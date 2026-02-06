One of the most desirable SUVs around

3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel; 33-plus mpg

Only £545.04 a month

The Land Rover Defender is a car that rarely pops up during our searches for the best leasing deals on the market. Its sheer desirability, image and prestige mean that it’s often a pricey option for those who lease.

But not right now, as you can climb into a Defender 90 D250 for just £545.04 a month – the lowest figure we've ever seen for this most British of 4x4s.

This four-year deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is from VIP Gateway, and is for a factory-ordered car. It requires a 12-month initial outlay of £6,910.47 to get under way, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to 8,000 takes the deal up to £570.57 a month, after a £7,216.76 initial payment.

If that £6,910.47 is a little steep, however, this Defender still looks great value with a lower initial outlay. A payment equivalent to nine months, which comes to £5,564.04, only raises the monthly price to £577.12 on the same 5,000-mile limit.

Regardless of which option you choose, the short-wheelbase Defender 90 is one very desirable set of wheels.

This entry-level S trim gets LED headlights with ‘signature’ daytime running lights, a Meridian sound system, 12-way heated semi-electric front seats, and Land Rover's clever Terrain Response system, while 19-inch alloy wheels and a body-coloured roof complete the classic and classy look.

Power comes from a muscular 246bhp 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent four-wheel drive. It’s a potent powertrain, delivering a 7.6-second 0-62mph acceleration time, and more than 33mpg.

