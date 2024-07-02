Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is the Auto Express 2024 Large SUV of the Year with the Kia EV9 and Nissan X-Trail commended

by: Paul Barker
2 Jul 2024
Skoda Kodiaq - Large SUV of the Year 20247

The Skoda Kodiaq is the perfect example of how the Czech brand replaces a model. The first-generation Kodiaq was much loved for its space and practicality, and was still up at the top of the class – and our 2023 New Car Awards Large SUV of the Year – even when it was old enough for a replacement almost ready for production. 

That successor was revealed in early 2024, and it neatly builds on all the things that were so loved about the first Kodiaq.

The new model is even more about space, practicality, comfort and equipment. There’s also an increased air of sophistication about the cabin, with much-improved materials giving a feeling of premium car about them. The usability also impresses, especially the ‘smart-dial’ system that utilises a single set of rotary controllers to manage various functions. It’s a lot more usable than trying to drill down into touchscreen menus while on the move. There’s even a plug-in hybrid coming towards the end of 2024, to join the petrol and diesels available from launch.  

Even with the third row of seats upright, there’s still more boot space than in your average supermini, at 340 litres in the seven-seat version. With the rear two folded, that goes to a hefty 845 litres, and you can drop all of the rear seats for a massive, van-like optimum carrying space of 2035 litres. 

The latest Kodiaq is brilliant at everything a big SUV should be good at. It’s very comfortable and spacious, and has had a big lift in interior quality with this new model. All of which cements its position at the very top of the large-SUV sector.

Our choice

Skoda Kodiaq SE L 2.0 TDI 150 DSG 7-Seat (£42,505)

SE L trim brings features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and keyless entry that you’d want at this level, as well as an electric tailgate and cosmetic lifts to the cabin. Seven-seat flexibility and the diesel efficiency and torque will be appreciated.

Commended

Kia EV9

The striking EV9 is the next step in Kia’s brand transformation, carrying on from the EV6 in attention-grabbing ability. The seven-seat electric SUV looks great, has plenty of stowage space inside, plus cabin quality and equipment that would impress on a premium brand, and it’s comfortable and refined to drive. 

Nissan X-Trail

The X-Trail scores highly for its practicality, with Nissan’s SUV a handy option for anyone needing occasional seven-seat capability. The e-Power technology in particular is efficient, and Nissan’s suite of safety systems will appeal to anyone looking for secure family transport.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2024 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops on July 3rd.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

