Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy choice at just £184 a month

Upmarket look; plush feel

Punchy 94bhp petrol power

Only £184.08 a month

For decades, the Volkswagen Polo has offered something that many superminis can only dream of: class. However, this sophistication usually comes at a price, but not with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The German brand's smallest car is currently available for just £184.08 a month. This three-year deal from Car Leasing Online requires a modest £2,508.96 to get it up and running, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

Need more miles? A cap of 8,000-a-year can be had for just an extra tenner a month after an initial payment of £2,630.36.

Over the past couple of generations the Polo has almost morphed into a mini Volkswagen Golf, and sits at the top of the tree for quality and refinement. It has a plush and spacious interior, and packs all the latest technology in an upmarket package.

With this deal you'll be getting the entry-level Life. Standard features include 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED headlights, electrically folding door mirrors, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You'll be getting the best engine option, too – Volkswagen's trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol. With 94bhp it's a perky performer, and the refined driving experience is made even more stress-free with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Light controls make it a doddle to drive in congested city streets, while its motorway cruising manners are akin to a much larger family hatchback.

