Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback has style and substance for £469 a month

Created by the BMW X6 in the late 2000s, the once-niche coupé-SUV sector has gone on to become hugely important, with a multitude of brands looking to provide a high-riding driving experience with sleek looks that buyers crave.

Audi has a coupé-SUV Sportback version of almost all of its Q-badged SUVs and this has extended into the all-electric realm, too. If you’re in the market for a high-quality, premium electric car that mixes SUV practicality with a bit of style, then the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback is well worth a look.

In this quattro S Line guise, you’re looking at a £75,000 car – but right now there’s a fantastic deal on the Auto Express Find A Car service from Motorlet Audi Leasing that will see this svelte SUV on your driveway for well under £500 a month.

This two-year leasing deal requires monthly payments of just £469, after an initial outlay of £5,927. It’s based on an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but up this to 8,000 and you'll only be paying an extra £13 a month.

That might be worth doing, because this Q6 e-tron has a range of 361 miles and standard air-suspension ensures it’s very comfortable when covering ground. In fact, the Q6 e-tron Sportback is deeply impressive in the way it drives in all scenarios, thanks to being the first Audi to use the new PPE architecture co-developed with Porsche and seen in the electric Macan.

This dual-motor quattro model also comes with 388bhp for a sub-six-second 0-62mph time, complemented by plenty of grip, well-judged steering and fantastic brakes.

Don’t think you’ll have to sacrifice practicality for the coupé look, either. There’s a big 511-litre boot along with a 64-litre ‘frunk’, while the rear seats will swallow up two adults with no issue. It’s supremely well appointed, too, thanks to a 14.5-inch touchscreen display, Audi’s brilliant 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, heated and powered leather sports seats, three-zone climate control and sportier S line bodykit.

