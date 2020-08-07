​The Aston Martin DBX delivers all the practicality and refinement you’d expect from a luxury SUV, with a driver-focused approach that sets it apart from its closest rivals. The British sports car manufacturer has gone with what it knows best — applying its technical wizardry to produce the finest-handling SUV available.

Yes, the DBX is well over two tonnes and will seat five in comfort, but it remains an incredibly deft machine. It will certainly make you smile as it effortlessly deals with a twisty B road, while a seemingly boundless amount of power rockets you out of the tightest of bends. It’s less brash than a Lamborghini, not as bold as a Bentley and not as commonplace as a Porsche. They’re all super-quick, but all ultimately out-handled by the Aston Martin.

About the Aston Martin DBX

As more and more sports car and luxury car brands turn to building SUVs in order to boost sales and help bring in higher profits, the DBX marked Aston Martin’s debut in this area of the market when it first arrived in 2020.

The DBX faced intense competition from day one. Porsche is credited with creating the performance crossover blueprint with the Cayenne, and the latest version continues to be a strong seller for the brand. Porsche’s success also paved the way for similarly luxurious SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga and Maserati Levante, and even Lamborghini has jumped on the bandwagon with the outlandish Urus.