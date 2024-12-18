Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV

Latest BMW iX deals

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford might have been a little later to the electric SUV party than it’s used to with its models, but the Mustang Mach-E pitched up as a serious rival to the best in class. Just as we’d expect of a Ford, the Mustang Mach-E was a sure-fire driver’s car, and the rapid GT model makes the most of that with more power than a V8 Mustang and a used price under £30,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Stick with the less punchy versions and you get decent driving range, comfort, and lots of room for all in the cabin.

Mercedes EQE SUV

Priced from just over £50,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, a two-year old Mercedes EQE SUV is about the same price as a brand-new Model Y Long Range. The EQE SUV is an interesting choice in the market, it's quiet and comfortable, plus there’s the real party-piece ‘Hyperscreen’ that was available as an option. Up to 372 miles of range is useful as well.

Lexus RZ

Few companies do premium as well as Lexus, which makes the Lexus RZ a sound bet for anyone looking for an electric SUV with a touch of class. Every time you open the door, sit in the Lexus or press a button you’ll appreciate that extra quality feel. It’s also echoed in the superb refinement of the RZ and its comfort at all speeds. Its driving range is not as generous as some, nor is it the fastest to recharge, but you do get plenty of standard equipment for the money.

Polestar 4

It’s impossible to mention the Polestar 4 without talking about the lack of a back window. Instead there’s a roof-mounted camera sending an adjustable view of what’s behind you to a screen where the rear-view mirror would be - replaced by an 8.9-inch display. It’s a little weird at first but we really liked it after some use. The rest of the interior is typical Polestar with a mix of outstanding quality and sumptuous design. 385 miles of range for the base Single Motor version is solid, too.

