Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iX

Our choice

BMW iX xDrive45 M Sport (£78,405)

The xDrive60 edition might have the longest range on paper, but the entry-level xDrive45 can still cover 374 miles non-stop and costs nearly £15,000 less. It also drives incredibly well of course, and the interior doesn’t feel any less special. It's all you could want.

Commended

Porsche Cayenne

If there’s one car that could convince keen drivers that large SUVs have a place in the world, or on their driveway, it’s the Porsche Cayenne. As well as delivering astonishing handling, it’s refined on the motorway and comfortable too. There’s also the cavernous boot and a very spacious cabin, which is well finished and packed with technology.

Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport majors on ride quality, comfort and refinement, as a premium SUV should, but as the name implies, it’s not lacking dynamism. The strong engine line-up includes plug-in hybrids capable of nearly 80 miles of pure-electric driving, and a staggeringly powerful and capable SV performance model.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

