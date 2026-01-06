The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in the UK in 2025, with its saloon sibling the Model 3 not far behind. The Tesla duo took first and second spot in the EV sales charts for the year released by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders).

Advertisement - Article continues below

473,340 new electric cars were registered in the UK last year – 23.9 per cent more than in 2024, and more than were sold in 2021 and 2022 combined. 24,298 of those were Model Ys while 21,188 were Model 3s, meaning Tesla alone accounted for almost 10 per cent of all the EVs that Brits purchased in 2025.

It’s worth noting that nearly 33,000 Model Ys were sold here in 2024, which made it the fifth most popular car overall in the UK and put it ahead of the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai Tucson and Volvo XC40.

With roughly 8,500 fewer examples sold in 2025, the electric SUV failed to make it onto the top 10 best sellers list this time around. And despite shifting more Model 3s in 2025 than it did the year before, Tesla's total sales dropped by nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.