Extreme 716bhp Aston Martin DBX S ups the ante to take on the world’s fastest SUVs 

Aston Martin is going after the Lamborghini Urus SE with the lighter, more powerful and even more aggressive DBX S range-topper

By:Jordan Katsianis
29 Apr 2025
Aston Martin DBX S - front20

Aston Martin has pulled the covers off its most powerful SUV yet, in the form of the fearsome DBX S. 

Priced from around £210,000, the Aston Martin DBX S has been created to tackle the fastest, most aggressive high-performance SUVs on sale, including ultra-powerful plug-in hybrids such as the Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, plus pure-EV options like the Lotus Eletre R

At the heart of the DBX S is the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, which now offers  716bhp – a 19bhp increase over the existing DBX 707 – while torque is unchanged at 900Nm. The gains are derived from modifications to the turbochargers, with new internals and larger compressor wheels from the incoming Valhalla supercar. There are also changes to the exhaust system, with new stacked outlets in the rear bumper. 

The nine-speed transmission, meanwhile, has undergone some calibration upgrades, promising more finely optimised shift points and more aggressive downchanges. Power is sent to a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system that can rocket the 2.2-ton SUV to 62mph in just 3.3 seconds, and on to a 193mph top speed. 

Aston Martin DBX S - rear

Alongside the extra performance, Aston has also introduced a few weight-saving options in key areas. Among the most significant is a new carbon-fibre roof skin, which reduces weight by a whopping 18kg compared with the standard glass roof. This also helps to bring the car’s centre of mass down. 

Another new option is a set of 23-inch magnesium wheels that reduce unsprung weight by a further 19kg – 23-inch forged aluminium wheels are otherwise standard. These sit in front of the standard carbon ceramic brakes, which are 420mm on the front axle and 390mm on the rear. Overall, Aston says the DBX S tips the scales at 47kg less than the 707 with all its lightweight options fitted. 

Aston hasn’t made any specific changes to the suspension, but has applied a calibration update from the MY24 model year 707 that tweaked the air springs and adaptive dampers to increase lateral support and subsequently reduce body roll. 

Of course, a sporty new derivative of Aston Martin is nothing if it doesn’t look the part, and as you would expect, the design has been refined to complement the performance. Up front, the massive grille has a new carbon fibre and mesh insert, removing the traditional slats from previous DBX models. This sits above a redesigned lower intake and splitter arrangement. 

Aston Martin DBX S - dash

The side skirts and rear bumper have also been changed, the latter replacing the 707’s shelf-like diffuser shroud with a slightly more reserved design. This sits between the aforementioned modified exhaust system.

As with all Aston Martins, personalisation is a key element of the buying experience, so these lower exterior elements can be specified in either a carbon or black finish, and highlighted with various livery options. 

Further personalisation is available inside the cabin, with Aston Martin offering a bespoke colour split for the leather, plus unique embroidery and stitching patterns to further distinguish this new S model from the 707. The cabin is otherwise unchanged from last year’s substantial update, which saw the fitment of a whole new dashboard integrating Aston’s latest infotainment and switchgear. 

UK prices have yet to be revealed, but the model will sit above the existing 707, which is currently priced from around £210,000. 

The new DBX S is available to order now, with the first cars reaching customers by the fourth quarter of this year. 

Click here for our list of the world's fastest SUVs...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

