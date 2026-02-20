Verdict

The Defender OCTA Black looks like a Bond villain’s daily driver, but it has such a broad range of ability that it’s a real pleasure to drive. It’s just as capable doing the school run as it is when cruising at the national limit, yet it’s also capable of negotiating a mountain path or even a track day. It’s a real gem of a performance SUV, although we’d stick with all-season tyres to get the most from the outstanding chassis.

Creating the ultimate performance SUV is a tough task. The inherent nature of an off-roader, with an upright body, high centre of gravity and plenty of weight, means it’s not a natural for a performance makeover. But that hasn’t stopped plenty of companies trying, and you’re spoiled for choice in terms of fast 4x4s, especially at the premium end of the market.

For the Land Rover Defender, it wasn’t simply enough to create a rapid SUV, it had to have off-road ability, too, so it came up with the OCTA. For 2026, Land Rover has introduced the OCTA Black, a new limited-run variant that arrives as part of the Defender’s model year update. Changes when compared with the previous year include more use of Defender badges, so now the only Land Rover logo is on the grille, while design tweaks include revised headlight housings, plus flush-fitting dark-tinted tail-lights. Inside, there’s a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen for ease of use, while new paint options have been added to the palette.