Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot E-5008 is a stylish SUV for a super-cheap £223 a month

Need to carry seven and want to do so in an EV? The Peugeot E-5008 is a great choice, and it's our Deal of the Day for 11 February

By:Shane Wilkinson
11 Feb 2026
Peugeot E-5008 - front cornering
  • Stylish looks; desirable GT spec
  • 308-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £222.94 a month

We last featured the Peugeot E-5008 as our Car Deal of the Day at the beginning of the year, and were impressed at how you could slide into the stylish seven-seat SUV for a real steal – just £261 per month. But prices have slipped even further to a barmy £223.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That's right – Carwow Leasey is offering the head-turning electric SUV for just £222.94 a month after a very reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,970.28. 

This two-year deal is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but raising this to 8,000 will cost you an extra £31 a month, while the initial payment comes to £3,340.60, so this deal is better for lower-mileage drivers. For those who'd prefer to put down a lower initial payment, again, Carwow Leasey impresses because a nine-month payment comes to £2,489.56 with the monthly payment only rising by an extra £21.

Whichever you choose, you'll be able to charge on the cheap thanks to a 20 per cent discount on all roadside Gridserve charging points for a whole year. 

Peugeot E-5008 - dash

While the car we featured last month was the entry-level Allure, here you'll be getting the desirable GT. It comes with some sportier bodywork touches, plus a whole raft of luxury features. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The GT packs matrix LED headlights, ambient lighting, aluminium dashboard trim, and heated front seats and steering wheel, along with adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate, and Peugeot's impressive 21-inch widescreen display. 

Power comes from a 210bhp electric motor that's hooked up to a 73kWh battery pack. Peugeot claims a range of 308 miles between top-ups, and those 20-to-80-per-cent recharges will take around 30 minutes. 

The E-3008 is a comfortable and refined cruiser, and is ideally suited to the family. Fold down rows two and three and there's a van-like 2,232 litres of luggage capacity, while the interior is a plush place to be, with upmarket materials and textiles used throughout.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-5008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-5008 page.

Check out the Peugeot E-5008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy choice at just £184 a month
Volkswagen Polo - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy choice at just £184 a month

The Polo has an enviable reputation for class and sophistication. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 February.
News
10 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month

Space and comfort needn’t cost the earth, as the Citroen C3 Aircross goes to show. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 February.
News
9 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron front

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month

This great-value Audi gets the latest electric technology from the Volkswagen Group, making it our Deal of the Day for 8 February
News
8 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month

The Abarth 600e has traditionally been an expensive option for leasing customers, but not today. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 February.
News
5 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT: latest details on the groundbreaking 1,000bhp four-door EV
Jaguar GT - front (exclusive image)

New Jaguar GT: latest details on the groundbreaking 1,000bhp four-door EV

Jaguar’s four-door GT will have more power than a Bugatti Veyron, but it also weighs nearly a tonne more too!
News
9 Feb 2026
Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - header

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+

First report: popular family SUV makes a good first impression on our fleet
Long-term tests
10 Feb 2026
Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed
Tesla Model Y - front 3/4

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped
News
6 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content