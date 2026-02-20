Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Land Rover Defender OCTA Black 2026 review: family-friendly villainy

The Defender OCTA Black is a pretty astonishing performance SUV, but it's also surprisingly sensible where it matters

By:Dean Gibson
20 Feb 2026
Land Rover Defender OCTA Black - front tracking23
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£3,195 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Land Rover News Reviews Defender
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £3,195 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £33,950
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £696 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Defender OCTA Black looks like a Bond villain’s daily driver, but it has such a broad range of ability that it’s a real pleasure to drive. It’s just as capable doing the school run as it is when cruising at the national limit, yet it’s also capable of negotiating a mountain path or even a track day. It’s a real gem of a performance SUV, although we’d stick with all-season tyres to get the most from the outstanding chassis.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Creating the ultimate performance SUV is a tough task. The inherent nature of an off-roader, with an upright body, high centre of gravity and plenty of weight, means it’s not a natural for a performance makeover. But that hasn’t stopped plenty of companies trying, and you’re spoiled for choice in terms of fast 4x4s, especially at the premium end of the market.

For the Land Rover Defender, it wasn’t simply enough to create a rapid SUV, it had to have off-road ability, too, so it came up with the OCTA. For 2026, Land Rover has introduced the OCTA Black, a new limited-run variant that arrives as part of the Defender’s model year update. Changes when compared with the previous year include more use of Defender badges, so now the only Land Rover logo is on the grille, while design tweaks include revised headlight housings, plus flush-fitting dark-tinted tail-lights. Inside, there’s a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen for ease of use, while new paint options have been added to the palette.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Defender

2024 Land Rover

Defender

49,299 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £48,990
View Defender
Defender

2024 Land Rover

Defender

15,000 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £72,995
View Defender
Defender

2024 Land Rover

Defender

32,000 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £58,490
View Defender
Defender

2024 Land Rover

Defender

57,000 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L

Cash £57,495
View Defender

For the OCTA, the colour options are only available with the standard model, because the OCTA Black driven here comes exclusively in Narvik Black, and the only change you can make to the body colour is to add a matt wrap for £4,500 extra. There’s no contrast roof option, just a black top, while the exterior trim, interior upholstery and suede headlining, brake calipers and trim finishers inside and out are all finished in black, too. While the standard OCTA has 22-inch alloys as standard, it’s the off-road-biased 20-inch wheels that are fitted here (the 22s are a £205 option), and they are finished in, you guessed it, black, but with a diamond-turned rim with a dark-satin finish.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When ordering an OCTA, you can specify all-season or all-terrain tyres, but going for the latter reduces the car’s top speed from 155mph to 130mph, not that this should be a big deal in everyday driving. Land Rover offers an even more off-road focused set of Goodyear all-terrain tyres for an extra £265, which reduces the car’s top speed to 99mph. However, with the way that the OCTA performs, you could be forgiven that it’s just as capable of this V-Max on a gravel track as it is on black tarmac.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While there are plenty of performance SUVs that are rapid in a straight line, not many have the kind of all-round ability that the Defender OCTA can deliver. It comes with the same ‘6D Dynamics’ adaptive air-suspension system that’s fitted to the Range Rover Sport SV, and this gives the car a broad spread of ability, so it’s equally happy cruising at the national limit, negotiating a rocky forest track or tackling a series of fast A and B-roads. 

Auto Express senior test editor Dean Gibson driving the Land Rover Defender OCTA Black23

Land Rover’s Terrain Response system allows you to pick the correct set-up for the surface with the twist of a rotary dial on the centre console, and off you go. The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 sounds a little muted, especially when compared with the stonking V8 found in the Bentley Bentayga Speed, but there are no quibbles about the Defender’s performance. 

Select OCTA mode via the big button on the steering wheel, and the car’s suspension tightens up, the steering sharpens, throttle response is boosted, and the Defender accelerates, brakes and handles like a car half its size, simply shrugging off its 2.5-tonne kerbweight with ease. We’d stick with all-season tyres if we were buying an OCTA ourselves, because we found that the all-terrain tyres on our car reached their limit of grip well before the chassis did, and you’re unlikely to feel as if you’re losing much in terms of off-road ability.

The only other thing that really holds the OCTA back as the ultimate performance SUV is its sheer size. While the handling makes the car feel as if it shrinks around you, at two-metres wide, it’s a big lump to hustle along tight British B-roads.

Model:Land Rover Defender P635 OCTA Black
Price:£158,045
On sale:Now
Powertrain:4.4-litre, V8 twin-turbo
Power/torque:626bhp/750Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph/top speed:4.0 seconds/155mph
Economy:21.1mpg
CO2:302g/km
Size (L/W/H):5,003/2,064/1,995mm
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Land Rover Defender review
Land Rover Defender Hard Top van review
Road tests
New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition 2025 review: a family SUV for every terrain
New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure
Land Rover Defender Classic V8 review: more Clarkson’s Farm than Countryfile
Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound 2024 review: goodbye extra seats, hello enormous boot
Used car tests
Used Land Rover Defender (Mk2, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: a worthy successor to the iconic original
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

RRP £49,045Avg. savings £3,195 off RRP*Used from £33,950
New Land Rover DefenderUsed Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

RRP £56,095Avg. savings £4,010 off RRP*Used from £14,200
New Land Rover DiscoveryUsed Land Rover Discovery
Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier

RRP £62,495Used from £36,200
New Ineos GrenadierUsed Ineos Grenadier
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

RRP £47,705Avg. savings £4,013 off RRP*Used from £14,490
New Land Rover Range Rover VelarUsed Land Rover Range Rover Velar
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Long-term test: Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus
Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus - service garage

Long-term test: Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus

Long-term tests
19 Feb 2026
Mazda CX-80 review
Mazda CX-80 - main image

Mazda CX-80 review

In-depth reviews
12 Feb 2026

Most Popular

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026
New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
New Toyota RAV4: prices, specs and advanced PHEV power
Toyota RAV4 - front

New Toyota RAV4: prices, specs and advanced PHEV power

The RAV4 was the best-selling cars in the world in 2024, and the next iteration will be arriving in the UK later this year
News
18 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content