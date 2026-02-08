Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month

This great-value Audi gets the latest electric technology from the Volkswagen Group, making it our Deal of the Day for 8 February

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Feb 2026
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron front
  • Coupé-inspired looks
  • SUV practicality
  • £469 a month

Created by the BMW X6 in the late 2000s, the once-niche coupé-SUV sector has gone on to become hugely important, with a multitude of brands looking to provide a high-riding driving experience with sleek looks that buyers crave. 

Audi has a coupé-SUV Sportback version of almost all of its Q-badged SUVs and this has extended into the all-electric realm, too. If you’re in the market for a high-quality, premium electric car that mixes SUV practicality with a bit of style, then the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is well worth a look. 

In this quattro S Line guise, you’re looking at a £75,000 car – but right now there’s a fantastic deal on the Auto Express Find A Car service from Motorlet Audi Leasing that will see this svelte SUV on your driveway for well under £500 a month. 

This two-year leasing deal requires monthly payments of just £469, after an initial outlay of £5,927. It’s based on an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but up this to 8,000 and you'll only be paying an extra £13 a month. 

That might be worth doing, because this Q6 e-tron has a range of 361 miles and standard air-suspension ensures it’s very comfortable when covering ground. In fact, the Q6 e-tron Sportback is deeply impressive in the way it drives in all scenarios, thanks to being the first Audi to use the new PPE architecture co-developed with Porsche and seen in the electric Macan

This dual-motor quattro model also comes with 388bhp for a sub-six-second 0-62mph time, complemented by plenty of grip, well-judged steering and fantastic brakes. 

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron cabin

Don’t think you’ll have to sacrifice practicality for the coupé look, either. There’s a big 511-litre boot along with a 64-litre ‘frunk’, while the rear seats will swallow up two adults with no issue. It’s supremely well appointed, too, thanks to a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, Audi’s brilliant 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, heated and powered leather sports seats, three-zone climate control and sportier S line bodykit. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback page.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

