Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz for a sensational £153 per month

The Renault Symbioz offers the Nissan Qashqai-style life but at a supermini’s price. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 5.

By:George Armitage
5 Jan 2026
Renault Symbioz - front action
  • Techno trim has all basics and more 
  • Comfortable and easy to drive; 48mpg
  • Just £153.83 a month

The Renault Symbioz might not be the most glamorous SUV money can buy, but you cannot deny its sheer value for money. Amazingly, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it's currently cheaper than a Renault Clio.

This deal from Leasing Options sees the Symbioz coming in at just £153.83 a month – or around £30 a month less than the cheapest Renault Clio on our marketplace.

All that's needed to get this shockingly good-value deal off the ground is a £2,195.55 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If that's a little too limiting for you, then 8,000 miles can be had for just £17 extra a month and a £200 higher initial payment.

The car on offer here is the 1.3 TCe 140 Techno. It's the entry-level model but comes with a very decent haul of standard equipment, with features such as full-LED headlights, climate control, 18-inch alloys, and rear parking sensors all thrown in. 

The tech is the star of the show, though, because a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen forms part of the standard kit list. It's a cinch to use and is boosted by a Google operating system.

Under the bonnet is a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine. It's a pretty unremarkable powerplant, but is swift enough thanks to 138bhp, and frugal too – Renault claims 48mpg on the combined cycle. 

The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, which is light and smooth to use, and the car is easy to drive with a comfortable ride.

The big boon over a supermini, though, is the increased practicality. Space in the back is plentiful and made all the more flexible thanks to a sliding bench seat, and the 492-litre boot is good for the class. There's also a lofty driving position and a solid-feeling interior.     

Renault Symbioz - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
