We last featured the Peugeot E-5008 as our Car Deal of the Day at the beginning of the year, and were impressed at how you could slide into the stylish seven-seat SUV for a real steal – just £261 per month. But prices have slipped even further to a barmy £223.
That's right – Carwow Leasey is offering the head-turning electric SUV for just £222.94 a month after a very reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,970.28.
This two-year deal is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but raising this to 8,000 will cost you an extra £31 a month, while the initial payment comes to £3,340.60, so this deal is better for lower-mileage drivers. For those who'd prefer to put down a lower initial payment, again, Carwow Leasey impresses because a nine-month payment comes to £2,489.56 with the monthly payment only rising by an extra £21.
Whichever you choose, you'll be able to charge on the cheap thanks to a 20 per cent discount on all roadside Gridserve charging points for a whole year.
While the car we featured last month was the entry-level Allure, here you'll be getting the desirable GT. It comes with some sportier bodywork touches, plus a whole raft of luxury features.
The GT packs matrix LED headlights, ambient lighting, aluminium dashboard trim, and heated front seats and steering wheel, along with adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate, and Peugeot's impressive 21-inch widescreen display.
Power comes from a 210bhp electric motor that's hooked up to a 73kWh battery pack. Peugeot claims a range of 308 miles between top-ups, and those 20-to-80-per-cent recharges will take around 30 minutes.
The E-3008 is a comfortable and refined cruiser, and is ideally suited to the family. Fold down rows two and three and there's a van-like 2,232 litres of luggage capacity, while the interior is a plush place to be, with upmarket materials and textiles used throughout.
