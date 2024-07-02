Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster
The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended
The Dacia Duster has always been an honest, dependable, no-nonsense family car. But the latest one wraps up everything that was great about the old model into a more modern package.
Don’t worry – the Duster hasn’t suddenly morphed into a 400bhp, electric-only behemoth with a dashboard-spanning infotainment system and luxurious Nappa leather seats, with an asking price to match. This is still an affordable small SUV that’ll make light work of the school run, weekly shop or longer trips – and even occasional off-roading. The Dacia brand has a clear understanding of its niche, and the latest Duster builds on that.
There’s now a hybrid engine with a slick automatic gearbox, but to us that detracts slightly from what the Duster is good at. Keep things simple (see our choice, below) and you’ll be getting into the true spirit of all things Dacia.
Thing is, despite its billing as a compact crossover, it’s still a brilliantly practical car. There’s loads of space inside for the kids, and the boot should swallow everything a growing family might need for a weekend away. It’s sprightly enough, economical and, of course, cheap to buy or lease.
That spacious interior has been pulled bang up to date, too, with a digital interface that not only looks slick, but is easy for all to use and filled with functionality. The controls have been honed, but the driver and passengers remain right at the very centre of the experience.
If you’re searching for your next family car and aren’t swayed by a premium badge or endless features, the Dacia Duster is an ideal choice.
Our choice
Dacia Duster Journey TCe 130 4x2 (£22,500 est)
Basic is best when it comes to the Dacia Duster. While the hybrid version is capable enough, it’s not dramatically more efficient than the turbocharged petrol unit, so stick with that and you’ll have one of the most accomplished small family cars on sale.
Commended
Our outgoing Car of the Year is still an ace buy, whether you’re after an electric car or something more affordable. It looks like something from 10 years in the future and has the powertrains to match. Efficient, affordable, and big enough to be a small family’s only car, the Hyundai Kona continues to impress.
The Jeep Avenger came close to toppling the Kona for overall honours last year, and since then, the EV-only line-up has been bolstered by an affordable petrol model and a fuel-sipping hybrid. There’s even a 4x4 version on the way to help boost the SUV’s off-road abilities; the smallest Jeep on sale is also the very best.
