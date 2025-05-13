Car Deal of the Day: Super-comfy Citroen C3 Aircross is crazy-cheap at £162 a month

Quirky design; spacious interior

Well equipped Plus trim

Only £161.98 a month

Citroen's quirky but practical C3 Aircross has been good value since it launched. But prices have now slipped to an unbelievable £162 a month, making this family-friendly SUV cheaper than many superminis.

This two-year deal comes from VIPGateway, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires just £2,183.71 to be put down as an initial payment.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 will only sting you for an extra tenner a month and a further £121 on top of the initial payment.

You'll be taking the keys to the Plus trim here, and it's packed with the essentials and a number of tasty extras.

As standard, the Plus gets LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. And, because it's a Citroen, there's comfy suspension and the brand's famous super-supportive seats to take the sting out of Britain's pot-holed roads.

Powering this C3 Aircross is one of the French brand's familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. It may only have 99bhp but it's strong enough for everyday driving – even with a boot full of family paraphernalia – while the overall driving experience is relaxing.

Where the Aircross really pulls ahead of similarly priced superminis is interior space. There's tonnes of it up front, while six-footers will have room to spare in the back.

And although it shares a lot of its mechanicals with the Vauxhall Frontera, the C3 Aircross has an interesting and thoughtful interior design, bursting with lovely details.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 Aircross page.

Check out the Citroen C3 Aircross deal