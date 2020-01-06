Best towcars to buy 2026: top choices for caravaners or anyone with a trailer to pull
Hitching up a caravan for a holiday or break is becoming increasingly popular. But which towcars are best suited to the task? We find out...
It’s that time of year again, when Auto Express joins forces with the Caravan and Motorhome Club to find out which model is the best towcar. We spent four days at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire assessing a range of cars to find the best towcars you can buy today.
Our thorough testing doesn’t just mark out the machines that offer the best pulling power, because a range of trials puts each car through its paces with a caravan attached. Millbrook’s famous two-mile bowl allows testers to assess how an outfit behaves at high speed, while the steep gradients of the Alpine course allow us to evaluate stability and general roadholding in a demanding, closed environment.
But that’s not all. Rather than just hitching a unit – provided on our test by UK-based caravan maker Bailey of Bristol – each car is also loaded with ballast to 85 per cent of its maximum payload weight to more realistically replicate a typical car and caravan combo ready for a holiday. In this configuration, we also assess acceleration and braking performance, while each outfit’s manoeuvrability is also put to the test with the kind of reverse park that will typically take place when pitching up at a caravan site.
In previous years the proliferation of electric cars has added a new dimension to caravanning, with the latest models offering pulling power that makes towing easy, while improvements in driving range mean that longer trips are more feasible than before. We’ve lined up the longest roster of EVs we’ve ever tested to see how the market has progressed.
With SUVs being the dominant bodystyle for the new-car market, the majority of our towcars fall into this category. But there is still a range of options within that broad classification, while estate cars, MPVs and pick-up trucks are also represented.
Read on to find our winners and two commended models in six categories, plus we also round up the best models according to caravan size across seven different weight classifications.
Towcar of the Year: Volkswagen Passat
- Model tested: Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI 204PS R-Line
The judges thought long and hard about which of our class winners to elect as Towcar of the Year for 2026. The march towards electrification means that more EVs than ever were in with a shout of overall victory, but in the end it’s a traditional combustion-engined estate that has been awarded the highest accolade.
The Volkswagen Passat Estate delivers plenty of room for passengers and luggage, while a towing weight of 1,800kg means that most caravans are able to be hitched up. For the test we placed it in the 1,300-1,500kg category to give it some extra payload capability, but this should easily be enough for a family of four
and all of their belongings.
That low-slung body meant the Passat felt more sure-footed than most of its SUV rivals, while the car’s refinement, cabin quality and engine response helped it to cement its position as our overall winner for 2026.
Best electric towcar: BMW iX
- Model tested: BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport
We’re already big fans of the BMW iX here at Auto Express: it won our Large Premium SUV and Premium Electric Car prizes at the 2025 New Car Awards, after all. Now we’re happy to announce that it’s our favourite electric towcar, too. Sure, the looks are still divisive, but an update for 2025 has given it a fresher look, and the cabin delivers a premium family SUV experience. More importantly, though, there are bigger batteries on offer to help boost the all-important driving range.
With a maximum quoted distance of 426 miles on offer, the iX should be able to quell any range anxiety when a trailer is hooked up, although the way that the car performs will have you checking the mirrors to make sure a caravan is still attached.
The iX fell into the 2,000kg-plus caravan category, thanks to its generous towing capacity, but even with the weightiest Bailey twin-axle trailer attached, the combination of our xDrive60 test car’s 537bhp and four-wheel drive meant the extra weight was shrugged off with ease.
On the Alpine course, the iX barely broke a sweat as it negotiated the steep inclines and felt sure-footed in corners, and a standing start on a 17 per cent gradient was child’s play. Venturing onto the high-speed bowl saw the iX deliver a stable ride at speeds well above the national motorway limit.
Tester's note: A common theme with all of the EVs that I tested was the sheer ease with which they handled the extra weight of a caravan. It’s testament to the BMW iX’s all-round ability that it felt just as responsive, comfortable and refined as it does when unhitched.
You can get your hands on a new BMW iX through our Buy a Car service, where you can find savings of almost £18,000.
Commended
Kia EV9
As with the winning BMW iX, the Kia EV9 is a past Auto Express award winner, and it certainly showed its mettle in the towing test. The South Korean electric vehicle simply shrugged off the extra weight to deliver a refined and upmarket experience that goes a long way to justifying what some might consider a high asking price for a Kia.
VW ID. Buzz
While the Volkswagen ID. Buzz was in the lower 1,600-1,700kg towing category, what it lacks in capacity it makes up for with acres of space for passengers and their luggage. The ride was a little unsettled at lower speeds, although that’s partially due to the sportier GTX version we tested. However, you lose the four-wheel drive if you opt for the Buzz in other trims.
