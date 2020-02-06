Volvo XC60 review

The steering is lighter in the Scandinavian SUV than in its rivals, but it’s well weighted and gives you confidence in placing the car. It does lag behind rivals such as the BMW X3 and the now-defunct Jaguar F-Pace when it comes to dynamic ability and enjoyment, but in this class, that’s not such an issue, because owners will be more interested in ride comfort. It’s a shame, then, that the XC60 also feels a little harsher than the X3 on rougher roads – especially on the standard steel springs.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Volvo XC60 B5 247bhp 6.9s 112mph Volvo XC60 T6 345bhp 5.7s 112mph Volvo XC60 T8 449bhp 4.9s 112mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

It might be a premium mid-size family SUV, but the XC60 is surprisingly no slouch. Every XC60 features all-wheel drive, has a top speed of 112mph, and even the mild-hybrid B5 petrol model can do 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds. The B5’s four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 247bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Volvo's line-up of plug-in hybrids includes the 345bhp T6 and the 449bhp T8 models, which also produce 659Nm and 709Nm of torque, respectively. The Recharge T6 can sprint to 62mph in 5.7 seconds, while the more potent T8 will complete the same benchmark sprint in 4.9 seconds.

The electric motor in the plug-in hybrid XC60s produces more than enough power for when you’re driving at low speeds around town. And when the engine does come to life, it’s almost seamless, with just a slight hum alerting you to its presence.

Town driving, visibility and parking

Visibility all around is good, making the car easy to drive around town, although myriad sensors and cameras are there to protect you. The light steering also helps, although we found the ride to be a bit brittle during our time with a B5 on passive dampers. If you can afford the premium, we’d select the optional air suspension for a plusher drive.

Country road driving and handling

The XC60 is not a car you’ll relish throwing down your favourite country road. A BMW X3 is not only more comfortable, it’s far superior when it comes to dynamic capabilities too. All-wheel drive is standard on the XC60, so grip is good, but the light steering and soft suspension mean it’s better suited to a more leisurely pace.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

The motorway feels like the XC60’s stomping ground, where strong refinement and reasonable comfort make it a solid choice for long journeys. While the engines can sound a bit coarse, all versions get up to speed quickly and settle nicely into a relaxed cruise. The gearbox doesn’t always kick down as quickly as you might like, however, and there aren’t any paddles on the steering wheel to speed things up.