Awards

Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iX

The BMW iX is the 2025 Auto Express Large Premium SUV of the Year, with the Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Sport commended

By:Ellis Hyde
1 Jul 2025
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iX

We’ve been massively impressed by the BMW iX since this large SUV, and its galactic-sized grille, arrived in 2021. We've previously named it our Large Company Car of the Year, primarily because of the supreme levels of refinement and long range it delivers, plus the minimal Benefit-in-Kind tax bill.

All of that is still true. However, following some substantial technological upgrades and a few light design tweaks, BMW's flagship electric SUV has become even better, allowing it to triumph over competition from Mercedes, Audi, Porsche and Range Rover, and take home silverware in a new category.

One highlight of the iX has always been its stunning interior. It wasn't overhauled or remodelled as part of the recent facelift, but it didn’t need to be. The clean, contemporary design is complemented by high-quality materials everywhere, huge amounts of space, and a slick infotainment set-up that still incorporates BMW’s faithful iDrive rotary controller. Sadly, this dial isn't long for this world, so enjoy it while you can.

BMW now offers a choice of 94.8kWh and 109.1kWh batteries, which along with several other upgrades under the metal, means the iX can deliver up to 426 miles of range. Meanwhile, the new M70 performance model delivers enormous power and remarkably good handling for such a big (and heavy) car, yet is still comfortable when you want it to be.

Our choice

  • BMW iX xDrive45 M Sport (£78,405)
The xDrive60 edition might have the longest range on paper, but the entry-level xDrive45 can still cover 374 miles non-stop and costs nearly £15,000 less. It also drives incredibly well of course, and the interior doesn’t feel any less special. It's all you could want.

Commended

Porsche Cayenne

If there’s one car that could convince keen drivers that large SUVs have a place in the world, or on their driveway, it’s the Porsche Cayenne. As well as delivering astonishing handling, it’s refined on the motorway and comfortable too. There’s also the cavernous boot and a very spacious cabin, which is well finished and packed with technology.

Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport majors on ride quality, comfort and refinement, as a premium SUV should, but as the name implies, it’s not lacking dynamism. The strong engine line-up includes plug-in hybrids capable of nearly 80 miles of pure-electric driving, and a staggeringly powerful and capable SV performance model.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

