News

Facelifted Volvo XC90 to be sold alongside new electric EX90

A ‘heavily refreshed’ Volvo XC90 is on its way with hybrid powertrains only

by: Jordan Katsianis
21 Aug 2024
Volvo EX90/XC90 teaser

September 4 is the date that a new Volvo XC90 is destined to be revealed, joining the all-electric Volvo EX90 at the top of the Swedish marque’s range. The new hybrid-powered model will be offered alongside the fully electric EX90, and represent the first large-scale update of any combustion-powered Volvo model in years. 

The XC90 has proven to be a phenomenally successful model for the brand over its two generations, making this a vital refresh for a brand that’s put a lot of time and resource into its electric model lines. Rather than an all-new model, though, we expect the new XC90 to be a very heavy update of the existing generation that was first introduced in 2015. 

As seen in the sole teaser image, we can already take note of a fresh headlight design, in this case taking the typical Thor’s Hammer lighting motif and lighting its extremes. The headlights themselves are also slimmer in shape, and will sit amongst a cleaner new front end design and a new bonnet. 

The overall design will likely be heavily influenced by the EX90, so expect the main grille opening to be reduced in size, or indeed removed altogether, plus a range of new aero-friendly wheel designs in sizes up to 22 inches. 

Bigger changes are expected inside, where we’re expecting the XC90’s cabin to be almost replaced wholesale with a brand new dash that’ll run close to the new EX90. This will include a floating tablet display, minimal use of physical controls and high-quality and eco-friendly materials across most surfaces. 

Volvo has confirmed that the new XC90 will only be available with a hybrid powertrain, which we expect to be based on the existing T8 model. This will see a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine matched to an electric motor and 19kWh battery pack. In order to keep in touch with rivals from BMW and Mercedes, Volvo will need to aim for an all-electric range of around 60 miles, which at the moment stands at around 45 miles. 

Volvo has also announced that there will likely be another couple of surprises during the planned media event on September 4, but if nothing else a refreshed XC90 will make a valuable addition to the combustion-powered range.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

