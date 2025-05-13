Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month

Space and comfort needn’t cost the earth, as the Citroen C3 Aircross goes to show. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 February.

By:Ryan Birch
9 Feb 2026
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front cornering
  • Quirky design; spacious interior 
  • Well equipped Plus trim
  • Only £161.98 a month

Citroen's quirky but practical C3 Aircross has been good value since it launched. But prices have now slipped to an unbelievable £162 a month, making this family-friendly SUV cheaper than many superminis.

This two-year deal comes from VIPGateway, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires just £2,183.71 to be put down as an initial payment. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 will only sting you for an extra tenner a month and a further £121 on top of the initial payment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You'll be taking the keys to the Plus trim here, and it's packed with the essentials and a number of tasty extras. 

As standard, the Plus gets LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. And, because it's a Citroen, there's comfy suspension and the brand's famous super-supportive seats to take the sting out of Britain's pot-holed roads.

Powering this C3 Aircross is one of the French brand's familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. It may only have 99bhp but it's strong enough for everyday driving – even with a boot full of family paraphernalia – while the overall driving experience is relaxing.

Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front interior

Where the Aircross really pulls ahead of similarly priced superminis is interior space. There's tonnes of it up front, while six-footers will have room to spare in the back. 

And although it shares a lot of its mechanicals with the Vauxhall Frontera, the C3 Aircross has an interesting and thoughtful interior design, bursting with lovely details.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 Aircross page.

Deals on Citroen C3 Aircross rivals

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New Vauxhall FronteraFrom £258 ppm**
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £251 ppm**
MG Motor UK ZS

MG Motor UK ZS

New MG Motor UK ZSFrom £241 ppm**

Check out the Citroen C3 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron front

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month

This great-value Audi gets the latest electric technology from the Volkswagen Group, making it our Deal of the Day for 8 February
News
8 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: No sting in the tail, just an Abarth 600e for £188 a month

The Abarth 600e has traditionally been an expensive option for leasing customers, but not today. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 February.
News
5 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for a bargain £207 a month, but you’d better hurry...

There are few better all-rounders than the electric MG4, and with a new model on the horizon there are great savings to be had. It’s our Deal of the D…
News
4 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with an outstanding Peugeot 408 for £215 a month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front end

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with an outstanding Peugeot 408 for £215 a month

The Peugeot 408 is a real head-turner, but cheap to lease. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February.
News
3 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed
Tesla Model Y - front 3/4

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped
News
6 Feb 2026
Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot fire risk: Over 390 models recalled amid fuel leak fears
Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid - dynamic front 3/4

Vauxhall, Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot fire risk: Over 390 models recalled amid fuel leak fears

392 more Stellantis cars have been recalled in the UK due to a faulty high-pressure fuel pipe which is thought could lead to fires
News
6 Feb 2026
Five new Hyundais on the way: Kona, Bayon, Tucson, i20 and Ioniq 3 to reinvent brand’s range
2026 Hyundai Bayon - front

Five new Hyundais on the way: Kona, Bayon, Tucson, i20 and Ioniq 3 to reinvent brand’s range

New Tucson, i20 and Bayon – and Ioniq 3 EV – coming in an 18-month product onslaught
News
5 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content