump in the road can be felt. But the fast, direct steering does at least mean the S3 is agile and manoeuvrable, while standard-fit front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera help you to position the car precisely.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The engine is responsive, courtesy of the maximum 420Nm of torque being available from 2,100rpm. The motor is quite tuneful for a four-cylinder unit, and we prefer the actual sounds from the exhaust over the synthesised engine note that’s piped into the cabin when Dynamic mode is selected. This is supposed to replicate the five-cylinder warble of the even-faster RS 3, but it doesn’t quite deliver the same throaty growl that the real-life 2.5-litre unit makes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At higher speeds on twisty roads the S3 delivers confidence-inspiring grip and stability. Traction is strong even in slippery conditions, while the firm edge to the ride is perfectly suited to quick direction changes and sporty driving.

Although the seven-speed gearbox offers crisp shifts without having to lift off the throttle, in Dynamic mode these can shunt home with quite a thud in the back. If you’re in a sporty mood, then we’d recommend sticking with the manual-shifting mode, because while Sport mode holds on to the revs for longer, it’s not as precise as taking full control.

Audi has added a Dynamic Plus setting to the Drive Select menu, which deactivates the stability control system completely. Even without this electronic safety net, you need to be pushing very hard to unsettle the car, and you’re more likely to find the limits of the chassis on a track than on the road.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

At least the brakes will be up to the job of getting the S3 slowed. The 2024 update saw new 357mm vented and perforated discs added, which are also thicker and feature bigger two-piston brake calipers that grab a larger surface area for stronger deceleration.

That rigid chassis and stiff suspension conspire to make the S3 a car that’s not at its best when cruising at motorway speeds. The ride is stiffer than you’ll find in rivals, and when combined with a bit of a droning engine note in top gear, the car can become tiring on longer journeys.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’d like to boost cruising comfort, adaptive dampers are available, but only if you upgrade from the standard S3 to the top-spec Vorsprung edition, which costs around £5,500 extra. This also adds matrix LED lights, carbon trim and electrically operated memory seats.

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Audi S3 Sportback328bhp4.7 seconds155mph (limited)
Audi S3 saloon328bhp4.7 seconds155mph (limited)
Audi S3 - front cornering25

MPG, emissions & running costs

There’s lots of kit for the price, and everyday costs are manageable when you consider the car’s performance

Prices for the Audi S3 are high, starting from around £47,000 for the Black Edition and rising to more than £52,000 for the Vorsprung version. However, all cars are well equipped – if you want to get the cheaper BMW M135 up to the same spec you’ll more than cancel out the price difference between it and the S3 just by adding extra packs.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Running costs for the Audi are equally pricey. Official fuel economy is rated at 33.2mpg, while we managed 31.5mpg during our time with the car – not a bad figure when you consider the kind of performance on offer. A 55-litre fuel tank means a range of 380 miles is possible at our test economy.

You’re looking at road tax costing £600 for the first five years you pay it, courtesy of the S3’s high price tag. However, the surcharge also applies to its main rivals. 

Company-car tax is also steep, thanks to the S3’s high P11D price and its top-tier emissions banding. A plug-in performance hybrid such as a Volkswagen Golf GTE will make more sense for business users, who will sacrifice some speed for smaller outgoings.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our sample quote for the S3 was slightly less than for an M135, despite the latter being in a lower insurance band – Group 29, compared with Group 33 for the Audi.

Predicted residuals of 52 per cent are better than they are for the S3’s closest rivals from BMW and Mercedes, and are well ahead of the similarly configured Golf R, too.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
Audi S3 Sportback33.2mpg193g/km33
Audi S3 saloon34.4mpg186g/km33
Audi S3 - dashboard25

Design, interior & technology

Enhanced cabin features new kit and an altered look, although the dark ambience won’t be to all tastes

There’s lots of dark plastic in the cabin, which is broken up by shiny piano-black inserts on the centre console and dash, while silver trim is kept to a minimum. A new addition is a fabric strip across the passenger side of the dashboard that gives a sporty feel and breaks up the darkness a little. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A new toggle drive selector has been added to the centre console, which is flanked by a red-ringed power button and a controller for the stereo. The latter is a bit of a reach away and fiddly to operate on the move; thankfully, the steering wheel has proper buttons instead of touch-sensitive controls, so is easy to use.

While the darkness in the cabin means it can feel a bit claustrophobic, there are no issues with the way everything is screwed together. The plastics are only scratchy in lower areas, while there are no squeaks or rattles anywhere.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

Audi’s MMI Nav Plus infotainment system features a 10.1-inch touchscreen that includes app functionality along with the usual suite of navigation, Bluetooth, USB and wireless connectivity. A wireless charging pad comes as standard, while there are four USB-C sockets on offer, two up front and two in the rear.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The white-on-black displays feature thin fonts, while the screen resolution isn’t quite as sharp as it is in a BMW. But otherwise Audi’s MMI system is a decent set-up. 

The screen is 10.1 inches across, but although that’s smaller than the M135’s 10.7-inch display, the S3’s climate controls are in a separate binnacle below the main screen. There are shortcuts down the side of the display, but scrolling through different menus and pinching to zoom on the navigation screen is tricky when on the move.

