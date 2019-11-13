Volvo XC90 review

Volvo revised the trim structure for all its models, so the previous Momentum, R-Design and R-Design Pro lines have been replaced by Core, Plus and Ultimate specifications. You shouldn’t feel too short-changed opting for Core trim, because the standard kit includes 19-inch alloys, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic tailgate, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Plus trim adds larger 20-inch rims, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera set-up, while the Ultimate specification goes all out with air-suspension, a head-up display, Nappa leather upholstery, 21-inch alloy wheels and an exceptional 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Engines, performance & drive

While diesel engines were part of the line-up until recently, the Volvo XC90 is now solely petrol powered. The mild-hybrid model offers the best all-round balance of performance and fuel economy, because you’re only going to reap the benefits of the T8 PHEV model if you’re able to plug it in to charge the battery on a regular basis. The latter does pack a punch, though, giving the XC90 a turn of speed that belies its relatively reserved exterior looks. Read more about the Volvo XC90's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

While the Volvo XC90 was offered with petrol, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains from launch, the diesel is no longer offered. That’s a shame because diesel still makes sense in large SUVs such as the XC90. The petrol model has mild-hybrid tech to boost efficiency, but claimed figures in the 33mpg range show it’s still not the most efficient way of powering a car of this size. The plug-in hybrid isn’t much better when the battery is flat, so it’s essential to keep the battery charged to maximise its effectiveness. Read more about the Volvo XC90's MPG, CO2 and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The Volvo XC90 has been around for a relatively long time, so it doesn’t have the cutting-edge looks of newer rivals, but it’s still a handsome looking machine. That boxy shape means there’s good space inside, and all models feature seven seats as standard. There are premium materials throughout, with metal switchgear and plenty of physical switches – the XC90’s age means it’s not been subject to a touchscreen revamp just yet. Read more about the Volvo XC90's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Every version of the Volvo XC90 comes with a seven-seat layout. The rearmost row is a little tight for adults, but not a total no-go area, and should be just about tolerable on shorter trips. The middle row is roomy, and the bench slides back and forth to boost access and legroom for the back seats. Those up front have plenty of space and a good view out. Boot space is excellent for the class, with a lot of newer rivals still struggling to match the XC90’s cargo capacity. Read more about the Volvo XC90's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Safety is one of the keystones of Volvo’s brand philosophy, so it’s no surprise that the XC90 excels at that brief. The car earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating when it was launched, but because it was tested in 2015 this score is no longer valid and can’t be compared with newer rival models. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the XC90 is no longer safe, and it features a lot of equipment that’s designed to prevent accidents and protect occupants should the worst happen. Read more about the Volvo XC90's reliability and safety…

Volvo XC90 alternatives

As a luxury SUV that sits at the top of Volvo’s range, the XC90 naturally rivals cars such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, BMW X7, Lexus RX, Genesis GV80, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport. However, the XC90 comes with seven full-size seats as standard, so it also competes with the more family-friendly cars such as the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe. If you’re willing to go electric, then the Kia EV9 and Tesla Model X are also rivals, although the latter is only available with left-hand drive as a new car.

Used and nearly new

Spacious, comfortable and classy, it isn't hard to see why the Volvo XC90 was such a big hit when it was launched in 2002. The Scandinavian seven-seater had all the qualities to fit in with family life, and excelled on longer journeys where its spacious interior and superb refinement made for a relaxing drive.