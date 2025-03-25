The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine drives all four wheels via a slick eight-speed automatic transmission. This makes light work of every type of driving from urban to motorway, with everything in between.

This entry-level Momentum edition sits below the R-Design and Inscription, yet is far from basic. It has a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, LED headlights, power-folding door mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers plus 19-inch alloys. Also included are dual-zone climate control, leather trim, a DAB radio, navigation and Bluetooth, all controlled via a nine-inch touchscreen display.

The Tucson has just five seats, but the XC90 comes with seven, and whereas the third row is pretty much unusable in many seven-seat SUVs, that’s not the case here. However, the Volvo is a size up from the Hyundai and it’s a genuinely large car, which makes parking it a pain.

That bulk also means running costs can be steep. Servicing, tyres, insurance and fuel bills are all likely

to be greater than for the Hyundai, but in return you get a superb family cruiser that's also one of the safest cars on the road, as you would expect from a flagship model brought to you by Volvo.

The Volvo is a size up from the Hyundai and while this used example isn't quite as modern inside, it feels more special thanks to the extra space and even more premium materials.

Running costs will be significantly higher than for the Tucson; the XC90 will cost much more to insure and will have a £600 VED bill until it reaches its sixth birthday. Unless you need seven seats, we’d choose the Hyundai for its warranty, value, lower running costs and excellent powertrain.

