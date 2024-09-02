New Aston Martin Vanquish unveiled with roaring 823bhp V12

Being a top-spec Aston, the 410mm front and 380mm rear brake discs are carbon ceramic as standard, and reduce the unsprung weight by 27kg, compared with an equivalent set of steel brakes.

Design and interior

All of this upgraded hardware is covered by the new Vanquish’s larger body. Designed under the leadership of Marek Reichmann, the DBS follows a similar path to other new Aston Martins in increasing the size of the grille opening and simplifying its body lines. Unlike the last DBS, which shared some body panels and its glasshouse with the DB11, the new Vanquish is totally bespoke.

The front end is dominated by that huge new grille, which is 13 per cent larger and sits between two smaller ducts at either side that funnel cooling air to the brakes. Just like the DB12 and Vantage, Vanquish has ditched the front clamshell for a more traditional inset bonnet, and swapped the old DB11-based floating roof for a simpler design. Along the car’s flank is a new opening and formed strake inside that, but it’s the back that sees the greatest departure.

Here, Aston has fitted a classic Kamm-style rear end, with a distinctive shorn-off appearance and tiny, bespoke LED lamps. The body’s inner section can be finished in either carbon fibre or body colour, and appears to float within its surround. Below sit four huge exhaust outlets, which hide an optional titanium exhaust back-box that increases the noise and reduces the car’s overall weight by 10.5kg over the standard-fit system.

Inside, Aston has used the same collection of controls as other modern Astons, including the new and much improved infotainment system. But they all sit within a new dashboard with a redesigned centre console. The space behind the front seats is reserved for fitted luggage, and helps liberate a reasonably sized 248-litre boot space behind – both of which highlight the Vanquishes grand touring abilities.

Which is where the Aston diverges from the more overtly sporty Ferrari. Aston Martin has specifically designed the new Vanquish to have more of a dual purpose. It might be a two-seater, but Aston’s big new flagship is arguably more GT-like than any of its direct predecessors, leaving plenty of room above it in the company’s range for something far more sporty and, more likely, mid-engined.

