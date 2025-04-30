Extreme 716bhp Aston Martin DBX S ups the ante to take on the world’s fastest SUVs 

Another new option is a set of 23-inch magnesium wheels that reduce unsprung weight by a further 19kg – 23-inch forged aluminium wheels are otherwise standard. These sit in front of the standard carbon ceramic brakes, which are 420mm on the front axle and 390mm on the rear. Overall, Aston says the DBX S tips the scales at 47kg less than the 707 with all its lightweight options fitted.

Aston hasn’t made any specific changes to the suspension, but has applied a calibration update from the MY24 model year 707 that tweaked the air springs and adaptive dampers to increase lateral support and subsequently reduce body roll.

Of course, a sporty new derivative of Aston Martin is nothing if it doesn’t look the part, and as you would expect, the design has been refined to complement the performance. Up front, the massive grille has a new carbon fibre and mesh insert, removing the traditional slats from previous DBX models. This sits above a redesigned lower intake and splitter arrangement.

The side skirts and rear bumper have also been changed, the latter replacing the 707’s shelf-like diffuser shroud with a slightly more reserved design. This sits between the aforementioned modified exhaust system.

As with all Aston Martins, personalisation is a key element of the buying experience, so these lower exterior elements can be specified in either a carbon or black finish, and highlighted with various livery options.

Further personalisation is available inside the cabin, with Aston Martin offering a bespoke colour split for the leather, plus unique embroidery and stitching patterns to further distinguish this new S model from the 707. The cabin is otherwise unchanged from last year’s substantial update, which saw the fitment of a whole new dashboard integrating Aston’s latest infotainment and switchgear.

UK prices have yet to be revealed, but the model will sit above the existing 707, which is currently priced from around £210,000.

The new DBX S is available to order now, with the first cars reaching customers by the fourth quarter of this year.

