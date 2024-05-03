Stunning new Ferrari 12Cilindri confirms there's still a place for a big V12

This is Ferrari’s new series-production V12 supercar, designed to replace the 812 family with a package that’s both modern and retro in one fell swoop. Called the Ferrari 12Cilindri, it eschews the notions of downsizing and electrification for the sake of a traditional combination of cubic capacity and natural aspiration – matched to the cutting edge in raw mechanical engineering in all aspects of its technical package.

Destined to cost somewhere in the region of £400,000, the new ‘dodici-cilindri’, as the Italians would prefer you call it, will be available in both coupe and Spider forms from the fourth quarter of this year, the latter version replacing the popular 812 GTS.

The engine

As with all Ferraris, it’s the powertrain which always dominates proceedings and the Ferrari 12Cilindri is no different. The engine itself is another take on the 6.5-litre V12 found in the previous 812, matching the limited-run 812 Competizione with a gargantuan 818bhp and 678Nm of torque. Yet despite the familiar figures, Ferrari states that this is an essentially brand new engine, re-engineered in order to meet the tightening Euro 6E emissions regulations.

Beyond just ensuring the engine is able to meet the new laws, Ferrari’s work has also gone into creating an even more visceral experience. To this end the engine has new internals, including new titanium conrods, lighter pistons and crankshaft, and a special diamond coating to the cylinder liners to reduce friction. On top of this, the headers feature yet more new tech, all of which unlocks the new engine’s party piece: a 9,500rpm redline.