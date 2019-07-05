Auto Express New Car Awards: all the previous winners

Below you'll find full details of the New Car Awards winners from years gone by. Follow the links for the New Car Awards stories from 2024 to 2012 and discover our expert verdicts on each winner...

Auto Express New Car Awards 2024

Auto Express New Car Awards 2023

Auto Express New Car Awards 2022

Auto Express New Car Awards 2021

Auto Express New Car Awards 2020

Auto Express New Car Awards 2019

Auto Express New Car Awards 2018

Auto Express New Car Awards 2017

Auto Express New Car Awards 2016

Auto Express New Car Awards 2015

Auto Express New Car Awards 2014

Auto Express New Car Awards 2013

See all the 2013 New Car Awards winners here...

Auto Express New Car Awards 2012

See all the 2012 New Car Awards winners here...



Every Auto Express Car of the Year - 1994 to 2023

1994 Vauxhall Omega 1995 Audi A4 1996 BMW 5 Series 1997 Volkswagen Passat 1998 Vauxhall Astra 1999 Ford Focus 2000 Skoda Fabia 2001 MINI 2002 Honda Jazz 2003 Volvo XC90 2004 Fiat Panda 2005 Ford Focus 2006 Jaguar XK 2007 Ford Mondeo 2008 Jaguar XF 2009 Ford Fiesta 2010 Skoda Yeti 2011 Range Rover Evoque 2012 Skoda Citigo 2013 SEAT Leon 2014 MINI 2015 Volvo XC90 2016 Jaguar F-Pace 2017 Land Rover Discovery 2018 Jaguar I-Pace 2019 Tesla Model 3 2020 Skoda Octavia 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 Nissan Ariya 2023 Hyundai Kona

For our view on the best cars on sale right now, visit our Best Cars section...