Best hybrid towcar: Volvo XC90
- Model tested: Volvo XC90 T8 Plug-in Hybrid AWD Ultra
There’s been a nip and a tuck to keep long-running Volvo XC90 competitive, but the basic formula remains unchanged. The Swedish manufacturer’s plug-in hybrid version uses the same powertrain as last year’s Towcar of the Year, the Volvo XC60, so it offers strong performance that is well suited to towing.
The set-up comprises a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s augmented by an electric motor, and there’s a total power output of 449bhp. In addition, the system has 400Nm of torque on offer, while the electric motor alone offers 309Nm from a standstill, so hill starts are handled with ease.
There isn’t the same outright urge that you get from similarly sized pure-electric rivals, but the XC90’s electrified system helps to get even the heaviest caravan combo up to speed effectively. And all is not lost once the hybrid battery is exhausted, because the petrol engine offers enough power to keep things interesting.
Once you’re rolling, the Volvo delivers a ride and handling balance that helps it take the stress out of towing. The car is unflustered over large bumps, so passengers will be relaxed in the plush cabin. There’s a seven-seat layout as standard, but the rearmost row folds flat into the floor to create a spacious 650-litre cargo area. That’s only three litres less than in the non-PHEV XC90, so you’re not really sacrificing practicality at the expense of plug-in efficiency.
Tester's note: I got behind the wheel of the XC90 at the end of day four, and to say that I saved the best until last would be an understatement. Volvo’s updates haven’t changed how the powertrain performs much, but then it didn’t need to, because the system offers strong performance that makes light work of even the heaviest caravans.
You can get your hands on a new Volvo XC90 through our Buy a Car service, with prices starting from just over £60,000.
Commended
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
Our 2024 Towcar of the Year is still more than up to the job of towing, with the V6 petrol-based hybrid powertrain delivering strong performance whether there’s a trailer attached or not. Combine this with Porsche’s ability to build great-handling cars, and there’s plenty to like about the Cayenne. Cabin space is decent, too, although the Porsche doesn’t have the seven-seat versatility of the winning Volvo.
Range Rover Sport
There’s a running theme with our hybrid contenders, with our second commendation going to the luxurious Range Rover Sport SUV. The hybrid system is based around a six-cylinder petrol engine, so there is lots of power to get a caravan up to speed, while air suspension delivers decent control even with the extra weight out back. The Sport’s plush interior helps to soothe occupants for long trips, too.
Best family towcar: Volkswagen Passat
- Model tested: Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI 204PS R-Line
The estate car has long provided the perfect platform for towing, with lots of space on board to carry all of the gear that you might need for a trip with a trailer. The new-car market’s focus on SUVs means there are fewer estate options these days, but the Volkswagen Passat (which is only offered with this bodystyle in its latest guise) proves there’s still space in the towing market for a practical and versatile wagon.
In top-spec R-Line guise the Passat can be had with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a decent 201bhp and 320Nm of torque. This gives the car a maximum towing capacity of 1,800kg, which is high enough that most single-axle caravans can be hitched up without much issue. The engine is connected to VW’s trusty seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic, and this combination performs smoothly in most situations. There isn’t the instant power you experience with an EV, and the front-wheel drive configuration struggled with our steep hill start, but this is an extreme situation, and on the whole the Passat delivered a solid, confidence-inspiring performance.
There’s a good view of your surroundings, while VW includes its clever trailer manoeuvring system with the £1,125 folding towbar to help with reversing with a caravan attached. Overall, the Passat proved to be stable and comfortable at all speeds and offered vice-free handling with a trailer attached. Plus, with a 690-litre boot ready for all the gear you could possibly want, there’s plenty of appeal with this wagon.
Tester's note: It was a breath of fresh air to drive the Passat Estate among the sea of SUVs on test. I can see the appeal of a load-lugger as a towing vehicle, with the big boot able to carry plenty of gear, while the driving experience is comfortable and refined, no doubt helped by a lower centre of gravity.
You can get your hands on a new Volkswagen Passat through our Buy a Car service, where you can find savings of over £5,000.
Commended
Volkswagen Tiguan
When Volkswagen launched the latest Tiguan with the same engine as the Golf GTI, we raised questions about whether that was a sensible idea. But with a caravan attached, the powerful engine makes plenty of sense. The Tiguan is largely the same as the Passat in its character, but with a bit more urge to keep things moving, although its SUV body can’t carry quite as much kit in the boot as the estate.
BMW X3
The phrase ‘performance SUV’ will be an oxymoron for some, but the BMW X3 in M50 guise shows that while sharp handling isn’t necessarily at the top of the agenda, the additional punch of a straight-six turbocharged engine makes light work of towing. There is a compromise on comfort, with a jiggly ride at lower speeds, but the X3 M50 offers towing practicality with an element of driving fun included.
