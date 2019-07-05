Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Awards

Auto Express New Car Awards: all the previous winners

A look back at previous winners of the Auto Express New Car Awards

By:Auto Express team
27 Jun 2025
New Car Awards 2024 header

Below you'll find full details of the New Car Awards winners from years gone by. Follow the links for the New Car Awards stories from 2024 to 2012 and discover our expert verdicts on each winner...

Auto Express New Car Awards 2024

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NX 
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2023

New Car Awards 2023 header
New Car Awards 2023: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2023: BMW i7
Car of the Year 2023: Hyundai KonaHot Hatch of the Year 2023: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2023: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2023: Toyota GR86
Supermini of the Year 2023: Dacia SanderoConvertible of the Year 2023: MINI Convertible
Family Car of the Year 2023: Dacia JoggerPerformance Car of the Year 2023: BMW M2
Estate Car of the Year 2023: Toyota Corolla Touring SportsAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2023: MG4
Small Company Car of the Year 2023: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2023: BMW i4
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2023: Tesla Model YAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2023: Honda Civic
Large Company Car of the Year 2023: BMW iXPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2023: Mercedes C 300 e
Small SUV of the Year 2023: Hyundai KonaPick-up of the Year 2023: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2023: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2023: Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo
Large SUV of the Year 2023: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2023: Renault Kangoo
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2023: BMW X1Driver Power Award 2023: Citroen C4/e-C4
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2023: Lexus NXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2023: Porsche
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2023: Range Rover Sport 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2022

New Car Awards 2022 - header
New Car Awards 2022: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2022: Range Rover
Car of the Year 2022: Nissan AriyaHot Hatch of the Year 2022: Hyundai i20 N
City Car of the Year 2022: Fiat 500Coupe of the Year 2022: BMW 2 Series Coupe
Supermini of the Year 2022: Renault ClioConvertible of the Year 2022: MINI Convertible
Family Car of the Year 2022: Dacia JoggerPerformance Car of the Year 2022: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Estate Car of the Year 2022: Skoda Octavia EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2022: MG ZS EV
Small Company Car of the Year 2022: Renault Megane E-Tech ElectricPremium Electric Car of the Year 2022: BMW i4
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2022: Nissan AriyaAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2022: Toyota Yaris
Large Company Car of the Year 2022: BMW 5 SeriesPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2022: Mercedes C 300 e
Small SUV of the Year 2022: Kia NiroPick-up of the Year 2022: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2022: Hyundai TucsonVan of the Year 2022: Fiat Ducato
Large SUV of the Year: Skoda KodiaqElectric Van of the Year 2022: Ford E-Transit
Small Premium SUV of the Year: Mercedes GLATechnology Award 2022: Mercedes-Vision EQXX
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year: Lexus NXHall of Fame Inductees
Large Premium SUV of the Year: Land Rover Defender 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2021

New Car Awards 2021 - header
 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2020

 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2019

Car of the Year 2019MPV of the Year 2019
City Car of the Year 2019Roadster of the Year 2019
Supermini of the Year 2019Coupe of the Year 2019
Convertible of the Year 2019Hot Hatchback of the Year 2019
Compact Family Car of the Year 2019Performance Car of the Year 2019
Family Car of the Year 2019Luxury Car of the Year 2019
Compact Executive Car of the Year 2019Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2019
Executive Car of the Year 2019Premium Electric Car of the Year 2019
Estate Car of the Year 2019Affordable Hybrid of the Year 2019
Small SUV of the Year 2019Premium Hybrid of the Year 2019
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2019Pick-up of the Year 2019
Large SUV of the Year 2019Van of the Year 2019
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2019Driver Power Award 2019
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2019Technology Award 2019
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2019Design Award 2019

Auto Express New Car Awards 2018

New Car Awards 2018 - header
• Car of the Year 2018• Coupe of the Year 2018
• City Car of the Year 2018• Roadster of the Year 2018
• Supermini of the Year 2018• Performance Car of the Year 2018
• Compact Family Car of the Year 2018• Compact Executive Car of the Year 2018
• Family Car of the Year 2018• Executive Car of the Year 2018
• Estate Car of the Year 2018• Luxury Car of the Year 2018
• MPV of the Year 2018• Van of the Year 2018
• Small SUV of the Year 2018• Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2018
• Small Premium SUV of the Year 2018• Premium Electric Car of the Year 2018
• Mid-size SUV of the Year 2018• Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2018
• Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2018• Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2018
• Large SUV of the Year 2018• Technology Award 2018
• Large Premium SUV of the Year 2018• Advertising Campaign of the Year 2018
• Pick-up of the Year 2018• Social Media Campaign of the Year 2018
• Hot Hatch of the Year 2018• Design Award 2018
• Convertible of the Year 2018• Driver Power Award 2018

