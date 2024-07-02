Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is the perfect example of how the Czech brand replaces a model. The first-generation Kodiaq was much loved for its space and practicality, and was still up at the top of the class – and our 2023 New Car Awards Large SUV of the Year – even when it was old enough for a replacement almost ready for production.

That successor was revealed in early 2024, and it neatly builds on all the things that were so loved about the first Kodiaq.

The new model is even more about space, practicality, comfort and equipment. There’s also an increased air of sophistication about the cabin, with much-improved materials giving a feeling of premium car about them. The usability also impresses, especially the ‘smart-dial’ system that utilises a single set of rotary controllers to manage various functions. It’s a lot more usable than trying to drill down into touchscreen menus while on the move. There’s even a plug-in hybrid coming towards the end of 2024, to join the petrol and diesels available from launch.

Even with the third row of seats upright, there’s still more boot space than in your average supermini, at 340 litres in the seven-seat version. With the rear two folded, that goes to a hefty 845 litres, and you can drop all of the rear seats for a massive, van-like optimum carrying space of 2035 litres.