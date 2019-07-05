Auto Express New Car Awards: all the previous winners
A look back at previous winners of the Auto Express New Car Awards
Below you'll find full details of the New Car Awards winners from years gone by. Follow the links for the New Car Awards stories from 2024 to 2012 and discover our expert verdicts on each winner...
Auto Express New Car Awards 2024
Auto Express New Car Awards 2023
Auto Express New Car Awards 2022
Auto Express New Car Awards 2021
Auto Express New Car Awards 2020
Auto Express New Car Awards 2019
Auto Express New Car Awards 2018
Auto Express New Car Awards 2017
Auto Express New Car Awards 2016
Auto Express New Car Awards 2015
Auto Express New Car Awards 2014
Auto Express New Car Awards 2013
Auto Express New Car Awards 2012
Every Auto Express Car of the Year - 1994 to 2023
|1994
|Vauxhall Omega
|1995
|Audi A4
|1996
|BMW 5 Series
|1997
|Volkswagen Passat
|1998
|Vauxhall Astra
|1999
|Ford Focus
|2000
|Skoda Fabia
|2001
|MINI
|2002
|Honda Jazz
|2003
|Volvo XC90
|2004
|Fiat Panda
|2005
|Ford Focus
|2006
|Jaguar XK
|2007
|Ford Mondeo
|2008
|Jaguar XF
|2009
|Ford Fiesta
|2010
|Skoda Yeti
|2011
|Range Rover Evoque
|2012
|Skoda Citigo
|2013
|SEAT Leon
|2014
|MINI
|2015
|Volvo XC90
|2016
|Jaguar F-Pace
|2017
|Land Rover Discovery
|2018
|Jaguar I-Pace
|2019
|Tesla Model 3
|2020
|Skoda Octavia
|2021
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|2022
|Nissan Ariya
|2023
|Hyundai Kona
