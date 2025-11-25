Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: BYD Sealion 7 undercuts Tesla Model Y by more than £100 a month

Coupe-SUV design; high equipment levels

300-mile range

Only £289.93 a month

Chinese carmaker BYD bolstered its range of electric models in the UK last year with the curiously-named Sealion 7. It's a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y, and yet this lease deal sees it undercut its best-selling American rival by more than £100 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the slinky Sealion 7 for just £289 a month. The cheapest Model Y available right now is £402 a month.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal started is £3,817.15 – that initially looks a bit steep, but remember the low monthly cost you'll be shelling out. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year; raising this to 8,000 will cost you another £32 a month, so this deal is better suited to those who drive lower mileages.

Powering the Sealion 7 is a chunky 82.5kWh battery pack, giving a claimed 300 miles between fill-ups. A maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes.

The Sealion 7 is a quick car. This Comfort model gets a 308bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels, and 0-62mph takes 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is 134mph – that's unusually high for an EV.

It's a well equipped one, too. Comfort may be the entry-level spec, but it comes packed with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree parking camera, posh Dynaudio sound system and a panoramic roof with an electric sunblind.

The interior is attractively designed and feels very plush – the leather and leather-effect materials all feel good. It's pretty spacious in the back, too, and although that sloping, coupe-like roof does dent headroom slightly, knee room is excellent.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Sealion 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Sealion 7 page.

