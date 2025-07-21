Techno trim has all basics and more

Comfortable and easy to drive; 48mpg

Just £153.83 a month

The Renault Symbioz might not be the most glamorous SUV money can buy, but you cannot deny its sheer value for money. Amazingly, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it's currently cheaper than a Renault Clio.

This deal from Leasing Options sees the Symbioz coming in at just £153.83 a month – or around £30 a month less than the cheapest Renault Clio on our marketplace.

All that's needed to get this shockingly good-value deal off the ground is a £2,195.55 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If that's a little too limiting for you, then 8,000 miles can be had for just £17 extra a month and a £200 higher initial payment.

The car on offer here is the 1.3 TCe 140 Techno. It's the entry-level model but comes with a very decent haul of standard equipment, with features such as full-LED headlights, climate control, 18-inch alloys, and rear parking sensors all thrown in.

The tech is the star of the show, though, because a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen forms part of the standard kit list. It's a cinch to use and is boosted by a Google operating system.