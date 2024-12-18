Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV

The Tesla Model Y remains a great EV in its current form - but there are plenty of new and used alternatives that are worth a look

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Feb 2026
Tesla Model Y alternatives 02/202611

Tesla has done more than most to bring electric cars into the UK’s car buying mainstream. The Model Y broadened that mission further by adding an excellent family SUV to the company’s range. Plenty of space, strong performance, and Tesla’s trademark clean-cut cabin style have all helped to make the Model Y a key player. But a Tesla Model Y isn’t for everyone and the market is packed with viable alternatives that will give the electric SUV a run for its money. Below our experts pick the cars you might want to consider instead of the Tesla Model Y.

The emergence of an entry-level Tesla Model Y ‘Standard’ (now called Rear-Wheel Drive) model in 2025 brought the price of the Model Y down below the £42,000 mark and allowed the Tesla to compete against cheaper rivals. The other options include the Long Range single-motor and dual-motor versions costing either side of £50,000 and the rabid Performance at just over £60,000. 

Much as there is to recommend the Model Y, it’s not flawless. It’s not quite as polished to drive as some competitors, and not everyone loves the huge infotainment screen that dominates the front cabin or the minimalist, tech-focused approach.

The roomy interior of the Tesla Model Y is what makes it so good for families, yet not all SUV buyers are sold on the looks of this car - especially in its latest, Cybertruck-inspired guise. Many rivals now compete with the Model Y’s once formidable range and its supercar-baiting performance in certain trims, yet the Tesla remains a hugely popular option in the segment.

Read on to find out more about five new alternatives to the Tesla Model Y, and five used cars that could also tempt you.

BMW iX1

BMW iX1 - main image11
  • Price: from £45,555
  • Range: up to 313 miles

BMW’s iX1 does pretty much the same job as its X1 cousin, just with the bonus of pure-electric power. We ran one for six months and while it wasn’t as fun to drive as we expected, we were impressed by its build quality and practicality. If space isn’t that important to you then there’s the iX1’s coupe-SUV sibling, the iX2, which is essentially the same car but with a sleeker profile. 

Latest BMW iX1 deals

Kia EV5

Kia EV5 - front tracking11
  • Price: from £39,345
  • range : up to 329 miles

Kia showed us it could compete in the electric mid-size SUV market with the EV6 and more recently it launched the EV5. Unlike others on this list, the EV5 is only front-wheel drive (more powerful dual motors are coming soon) so it’s not massively quick, nor is it thrilling behind the wheel, but it is a sensible choice. The welcoming interior design has excellent ergonomics, there’s a generous 566-litre boot and it’s one of the cheaper alternatives to the Tesla. 

Latest Kia EV5 deals

MG IM6

MG IM6 - front11
  • Price: from £47,995
    Range: up to 388 miles

We wouldn’t be surprised if the designers had a picture of the Tesla Model Y (along with an Aston Martin DBX) on the wall when they drew up the IM6. From MG’s ‘Intelligence in Motion’ IM brand, the IM6 feels completely different to MG’s other EVs. It has more premium appeal, greater range, more power and more kit. 

We put the Model Y and IM6 up against each other, both in their incredibly quick ‘Performance’ versions, and the Tesla narrowly won. Our favourite IM6 is definitely the lower spec ‘Long Range’, which still has a meaty 401bhp on tap. 

Latest MG IM6 deals

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq - main image11
  • Price: £39,010
  • Range: up to 360 miles

The Enyaq is another that squeaks under the £40,000 mark, though that’s for the small battery with 268 miles of range. We definitely think it’s worth going for the bigger battery, which starts at around £2,000 more. Do this and you can make more out of the Enyaq’s excellent ride which soaks up bumps and rough roads better than almost all of its rivals. We also like the Enyaq Coupe, which adds a sportier look while only losing 15 litres of the Enyaq’s massive 585-litre boot - the Coupe goes a few miles further on a charge, too.

Latest Skoda Enyaq deals

Smart #5

Smart #5 - front tracking11
  • Price: £39,800
  • Range: up to 366 miles

It’s best to throw any pre-conceived notions about Smart being a city-car brand out the window with the #5 because this is the company’s biggest car yet. As with the #1 and #3, the #5 really stands out amongst its competitors for design, both inside and out. 

The frameless windows, flush-fitting door handles and cabin trim which has more than a hint of Mercedes about it, all give the Smart a premium look. It’s not all show however, there’s loads of room inside plus a massive 630-litre boot (and a 72-litre ‘frunk’). Both the small and large battery Smarts are appealing for their respective pricing and range, though we’d definitely avoid the rapid but downright silly Brabus version. 

Latest Smart #5 deals

Used Tesla Model Y alternatives

If you have the budget for a new Tesla Model Y then it might be worth considering buying used because that’ll open up an excellent variety of EVs at some attractive prices. 

BMW iX

BMW iX - front11

Considering the BMW iX is a £75,000 car brand new, it’s amazing you can find plenty of three-year old examples on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for well under £30,000. Granted, the looks of the iX won’t be for everyone but there’s no arguing about the luxuriousness on offer here - the distinctive interior has heavily influenced BMW’s latest Neue Klasse iX3 too. Refinement and overall comfort levels are through the roof and while it’s several years old now, top-spec models get well over 400 miles of range. 

Latest BMW iX deals

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E - tracking11

Ford might have been a little later to the electric SUV party than it’s used to with its models, but the Mustang Mach-E pitched up as a serious rival to the best in class. Just as we’d expect of a Ford, the Mustang Mach-E was a sure-fire driver’s car, and the rapid GT model makes the most of that with more power than a V8 Mustang and a used price under £30,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Stick with the less punchy versions and you get decent driving range, comfort, and lots of room for all in the cabin.

Latest Ford Mustang Mach-E deals

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes EQE 350 SUV - front11

Priced from just over £50,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, a two-year old Mercedes EQE SUV is about the same price as a brand-new Model Y Long Range. The EQE SUV is an interesting choice in the market, it's quiet and comfortable, plus there’s the  real party-piece ‘Hyperscreen’ that was available as an option. Up to 372 miles of range is useful as well. 

Latest Mercedes EQE SUV deals

Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ 300e11

Few companies do premium as well as Lexus, which makes the Lexus RZ a sound bet for anyone looking for an electric SUV with a touch of class. Every time you open the door, sit in the Lexus or press a button you’ll appreciate that extra quality feel. It’s also echoed in the superb refinement of the RZ and its comfort at all speeds. Its driving range is not as generous as some, nor is it the fastest to recharge, but you do get plenty of standard equipment for the money.

Latest Lexus RZ deals

Polestar 4

Polestar 4 - main image11

It’s impossible to mention the Polestar 4 without talking about the lack of a back window. Instead there’s a roof-mounted camera sending an adjustable view of what’s behind you to a screen where the rear-view mirror would be - replaced by an 8.9-inch display. It’s a little weird at first but we really liked it after some use. The rest of the interior is typical Polestar with a mix of outstanding quality and sumptuous design. 385 miles of range for the base Single Motor version is solid, too. 

Latest Polestar 4 deals

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