Audi S3 - boot25

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The five-door version of the S3 offers great practicality, although boot space is compromised by the quattro system

The sports seats up front are finished in soft Nappa leather with diamond facings for the centre sections. We’d like electric adjustment at this price (it’s only available on the pricier Vorsprung version), but they’re figure hugging and comfortable, with plenty of adjustment on offer.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a large glovebox, and a wallet-sized drawer is located below the headlight controls to the right of the steering wheel. The door bins are decent, with an angled section just ahead of the armrest where taller bottles can fit. In between the seats are the central cup-holders, which are set back a little, so taller bottles might get in the way. The wireless charging tray is deeply recessed, so there’s no chance of your smartphone falling out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The large sports seats up front limit legroom in the back, while the transmission tunnel for the quattro system means foot space for the middle seat is restricted. The seat is a bit of a perch, too, although elbow room across the back seats is good. 

The three-zone climate control system offers separate temperature settings for the rear cabin, while two USB-C sockets are available to charge devices. The rear door bins match the fronts, with a short armrest making space for taller drinks bottles inside.

A low loading lip and level boot floor means that lifting items in and out is easy, while the wide opening is also handy. Unfortunately, the location of the quattro system beneath the floor means there’s no hidden storage below, but a 40:20:40 split-folding seat creates a large, flat cargo area in two-seat mode. If you want to tow, you’re out of luck – the S3 isn’t rated to pull a trailer.

Dimensions
Length4,354mm (saloon: 4,506mm)
Width1,984mm (incl mirrors)
Height1,431mm
Number of seatsFive
Boot space 325 -1,145 litres
Audi S3 - front static25

Safety & reliability

Quattro four-wheel drive will provide reassurance, but dealer back-up might be less impressive

Audi finished a disappointing 27th out of 32 manufacturers in the 2024 Driver Power ownership survey – behind arch-rivals BMW in 14th and Mercedes in 25th. The A3 didn’t appear in the top 50 model rundown, but the A1, A4 and A5 all finished in the lower half of the table.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are plenty of safety features on board the S3, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-departure warning, collision-avoidance tech, road-sign detection with speed warning and driver-tiredness alert. A head-up display helps keep your eyes on the road, too.

The three-year/60,000-mile warranty that comes as standard with all new Audis can be extended by 12 or 24 months at extra cost. These put respective mileage limits of 75,000 and 90,000 miles on the car, though.

Audi offers service plans that are tailored to the age and mileage of your car. From new, servicing can be added as part of your finance package, while a quote of £665 for four years of maintenance is reasonable for the class.

Key standard safety featuresEuro NCAP safety ratings
  • Adaptive cruise control 
  • Adjustable speed limiter
  • Audi pre sense automatic braking
  • Pedestrian and cyclist detection
  • Collision-avoidance assistant
  • Lane-departure warning
  • Road-sign recognition
  • Driver-distraction and tiredness warning
  • Head-up display
  • Tyre-pressure monitors
  • Isofix child seat mounts (outer rear seats)
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - Five stars (2020)
  • Adult occupant protection - 89%
  • Child occupant protection - 81%
  • Vulnerable road user protection - 68%
  • Safety assist - 73%

Audi S3 alternatives

A direct rival for the Audi S3 is the latest BMW M135, and we tested them against each other in 2024. In that test, the BMW wasn’t as fast as the Audi, but it edged ahead for driver involvement, and it wasn’t as expensive, either. Another option is the Mercedes-AMG A 35, which follows the same formula, while the Volkswagen Golf R uses the same running gear as the S3. A recent facelift for that model boosted its user-friendliness, and just like the S3 it’s available in two body styles, albeit an estate instead of a saloon.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Audi S3 needs servicing every 10,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes first. Services alternate between minor and major, and Audi offers service plans that allow you to pay for services up front or as part of a finance package.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    30 TFSI Sport 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • RRP
    £29,505
Select car

Most Economical

  • Name
    35 TDI Sport 5dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • RRP
    £33,965
Select car

Fastest

  • Name
    S3 TFSI Black Edition Quattro 5dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • RRP
    £46,955
Select car
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,075Avg. savings £2,213 off RRP*Used from £14,700
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,060Avg. savings £1,844 off RRP*Used from £8,600
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,155Avg. savings £2,019 off RRP*Used from £15,800
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,505Avg. savings £4,317 off RRP*Used from £19,564
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

BMW M135 review
BMW M135 xDrive - front

BMW M135 review

In-depth reviews
28 Jan 2025
Volkswagen Golf vs itself: original Mk1 head-to-head with today’s Mk8.5
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1 and Mk8 - front tracking

Volkswagen Golf vs itself: original Mk1 head-to-head with today’s Mk8.5

Car group tests
24 Dec 2024

More on S3

Show me:
Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?
Audi S3 and BMW M135 - front tracking

Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?

