Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy choice at just £184 a month

The Polo has an enviable reputation for class and sophistication. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 February.

By:George Armitage
10 Feb 2026
Volkswagen Polo - front cornering
  • Upmarket look; plush feel
  • Punchy 94bhp petrol power
  • Only £184.08 a month

For decades, the Volkswagen Polo has offered something that many superminis can only dream of: class. However, this sophistication usually comes at a price, but not with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The German brand's smallest car is currently available for just £184.08 a month. This three-year deal from Car Leasing Online requires a modest £2,508.96 to get it up and running, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

 Need more miles? A cap of 8,000-a-year can be had for just an extra tenner a month after an initial payment of £2,630.36.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Over the past couple of generations the Polo has almost morphed into a mini Volkswagen Golf, and sits at the top of the tree for quality and refinement. It has a plush and spacious interior, and packs all the latest technology in an upmarket package.

With this deal you'll be getting the entry-level Life. Standard features include 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, electrically folding door mirrors, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

You'll be getting the best engine option, too – Volkswagen's trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol. With 94bhp it's a perky performer, and the refined driving experience is made even more stress-free with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Light controls make it a doddle to drive in congested city streets, while its motorway cruising manners are akin to a much larger family hatchback.       

Volkswagen Polo - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Polo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Polo page.

Deals on Volkswagen Polo rivals

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

New in-stock Peugeot 208Cash £17,644Avg. savings £6,050
New Peugeot 208

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £16,459Avg. savings £5,308
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New in-stock Mini CooperCash £25,465
New Mini Cooper

Configure now

Check out the Volkswagen Polo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month

Space and comfort needn’t cost the earth, as the Citroen C3 Aircross goes to show. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 February.
News
9 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron front

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month

This great-value Audi gets the latest electric technology from the Volkswagen Group, making it our Deal of the Day for 8 February
News
8 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month

The Abarth 600e has traditionally been an expensive option for leasing customers, but not today. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 February.
News
5 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...

There are few better all-rounders than the electric MG4, and with a new model on the horizon there are great savings to be had. It’s our Deal of the D…
News
4 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot fire risk: Over 390 models recalled amid fuel leak fears
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid - dynamic front 3/4

Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot fire risk: Over 390 models recalled amid fuel leak fears

392 more Stellantis cars have been recalled in the UK due to a faulty high-pressure fuel pipe which is thought could lead to fires
News
6 Feb 2026
Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed
Tesla Model Y - front 3/4

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped
News
6 Feb 2026
Five new Hyundais on the way: Kona, Bayon, Tucson, i20 and Ioniq 3 to reinvent brand’s range
2026 Hyundai Bayon - front

Five new Hyundais on the way: Kona, Bayon, Tucson, i20 and Ioniq 3 to reinvent brand’s range

New Tucson, i20 and Bayon – and Ioniq 3 EV – coming in an 18-month product onslaught
News
5 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content