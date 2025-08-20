Sometimes the old ways are the best. Case in point, two years ago the new (and much improved) Tesla Model 3 was launched without an indicator stalk, which caused some backlash to say the least. Thankfully the company has listened to reason and brought back the old fashioned indicators!

Unfortunately, for now it’s only customers in China that can get the Model 3 with an indicator stalk. Cars sold in the UK still feature touch-sensitive panels on the steering wheel for the indicators. We’ve found during our testing that these can be irritating to use in certain situations, like on roundabouts or other instances when you’ve turned the steering wheel but need to indicate.

What’s more, existing Model 3 owners in China will be able to retrofit an indicator stalk to their car with a kit costing roughly £250 . Or a ‘Turn Signal Lever Modification’ as it’s referred to on Tesla’s website. The price includes a new steering wheel without the now redundant indicator buttons, and we’ve been told the original wheel will be recycled by Tesla.

There’s no word yet on whether the indicator stalk will be returning to the Model 3 in the UK or any other markets outside of China.