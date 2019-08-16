New Aston Martin Valhalla revealed, and it’s more amazing than we expected

You’re looking at the brand-new Aston Martin Valhalla, a mid-engined supercar from the iconic British firm that has its eyes fixed on Italian supercar royalty from Ferrari and Lamborghini.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Aston Martin’s new supercar, but the Valhalla’s long-winded gestation has meant the car initially revealed over three years ago isn’t quite what will go into production next year. In fact it’s even more powerful than was originally promised.

Aston Martin has confirmed its mid-engined supercar will produce a peak of 1,086bhp and 1,100Nm of torque from a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbocharged V8 engine – an increase of about 100bhp from what we were initially told.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This V8 sits in a chassis built around a bespoke carbon-fibre tub with aluminium sub-frames at either end and motorsport-inspired suspension controlled via the latest vehicle dynamics management system with support from a clever active aero system.

The key figures are impressive; Aston Martin is quoting a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds, a limited top speed of 217mph, a dry weight of 1,655kg and the ability to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 149mph.

As you might have guessed, there’s a lot of tech to go through, but as a follow-up to the Valkyrie alongside Aston’s heavily revised sports car range, the Valhalla is a fierce statement of intent for the iconic British brand – with a likely price tag of £500,000 for each of the 999 units planned.

Aston Martin Valhalla: powertrain, performance and range

The Valhalla’s hybrid powertrain is centred around a V8 petrol engine, helped along by three electric motors. The V8 itself is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit with a flat-plane crank, and features a ‘hot-V’ configuration with the turbochargers situated inside the two cylinder banks.