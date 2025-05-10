Stylish looks; desirable GT spec

308-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Only £222.94 a month

We last featured the Peugeot E-5008 as our Car Deal of the Day at the beginning of the year, and were impressed at how you could slide into the stylish seven-seat SUV for a real steal – just £261 per month. But prices have slipped even further to a barmy £223.

That's right – Carwow Leasey is offering the head-turning electric SUV for just £222.94 a month after a very reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,970.28.

This two-year deal is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but raising this to 8,000 will cost you an extra £31 a month, while the initial payment comes to £3,340.60, so this deal is better for lower-mileage drivers. For those who'd prefer to put down a lower initial payment, again, Carwow Leasey impresses because a nine-month payment comes to £2,489.56 with the monthly payment only rising by an extra £21.

Whichever you choose, you'll be able to charge on the cheap thanks to a 20 per cent discount on all roadside Gridserve charging points for a whole year.

While the car we featured last month was the entry-level Allure, here you'll be getting the desirable GT. It comes with some sportier bodywork touches, plus a whole raft of luxury features.