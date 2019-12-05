Land Rover Discovery Sport review

Our opinion on the Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport may be a far cry from its rugged ancestors, but it’ll still beat its rivals off-road thanks to its standard four-wheel drive and nifty Terrain Response system. But this car also feels quite luxurious and offers much better practicality than its Range Rover Evoque sibling, making it a fine pick for active families.

About the Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Discovery Sport replaced the Freelander in the Land Rover range back in 2014. Land Rover has continually updated it since then with revised trim levels, new engines, and plenty of the latest high-end technology to help keep it competitive with rivals. It even has a useful plug-in hybrid version for company car drivers, and the option of seven seats in some versions for greater versatility.

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We’ve tested numerous versions of the Land Rover Discovery Sport over the years. Our head of digital content, Steve Walker, even spent six months living with one in a long-term test.

Land Rover Discovery Sport prices and latest deals

With two mild-hybrid diesels and a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain to choose from, there’s a decent level of choice on offer before you even consider the three trim levels: Dynamic S, Landmark and Metropolitan. The entry-level Dynamic S spec costs around £45,500, while our recommended mid-range Landmark trim comes in at around £49,000. The range-topping Metropolitan trim comes in at £56,000.