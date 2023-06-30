Electric Aston Martin to get vibrating body to mimic V12 engine

Aston Martin will launch its first electric car before the end of the decade, pushing back plans to focus on hybrids and electrified powertrains. Despite the delay, development is apparently ongoing, with CEO Adrian Hallmark suggesting the firm is working on making its first EV – expected to be a large, DBX-sized SUV – feel like a Le Mans race car.

A couple of years ago, Aston’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll revealed the company was working on “building [its] own platform, our own chassis, it’s what [Aston does] very well”. At the time, he also confirmed that Aston was working with American EV firm Lucid to use its battery and motor technology, claiming it represented “the best existing, mature technology, with the highest horsepower, the lowest battery height to enable [Aston’s] EV strategy”.

Work on the fruits of this deal, said to be worth £182 million at the point of inception, is ongoing, although setbacks and dwindling market demand mean Aston will push back the reveal of its first EV to 2026 at the earliest. Now, Hallmark, who was appointed in 2024 and took up the role of CEO in September, has told Auto Express that he’ll look to differentiate his zero-emission models with clever technology that “physically resonates” with the driver.

“I’ve driven lots of BEVs,” Hallmark told us. “But it’s the [Mercedes] EQS AMG that gave me hope,” he said. “The reason it gave me hope is, without fake gear changes or engine noises, it resonates. I don’t mean emotionally – I mean physically resonates.”