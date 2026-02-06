Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender is unmissable value at £545 a month

Rarely has the Land Rover Defender delivered such good value for money for leasing customers, which is why the classy 4x4 is our Deal of the Day for 6 February.

By:Steve Walker
6 Feb 2026
Land Rover Defender
  • One of the most desirable SUVs around 
  • 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel; 33-plus mpg
  • Only £545.04 a month

The Land Rover Defender is a car that rarely pops up during our searches for the best leasing deals on the market. Its sheer desirability, image and prestige mean that it’s often a pricey option for those who lease.

But not right now, as you can climb into a Defender 90 D250 for just £545.04 a month – the lowest figure we've ever seen for this most British of 4x4s.

This four-year deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is from VIP Gateway, and is for a factory-ordered car. It requires a 12-month initial outlay of £6,910.47 to get under way, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to 8,000 takes the deal up to £570.57 a month, after a £7,216.76 initial payment.

If that £6,910.47 is a little steep, however, this Defender still looks great value with a lower initial outlay. A payment equivalent to nine months, which comes to £5,564.04, only raises the monthly price to £577.12 on the same 5,000-mile limit.

Regardless of which option you choose, the short-wheelbase Defender 90 is one very desirable set of wheels. 

This entry-level S trim gets LED headlights with ‘signature’ daytime running lights, a Meridian sound system, 12-way heated semi-electric front seats, and Land Rover's clever Terrain Response system, while 19-inch alloy wheels and a body-coloured roof complete the classic and classy look. 

Power comes from a muscular 246bhp 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent four-wheel drive. It’s a potent powertrain, delivering a 7.6-second 0-62mph acceleration time, and more than 33mpg.          

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Land Rover Defender 90 leasing offers from leading providers on our Land Rover Defender 90 page.

Check out the Land Rover Defender 90 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here...

More big 4x4 leasing deals

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

New Toyota Land CruiserFrom £1,008 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

New Mercedes-Benz GLE
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £490 ppm**
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

