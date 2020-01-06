In previous years the proliferation of electric cars has added a new dimension to caravanning, with the latest models offering pulling power that makes towing easy, while improvements in driving range mean that longer trips are more feasible than before. We’ve lined up the longest roster of EVs we’ve ever tested to see how the market has progressed.

With SUVs being the dominant bodystyle for the new-car market, the majority of our towcars fall into this category. But there is still a range of options within that broad classification, while estate cars, MPVs and pick-up trucks are also represented.

Read on to find our winners and two commended models in six categories, plus we also round up the best models according to caravan size across seven different weight classifications.

Towcar of the Year: Volkswagen Passat

Model tested: Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI 204PS R-Line

The judges thought long and hard about which of our class winners to elect as Towcar of the Year for 2026. The march towards electrification means that more EVs than ever were in with a shout of overall victory, but in the end it’s a traditional combustion-engined estate that has been awarded the highest accolade.

The Volkswagen Passat Estate delivers plenty of room for passengers and luggage, while a towing weight of 1,800kg means that most caravans are able to be hitched up. For the test we placed it in the 1,300-1,500kg category to give it some extra payload capability, but this should easily be enough for a family of four

and all of their belongings.