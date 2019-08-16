New Aston Martin Valhalla revealed, and it’s more amazing than we expected
Is this the British mid-engined supercar that might finally topple the Italian greats? The 1,069bhp Aston Martin Valhalla could just be literal driving heaven
You’re looking at the brand-new Aston Martin Valhalla, a mid-engined supercar from the iconic British firm that has its eyes fixed on Italian supercar royalty from Ferrari and Lamborghini.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Aston Martin’s new supercar, but the Valhalla’s long-winded gestation has meant the car initially revealed over three years ago isn’t quite what will go into production next year. In fact it’s even more powerful than was originally promised.
Aston Martin has confirmed its mid-engined supercar will produce a peak of 1,086bhp and 1,100Nm of torque from a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbocharged V8 engine – an increase of about 100bhp from what we were initially told.
This V8 sits in a chassis built around a bespoke carbon-fibre tub with aluminium sub-frames at either end and motorsport-inspired suspension controlled via the latest vehicle dynamics management system with support from a clever active aero system.
The key figures are impressive; Aston Martin is quoting a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds, a limited top speed of 217mph, a dry weight of 1,655kg and the ability to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 149mph.
As you might have guessed, there’s a lot of tech to go through, but as a follow-up to the Valkyrie alongside Aston’s heavily revised sports car range, the Valhalla is a fierce statement of intent for the iconic British brand – with a likely price tag of £500,000 for each of the 999 units planned.
Aston Martin Valhalla: powertrain, performance and range
The Valhalla’s hybrid powertrain is centred around a V8 petrol engine, helped along by three electric motors. The V8 itself is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit with a flat-plane crank, and features a ‘hot-V’ configuration with the turbochargers situated inside the two cylinder banks.
Like every V8 used in modern Aston Martins, the engine is sourced from AMG, but in this case it’s taken from the short-lived Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series from 2020 and features a raft of bespoke elements designed by and for Aston Martin. These include new camshafts and exhaust manifolds, plus new twin-scroll turbochargers that have larger compressor wheels.
On its own the engine is able to produce 816bhp, which equates to 203bhp-per-litre. This is a huge figure for any road-going production engine, and that’s before taking the three electric motors in account. Cooling is always a challenge with so many mechanical elements packaged into such a compact footprint, and the F1-inspired roof scoop feeds two charge coolers mounted in an unusual position on top of the engine. The exhaust system is also uniquely packaged into two top-mounted exits, with two further outlets mounted within the pair of massive venturi tunnels that make up the rear diffuser.
The electric motors are then split between the axles, with the first being mounted inside a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together with the V8, this powers only the rear wheels, with the help of an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
The final two radial flux-style electric motors are mounted on the front axle and not only allow for torque-vectoring, but can also power the car in fully electric mode for up to 8.5 miles and operate as the car’s reverse gear. The e-motors together add up to 251bhp to the powertrain.
The front-mounted motors are also responsible for capturing kinetic energy to replenish the battery pack, which is a small, high-performance unit designed specifically for hybrids – Aston Martin has not revealed the battery’s capacity, but it’ll likely be from the same family as AMG’s 6.1kWh unit found across its E Performance models.
Peak combined output figures are rated at 1,063bhp and 1,100Nm of torque, with those e-motors also providing a torque-fill function for the petrol engine. The 0 to 62mph sprint is dispatched in 2.5 seconds, with the top speed limited to 217mph.
The Valhalla’s technical layout is similar to the one found in some rival Italian models, with Ferrari and Lamborghini both using a similar combination of hybrid elements in models like the SF90 and Revuelto, and the forthcoming Temerario.
Aston Martin Valhalla: chassis, aerodynamics and design
The Valhalla’s new chassis is as advanced as its powertrain, which is constructed from carbon fibre for maximum stiffness and a low kerbweight. Aston has confirmed a dry weight of 1,655kg – around 100kg more than originally stated – but this still equates to a power-to-weight ratio of 642bhp/ton (dry) which is a perfect match for rivals like the SF90 Stradale.
Aston Martin claims the Valhalla “significantly benefited” from the knowledge of its Formula One team, with Aston’s F1 operation directly involved in the Valhalla’s development.
The Valhalla will employ F1-style double-wishbone pushrod suspension at the front with inboard springs and dampers, joined by a five-link layout at the rear. Instead of the Multimatic units initially planned, Aston will fit a set of Bilstein DTX dampers as found on its front-engined models.
The power steering is electrically assisted, and the brakes are made up from 410mm front and 390mm rear carbon ceramic discs, gripped by six-piston calipers on the front axle and four-piston units at the rear. These sit behind 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and 21-inch rims at the rear, which come fitted with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres as standard. Aston Martin will also offer a set of optional magnesium wheels with a set of track-focused Cup 2 tyres as an option that wipes an additional 12kg off the car’s unsprung weight.
Active aerodynamics also feature, inspired by the brand’s Valkyrie hypercar (which itself used many technologies derived from F1), with an adjustable front splitter and deployable rear wing. These work with the complex aero management systems of the bodywork – both active and passive – and build on the learnings made from the Valkyrie project, which still features just about the most complex and aggressive aero package of any road-legal car in history.
Aston Martin Valhalla: interior and technology
Aston has also revealed the simple, motorsport-inspired interior that features extensive use of chopped carbon composite for the main dashboard structure and slim centre console.
Unlike the brand’s front-engined sports cars, which have a generous cabin width, and therefore a wide centre console, the Valhalla’s narrow cabin squeezes the two seats together, only leaving space for a very simplified lower console that houses the gear selector, drive-mode switch and two upright air-vents.
The two digital displays are borrowed from Aston’s other new models, with a main 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with a small row of physical controls, plus a smaller 10.25-inch driver’s display. While the miniaturised steering wheel rim is unique, its main controls and hub are borrowed from other Aston models – and by extension, Mercedes models too.
Standard-fit equipment includes adaptive matrix LED headlights, dual-zone air-conditioning and driver-assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, active cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and a rear-view camera with an around-view available as an optional extra.
Commenting on the unveiling of the Valhalla back in 2021 at Silverstone, Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series-production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up.
“It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track-biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and marks Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”