Best large family towcar: Volkswagen Multivan
- Model tested: Volkswagen Multivan 2.0 TSI 204PS Style
For the Large Family Towcar award, it’s a case of winner stays on, with the Volkswagen Multivan retaining its class title for the fourth year running. The big VW is a showcase for the people carrier bodystyle, and it proves that you don’t need to buy an SUV to get a stylish family car with loads of practicality.
Volkswagen made the right call when it moved the Multivan away from its traditional Transporter van roots and placed it on the same platform as the Passat, because it delivers a refined and comfortable driving experience that is a world away from the somewhat utilitarian traits of past incarnations. However, it still comes with a commanding van-like view of the road and your surroundings, while the massive body offers a colossal 3,672 litres of space when the back seats aren’t being used. When you do have passengers, there’s acres of space to stretch out.
With such a large body to move around, the 201bhp 2.0 TSI petrol engine (the same powerplant as found in the Passat) isn’t the punchiest of performers, but there’s still enough urge for most situations. While we tested the Multivan in petrol form, we think the diesel would be better suited to caravanning. At least the DSG gearbox delivers smooth shifts, irrespective of the powertrain chosen.
Tester's note: I’ve driven every version of the Multivan, and how it performs is down to the engine under the bonnet. There's a strong case for the diesel, which makes the most of its towing ability. The plug-in eHybrid performs well, but needs frequent charging to be at all efficient.
You can get your hands on a new Volkswagen Multivan through our Buy a Car service, with prices starting from under £50,000
Commended
Kia EV9
A second commendation proves how adept the EV9 is at towing. The seven-seat layout offers lots of room in all three rows, while powered folding for the rear seats means it’s easy to swap between people or cargo carrying. Whatever's on board, the powerful four-wheel-drive electric drivetrain will make light work of its cargo, and a range of nearly 300 miles from the 99.8kWh battery offers options in terms of towing destinations.
Mazda CX-80
It seemed anachronistic for Mazda to launch its large CX-80 with a six-cylinder diesel when electrification is supposed to be the way forward, but as a towcar the 3.3-litre model makes a lot of sense. There’s pulling power to spare, so all but the heaviest of trailers can be accommodated, while four-wheel drive adds a sense of stability and solidity to the way the CX-80 drives.
Best luxury towcar: Bentley Bentayga
- Model tested: Bentayga EWB Mulliner
Having a Bentley on the towcar test isn’t as much of an alien concept as it might initially seem. After all, the Bentley Bentayga uses a platform that shares much with the Porsche Cayenne, which is a past TCotY winner, and the SUV body delivers practicality, especially if you choose the 180mm longer EWB version of our Luxury class winner.
With prices starting well north of £150,000, the Bentayga is certainly a niche choice, but then no other car in the towcar test offers the same level of opulence and quality. There are acres of soft leather, deep-pile carpets and high-quality metal switchgear, and the organ-stop air vent controls are a piece of pure theatre. In fact, sleeping in the caravan you’re towing could feel like you’ve been downgraded, given how opulent things are inside the car…
The EWB model’s extra length is added to its wheelbase, so there’s more room for passengers to stretch out in the back, while the greater distance between the axles boosts overall stability when towing, too. With a beefy 542bhp, 770Nm twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet, there will be more issues with its thirst than the car’s ability to tow – even with the heaviest trailer in our test attached, the Bentayga simply shrugged off the additional weight.
There is a bit more fidget to the ride at lower speeds, but acceleration is nearly as strong as in the best EVs, while the eight-speed gearbox and four-wheel drive system never become flustered when dealing with heavy train weights.
Tester's note: Bentley also delivered a Bentayga S to evaluate, but I think the Mulliner is a better fit for luxury towing. The S model has the same power as the standard car, but adds a sharper chassis and a fruitier exhaust note. But this felt like a contradiction to the luxury character of the Bentayga that it does so well.
You can get your hands on a used Bentley Bentayga through our Buy a Car service, with prices starting at under £65,000.
Commended
Polestar 3
While the Bentayga offers a traditional take on luxury, the Polestar 3 is thoroughly modern. The minimalist design is a step change from Bentley’s offering, but this is still a premium-feeling machine, with comfortable seats, smart switchgear and upmarket materials. The electric powertrain is almost flawless in its performance and power delivery, too, while a range of at least 350 miles offers scope to undertake longer trips.
Range Rover Sport
We’ve already covered the Range Rover Sport’s towing ability, but it uses the same platform as the Range Rover flagship, so there’s an air of luxury about it that adds a further dimension to its ability. Of course, the standard-fit air suspension helps to deliver a plush ride, but this is bolstered by a quiet and refined interior with soft-touch materials throughout.
Best pick-up truck: Isuzu D-Max
- Model tested: Isuzu D-Max 1.9D Steel Edition
While changes to taxation have caused some upheaval in the pick-up truck sector, these utilitarian machines remain a great choice for towing. Most trucks offer the maximum 3.5-tonne towing limit, so any caravan will be a doddle to haul, while four-wheel drive delivers extra traction to keep things moving.