BMW’s four-wheel-drive M135 has received a major facelift. We put it up against the Audi S3 Sportback, which was also revised earlier this year
Car group tests
28 Nov 2024
Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hot hatchbacks - header image

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024

The very best hot hatchbacks offer giant-killing performance and an engaging drive, all wrapped up in a family-friendly package
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
New 2024 Audi S3 finally available to order, with 328bhp and £47k starting price
Audi S3 Sportback - front

New 2024 Audi S3 finally available to order, with 328bhp and £47k starting price

The updated Audi S3 hot hatchback and saloon benefit from new chassis hardware and more power
News
15 May 2024
New 2023 Audi A3 spotted in sporty S3 guise
Audi S3 (camouflaged) - front

New 2023 Audi A3 spotted in sporty S3 guise

The Audi S3 hot hatch will receive a mid-life facelift later this year
News
26 Jan 2023
Audi S3 Sportback: long-term test
Audi S3 long termer - boot

Audi S3 Sportback: long-term test

Final report: our Audi S3 wasn't perfect, but it did show many strengths
Long-term tests
19 Jan 2022
Audi S3 vs Mercedes-AMG A 35

Audi S3 vs Mercedes-AMG A 35

The latest Audi S3 renews its rivalry with the Mercedes-AMG A 35 - we find out which is the better hot hatchback
Car group tests
28 Nov 2020
New Audi S3 Saloon 2020 review

New Audi S3 Saloon 2020 review

The new Audi S3 Saloon takes on the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon and BMW M235i Gran Coupe with 306bhp
Road tests
21 Oct 2020
New Audi S3 2020 review

New Audi S3 2020 review

Storming new Audi S3 Sportback joins standard hatch in line-up, but what’s it like on the road
Road tests
15 Sep 2020
New 2020 Audi S3 Sportback blasts in with 306bhp

New 2020 Audi S3 Sportback blasts in with 306bhp

Audi’s latest hot hatch keeps four-cylinder power but turns up the wick and level of standard tech
News
11 Aug 2020
Audi S3 review
Audi S3 Saloon 2017 - front tracking

Audi S3 review

A turbocharged 296bhp powertrain, agile chassis and quattro four-wheel drive make the stylish Audi S3 a potent hot hatch.
In-depth reviews
27 Mar 2019
New Audi S3 Saloon 2017 review
Audi S3 Saloon 2017 - front tracking

New Audi S3 Saloon 2017 review

As a hot small car to drive on a daily basis, this Audi S3 Saloon ticks a lot of boxes
Road tests
13 Dec 2016
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Audi S3 Cabriolet 2016 review
Audi S3 Cabriolet 2016 - front tracking

New Audi S3 Cabriolet 2016 review

The new Audi S3 Cabriolet is fast and sharp to look at, but is it any fun to drive?
Road tests
19 May 2016
Audi S3 Cabriolet review

Audi S3 Cabriolet review

Audi looks to corner the market for small, fast soft-tops with its Audi S3 Cabriolet
In-depth reviews
21 Aug 2014
Subaru WRX STi vs Audi S3
Subaru WRX STi vs Audi S3 Saloon

Subaru WRX STi vs Audi S3

All-wheel-drive sports saloons do battle as the new Subaru WRX STi meets Audi S3
Car group tests
12 Aug 2014
Audi S3 Saloon
Audi S3 saloon

Audi S3 Saloon

The Audi S3 saloon mixes blistering pace and superb quality with understated looks
In-depth reviews
12 Aug 2014
Audi S3 Cabriolet 2014 prices and specs revealed

Audi S3 Cabriolet 2014 prices and specs revealed

New 296bhp Audi S3 Cabriolet goes on sale for £38,910, first UK deliveries in September
News
18 Jun 2014
Audi S3 Saloon vs Mercedes CLA 45 AMG

Audi S3 Saloon vs Mercedes CLA 45 AMG

Audi's sizzling S3 saloon takes the fight to Mercedes' CLA 45 AMG in the battle of the fast four-doors
Car group tests
28 May 2014
Audi S3 Cabriolet 2014 out in the open
Audi S3 cab geneva

Audi S3 Cabriolet 2014 out in the open

The new Audi S3 Cabriolet has been revealed with 296bhp and an aggressive new look
News
4 Mar 2014
Audi S3 Sportback review
Audi S3 Sportback

Audi S3 Sportback review

The premium Audi S3 Sportback takes hot hatch fight to M135i and A45
Road tests
26 Aug 2013
New Audi S3

New Audi S3

We get behind the wheel of the all-new 296bhp Audi S3, ahead of its arrival in UK showrooms in July
Road tests
9 Apr 2013
Audi S3 review
Audi S3 hatchback front tracking

Audi S3 review

The Audi S3 is a low-key but fast four-wheel drive premium hatch that offers grown up hot hatch enjoyment
In-depth reviews
5 May 2012
Audi S3 Sportback (2003-2012) review
Audi S3 Sportback front tracking

Audi S3 Sportback (2003-2012) review

The Audi S3 Sportback is a four-wheel-drive hot hatch that's powered by a 261bhp version of the proven 2.0 TFSI engine
In-depth reviews
5 May 2012
Audi S3 Sportback
Audi S3 Sportback

Audi S3 Sportback

Our verdict as five-door version of premium performance hatch blasts into Britain.
Road tests
16 Sep 2008
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content