Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster has always been an honest, dependable, no-nonsense family car. But the latest one wraps up everything that was great about the old model into a more modern package.

Don’t worry – the Duster hasn’t suddenly morphed into a 400bhp, electric-only behemoth with a dashboard-spanning infotainment system and luxurious Nappa leather seats, with an asking price to match. This is still an affordable small SUV that’ll make light work of the school run, weekly shop or longer trips – and even occasional off-roading. The Dacia brand has a clear understanding of its niche, and the latest Duster builds on that.

There’s now a hybrid engine with a slick automatic gearbox, but to us that detracts slightly from what the Duster is good at. Keep things simple (see our choice, below) and you’ll be getting into the true spirit of all things Dacia.

Thing is, despite its billing as a compact crossover, it’s still a brilliantly practical car. There’s loads of space inside for the kids, and the boot should swallow everything a growing family might need for a weekend away. It’s sprightly enough, economical and, of course, cheap to buy or lease.

That spacious interior has been pulled bang up to date, too, with a digital interface that not only looks slick, but is easy for all to use and filled with functionality. The controls have been honed, but the driver and passengers remain right at the very centre of the experience.