This year’s winner is the Isuzu D-Max, which is a staple of the pick-up truck class that has been popular with the agricultural and building sectors for many years thanks to its rugged durability. It’s not the most powerful model on offer – we tested it in the 1,700-1,800kg caravan class as a result – but it offered a better overall experience than its trucking rivals this year.
Selectable four-wheel drive boosted its ability on the steep hill start, while overall stability was better than in any of its rivals, too. Of course, the vast load bed can take a tonne of payload, and carrying that much weight improves the truck’s stability, especially at higher speeds.
The D-Max isn’t the most potent of pick-ups, thanks to its rather noisy 1.9-litre diesel engine, which develops 161bhp and 360Nm of torque, but choosing the six-speed automatic gearbox helps with the smoothness and responsiveness of its power delivery and takes the strain out of driving. Selectable four-wheel drive means that you can boost economy in regular driving, with AWD available at the turn of a rotary dial, low down on the dashboard.
Tester's note: So where is the Auto Express pick-up of the year, the Ford Ranger? Well, the towcar test is an open invitation, and not every manufacturer takes part. While the D-Max took victory, we’re sure the Ranger would have done well – the VW Amarok that shares its chassis won the pick-up award last year.
Commended
Toyota Hilux
The eighth-generation Toyota Hilux has remained largely unchanged since its last significant update in 2020, but that’s no bad thing. There’s decent punch from the large-capacity four-cylinder diesel, while the cabin and load bed offer plenty of space. We had issues with the height of the tow hitch, which caused some very slight instability at higher speed, but otherwise the Hilux is a good all-rounder and will easily pull heavily loaded trailers.
Maxus T60
While we’ve driven the electric Maxus T60 EV in the past, this was our first experience of the diesel version, and it put in a reasonable performance. As with its truck rivals, the engine delivers enough punch, albeit a little more noisily than you'll find in an SUV, while the high driving position offers a great view out. But the T60 couldn’t match its opponents for outright traction or handling on the road, and the cabin is a little behind more established competitors for quality, too.
Towcar winners by category
We’ve highlighted the best choices across six categories, but the Caravan and Motorhome Club also evaluates the contenders based on caravan weight. This is done to make it easier for club members to work out which cars are best suited to tow the caravans that they own.
This year, the 37 models in the final judging were split across seven weight categories, with EVs, hybrid cars and diesels grouped together in each class. We’ve listed the category winners here alongside two commended alternatives, although it’s worth noting that some weight sectors – notably the Over 2,000kg one – had far more entrants than others.
As you’d expect, our winners perform well within their respective weight bands, while there is also a real mix of powertrain options across the board.
Caravan weight under 1,300kg: Skoda Enyaq
If any more proof were needed that electric cars are here to stay, our lightest towing category saw them take a clean-sweep of the podium. The top three were all EVs and all made light work of the small caravans, the Skoda Enyaq edging ahead courtesy of its practicality.
Caravan weight 1,300-1,500kg: Volkswagen Passat
The Passat had the measure of the Subaru Forester and Skoda Elroq, with more space and a better drive. A bouncy ride and a shortage of power put the Forester on the back foot, but four-wheel drive helped it beat the Skoda.
Caravan weight 1,500-1,600kg: Nissan Ariya
Electric drive and four-wheel traction helped the Nissan Ariya overcome its rivals with smooth power delivery and a stable ride at all speeds; the interior offers plenty of space. The Tiguan is a good alternative if electric drive isn’t for you.
Caravan weight 1,600-1,700kg: Genesis GV60
There’s style and substance with the Genesis GV60. The four-wheel-drive powertrain ensures sure-footed grip, while the bespoke EV platform packs a lot of space in. If an EV doesn’t work, then the Skoda Kodiaq is a great towcar, with plenty of space.
Caravan weight 1,700-1,800kg: BMW X3
A potent petrol engine puts the BMW X3 at the front of the pack, but the Multivan is a great option if you need as much space as possible. In comparison, the diesel Sorento fell behind, with a shortage of outright power hampering its abilities.
Caravan weight 1,800-2,000kg: Porsche Macan Electric
With a strong powertrain and a premium interior, the Porsche Macan delivers an experience befitting of its maker, plus a range of up to 400 miles. The CX-80 is a traditional diesel, and the GV70 is another accomplished EV.
Caravan weight Over 2,000kg: BMW iX
It’s no surprise to see our class winners lead the way in the highest weight category. They are all hugely capable towing machines that offer plenty of versatility to keep your options open in terms of towing weights and capability.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Leasing deals on the best towcars
Skoda Enyaq
Nissan Ariya
Volkswagen Passat
Genesis Gv60
Volkswagen Multivan
Volvo Xc90
Porsche Macan