Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value

The Passat has been a family favourite for decades – and the latest model is no different. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 13.

By:George Armitage
13 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action
  • Practical interior; comfortable drive
  • Range-topping model with all the toys
  • Only £235.16 a month 

The Volkswagen Passat name may be more than 50 years old, but the latest generation still impresses. 

It's spacious, packed with tech, and offers a fine drive – you can even add the title of Towcar of the Year 2026 to its list of attributes. And, judging by this deal, the Passat is also extremely good value for money.

DreamLease, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the practical Passat for a bargain £235.16 a month. That's impressive, but this offer becomes jaw-dropping when you realise it's for the top-of-the-range Black Edition plug-in hybrid. 

So, 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, 13-way massaging and heated front seats, heated rear seats, matrix LED headlights, illuminated VW logos, head-up display, 30-colour ambient lighting, a tilting and sliding panoramic roof, plus sporty body-styling are all standard – and all for less than £240 a month.

All that’s needed to get this two-year deal underway is a £3,121.91 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year; 8,000 miles can be had for an extra £26.10 a month. 

Plug-in hybrid power is the order of the day here. So, that means a 1.5-litre petrol engine hooked up to a battery that gives 62 miles of pure-electric running. Plug in it as frequently as possible and you might even get close to the claimed 201mpg fuel economy.

The latest Passat, which now only comes as an estate, may be a sombre choice, but there's no doubting its credentials. Build quality is top-notch, it gets Volkswagen's latest infotainment and tech, and it offers a smooth and refined driving experience. Plus, as it’s an estate, the 690-litre boot will be more than plentiful for most families.     

Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Passat leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Passat page.

Check out the Volkswagen Passat deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

