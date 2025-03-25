New vs used family SUVs: Hyundai Tucson or Volvo XC90?
Family SUVs are massively popular, but which one is the very best buy?
The popularity of family SUVs has exploded over recent years, making these cars big business for their respective manufacturers. In order to try and get ahead of the seemingly endless competition, plenty of models offer loads of kit, attractive looks and acres of practicality as standard, so choosing the right one can be tricky.
Being spoiled for choice is certainly a nice problem to have, and for a budget of around £32,000 you could bag yourself a brand-new example of our four-time Mid-size SUV of the Year award winner; the Hyundai Tucson. However, if you’re happy to shop on the used market you could pick up a popular, full-size premium model for the same money, as there are plenty of Volvo XC90s to be found.
Our experts have thoroughly tested both of the top-selling cars to determine which one is the very best for your money. Read on to find out our verdict.
New: Hyundai Tucson
- Our pick: Hyundai Tucson Advance
- Price: £31,652 (saving £3,028 off RRP)
- Standard kit includes: 17-inch alloys, rear camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, voice control
- Key stats: 44.8mpg, 142g/km CO2, 0-62mph 9.4 secs
- Road tax: £260 in first year, then £190
- Insurance group: 17
- Warranty: Five years/unlimited miles
The Tucson has been a smash hit for Hyundai, and it’s easy to see why. A blend of distinctive styling, a long warranty and sensible prices has reeled in lots of new-car buyers. But despite the SUV's popularity, there are plenty of deals to be found via our the Find a Car service, and this one saves you 8.7 per cent on the Tucson Advance in 1.6T auto form.
This entry-level Advance edition misses out on the heated seats and half-leather trim of the next model up (Premium), but you still get all the essentials and a bit more. Mild-hybrid tech boosts fuel economy, and the turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine provides plenty of pull.
This car has a smooth seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, but four-wheel drive is available, as is a plug-in hybrid, which in Advance trim could be yours for £36,457, saving £3,528 off the RRP. The Tucson was our Mid-size SUV of the Year in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as our sister title Carbuyer's Car of the Year in 2022, and then its Best Family Car in 2023, so it’s clearly something a bit special.
Facelifted and improved last year, the Tucson has a premium cabin filled with the latest tech, which is easy to use despite its complexity. The 2024 revamp saw the infotainment and dash overhauled to make them even more user-friendly; the introduction of separate physical climate control dials was particularly welcome.
The Tucson’s focus is on easy driving, but that’s no different from the XC90. Yet the Tucson feels agile enough and Hyundai has made the right decision by providing decent ride comfort rather than opting for pin-sharp dynamics. Throw in a five-star Euro NCAP rating and the Tucson is a great family car at a sensible price.
Used: Volvo XC90
- One we found: Volvo XC90 Momentum
- Price: £31,800
- Mileage/year: 40,479/2021
- Standard kit: Leather trim, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, LED headlights
- Key stats: 40.9mpg; 180g/km CO2; 0-62mph 7.6 secs VED: £600
- Insurance group: 41
Most cars are on sale for five or six years before they’re replaced, but the Mk2 Volvo XC90 has been in showrooms for just over a decade already, and it’s still going strong. It was the Swedish firm’s third most popular model last year, after the XC60 and XC40.
But don’t assume that this stylish seven-seater is outdated, because Volvo gave its flagship SUV a nip and tuck in 2019, then another last year.
There’s an even split between petrol and diesels available in the Auto Express classifieds, but mild and plug-in hybrids outnumber both of these. We’ve opted for the now-discontinued diesel, a car that would have cost more than £54,000 new, because you get a bit more for your cash compared with an equivalent hybrid, and the refined engine offers muscle and sensible economy.
The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine drives all four wheels via a slick eight-speed automatic transmission. This makes light work of every type of driving from urban to motorway, with everything in between.
This entry-level Momentum edition sits below the R-Design and Inscription, yet is far from basic. It has a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, LED headlights, power-folding door mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers plus 19-inch alloys. Also included are dual-zone climate control, leather trim, a DAB radio, navigation and Bluetooth, all controlled via a nine-inch touchscreen display.
The Tucson has just five seats, but the XC90 comes with seven, and whereas the third row is pretty much unusable in many seven-seat SUVs, that’s not the case here. However, the Volvo is a size up from the Hyundai and it’s a genuinely large car, which makes parking it a pain.
That bulk also means running costs can be steep. Servicing, tyres, insurance and fuel bills are all likely
to be greater than for the Hyundai, but in return you get a superb family cruiser that's also one of the safest cars on the road, as you would expect from a flagship model brought to you by Volvo.
Mid-size SUV buying advice
The Volvo is a size up from the Hyundai and while this used example isn't quite as modern inside, it feels more special thanks to the extra space and even more premium materials.
Running costs will be significantly higher than for the Tucson; the XC90 will cost much more to insure and will have a £600 VED bill until it reaches its sixth birthday. Unless you need seven seats, we’d choose the Hyundai for its warranty, value, lower running costs and excellent powertrain.
