Verdict

Mazda shuns the fashionable touchscreen-centric approach with its interior design and it’s genuinely refreshing to have dedicated buttons for key controls. The CX-80 is easy to use for this reason and well built, but buyers after a wow-factor might want more pizazz.

Mileage: 5,532 miles

5,532 miles Efficiency: 49.2mpg

It comes to every motorist eventually – the orange spanner lighting up on their car’s dash to say it’s service time. It happened when our Mazda CX-80 had done just over 5,000 miles and was only a couple of months into its time with us, but Mazda likes its new cars to come back every 12,500 miles or 12 months and the car had just passed its first birthday.

As you’d expect, the first service on the seven-seat SUV is more of a gentle check-up (costing £297) and a clean bill of health was handed over by Jenson, the service advisor at TW White and Sons Mazda in Bookham, Surrey.

While I was at the dealership, I had a poke around a CX-80 with the white Nappa leather interior option you get with Takumi trim. Our Homura Plus spec car’s jet-black colour scheme is classic Mazda, but it does make for a gloomy feel inside – especially in the rear seats. The white leather solves this at a stroke, but then there’s the issue of keeping it clean.