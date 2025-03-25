New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is the world’s most powerful front-engined convertible

In order to keep the Volante’s handling in check, Aston Martin’s engineers have given the suspension a completely unique set-up. Using the same high-end Bilstein DTX dampers, the softest ‘GT’ mode has been designed to be more fluid than the hardcore coupé, notching up the firmness in the ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ settings respectively.

All Volante models have a set of carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, as well as 21-inch forged-alloy wheels on Pirelli P Zero tyres that are designed specifically for Aston Martin.

Yet an open-top Aston is just as much about design as it is performance, and in this case the longer body of the new Vanquish Volante looks just as elegant, and substantial, as the coupé’s. Changes are limited to just the fabric roof and the new rear deck, which accentuates the car’s wide hips and Kamm-style rear end.

The cabin is just as opulent as the Coupé’s, and features a similar rear storage area behind the front seats, plus a strengthening beam that sits in front of the rear bulkhead. Boot space is not too bad for the class, with 219 litres when the roof is up, dropping to 187 litres with the hood down. This is considerably bigger than the new Continental GTC Speed, which has a compromised space of just 134 litres, making this arguably more suitable for weekends away despite only being a two-seater.

As with all modern Aston Martins, the sheer variety of personalisation options are nearly endless, with the brand’s Q department more than happy to take on any, even more eccentric requests.

Deliveries will commence in the third quarter of this year, with the open-top model contributing to the capped 1,000 annual production of the Vanquish model as a whole, regardless of body style.