Auto Express New Car Awards 2017

• Car of the Year 2017• Coupe of the Year 2017
• City Car of the Year 2017• Convertible of the Year 2017
• Supermini of the Year 2017• Roadster of the Year 2017
• Compact Family Car of the Year 2017• Performance Car of the Year 2017
• Family Car of the Year 2017• Compact Executive of the Year 2017
• Estate Car of the Year 2017• Executive Car of the Year 2017
• MPV of the Year 2017• Luxury Car of the Year 2017
• Small SUV of the Year 2017• Van of the Year 2017
• Mid-size SUV of the Year 2017• Electric Car of the Year 2017
• Large SUV of the Year 2017• Technology Award 2017
• Premium SUV of the Year 2017• Advertising Campaign of the Year 2017
• Large Premium SUV of the Year 2017• Social Media Campaign of the Year 2017
• Pick-up of the Year 2017• Car Design Award 2017
• Hot hatch of the Year 2017• Driver Power Award 2017

Auto Express New Car Awards 2016 

New car awards 2016 header image
• Car of the Year 2016• Coupe of the Year 2016
• City Car of the year 2016• Roadster of the Year 2016
• Supermini of the Year 2016• Performance Car of the Year 2016
• Premium Small Car of the Year 2016• Compact executive Car of the Year 2016
• Compact Family Car of the Year 2016• Executive Car of the Year 2016
• Family Car of the Year 2016• Luxury Car of the Year 2016
• Estate Car of the Year 2016• Van of the Year 2016
• MPV of the Year 2016• Green Car of the Year 2016
• Crossover of the Year 2016• Car Ad Campaign of the Year 2016
• Compact SUV of the Year 2016• Technology Award 2016
• Large SUV of the Year 2016• Car Design of the Year 2016
• Pick-Up Truck of the Year 2016• Driver Power Award 2016
• Hot Hatch of the Year 2016• Hall of Fame 2016
• Convertible of the Year 2016 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2015 

New Car Awards 2015 header
• Car of the Year 2015• Coupe of the Year 2015
• City car of the year 2015• Roadster of the Year 2015
• Supermini of the Year 2015• Performance Car of the Year 2015
• Premium Small Car of the Year 2015• Compact Executive Car of the Year 2015
• Compact Family Car of the Year 2015• Executive Car of the Year 2015
• Family Car of the Year 2015• Luxury Car of the Year 2015
• Estate Car of the Year 2015• Van of the Year 2015
• MPV of the Year 2015• Green Car of the Year 2015
• Crossover of the Year 2015• Technology Award 2015
• Compact SUV of the Year 2015• Car Advertising Campaign of the Year 2015
• Large SUV of the Year 2015• Readers' Design Award 2015
• Pick-Up Truck of the Year 2015• Social Media Award 2015
• Hot Hatch of the Year 2015• Driver Power Award 2015
• Convertible of the Year 2015• Hall of Fame 2015

Auto Express New Car Awards 2014

MINI winner
Car of the Year 2014• Compact SUV of the Year 2014
• City Car of the Year 2014• Large SUV of the Year 2014
• Supermini of the Year 2014• Coupe of the Year 2014
• Premium Small Car of the Year 2014• Roadster of the Year 2014
• Compact Family Car of the Year 2014• Pick-Up Truck of the Year 2014
• Crossover of the Year 2014• Van of the Year 2014
• Family Car of the Year 2014• Performance Car of the Year 2014
• Estate Car of the Year 2014• Green Car of the Year 2014
• Compact Executive Car of the Year 2014• Safety Award 2014
• Executive Car of the Year 2014• Design Award 2014
• Luxury Car of the Year 2014• Special Award 2014
• Hot Hatch of the Year 2014• Car Ad Campaign of the Year 2014
• Convertible of the Year 2014• Hall of Fame 2014
• MPV of the Year 2014 

Auto Express New Car Awards 2013

Skoda Citigo Auto Express best city car

See all the 2013 New Car Awards winners here...

Auto Express New Car Awards 2012

New Car Awards 2012

See all the 2012 New Car Awards winners here...
 

Every Auto Express Car of the Year - 1994 to 2023

1994Vauxhall Omega
1995Audi A4
1996BMW 5 Series
1997Volkswagen Passat
1998Vauxhall Astra
1999Ford Focus
2000Skoda Fabia
2001MINI
2002Honda Jazz
2003Volvo XC90
2004Fiat Panda
2005Ford Focus
2006Jaguar XK
2007Ford Mondeo
2008Jaguar XF
2009Ford Fiesta
2010Skoda Yeti
2011Range Rover Evoque
2012Skoda Citigo
2013SEAT Leon
2014MINI
2015Volvo XC90
2016Jaguar F-Pace
2017Land Rover Discovery
2018Jaguar I-Pace
2019Tesla Model 3
2020Skoda Octavia
2021Hyundai Ioniq 5
2022Nissan Ariya
2023Hyundai Kona

For our view on the best cars on sale right now, visit our Best Cars section...

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content