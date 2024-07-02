Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster is the 2024 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger commended

by: Richard Ingram
2 Jul 2024
The Dacia Duster has always been an honest, dependable, no-nonsense family car. But the latest one wraps up everything that was great about the old model into a more modern package.

Don’t worry – the Duster hasn’t suddenly morphed into a 400bhp, electric-only behemoth with a dashboard-spanning infotainment system and luxurious Nappa leather seats, with an asking price to match. This is still an affordable small SUV that’ll make light work of the school run, weekly shop or longer trips – and even occasional off-roading. The Dacia brand has a clear understanding of its niche, and the latest Duster builds on that.

There’s now a hybrid engine with a slick automatic gearbox, but to us that detracts slightly from what the Duster is good at. Keep things simple (see our choice, below) and you’ll be getting into the true spirit of all things Dacia.

Thing is, despite its billing as a compact crossover, it’s still a brilliantly practical car. There’s loads of space inside for the kids, and the boot should swallow everything a growing family might need for a weekend away. It’s sprightly enough, economical and, of course, cheap to buy or lease. 

That spacious interior has been pulled bang up to date, too, with a digital interface that not only looks slick, but is easy for all to use and filled with functionality. The controls have been honed, but the driver and passengers remain right at the very centre of the experience.

If you’re searching for your next family car and aren’t swayed by a premium badge or endless features, the Dacia Duster is an ideal choice.

Our choice

Dacia Duster Journey TCe 130 4x2 (£22,500 est)

Basic is best when it comes to the Dacia Duster. While the hybrid version is capable enough, it’s not dramatically more efficient than the turbocharged petrol unit, so stick with that and you’ll have one of the most accomplished small family cars on sale.

Commended

Hyundai Kona

Our outgoing Car of the Year is still an ace buy, whether you’re after an electric car or something more affordable. It looks like something from 10 years in the future and has the powertrains to match. Efficient, affordable, and big enough to be a small family’s only car, the Hyundai Kona continues to impress.

Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger came close to toppling the Kona for overall honours last year, and since then, the EV-only line-up has been bolstered by an affordable petrol model and a fuel-sipping hybrid. There’s even a 4x4 version on the way to help boost the SUV’s off-road abilities; the smallest Jeep on sale is also the very best.

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2024 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

New Car Awards 2024: introductionLuxury Car of the Year 2024: BMW 7 Series
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10Coupe of the Year 2024: Maserati GranTurismo
Supermini of the Year 2024: Citroen C3Convertible of the Year 2024: Mazda MX-5
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda OctaviaPerformance Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Estate Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai KonaPremium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2024: Tesla Model 3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: MG3
Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2024: BMW 530e
Small SUV of the Year 2024: Dacia DusterPick-up of the Year 2024: Ford Ranger
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2024: Hyundai TucsonElectric Van of the Year 2024: Ford E-Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2024: Skoda KodiaqVan of the Year 2024: Ford Transit Courier
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2024: MINI CountrymanDriver Power Award 2024: Dacia Duster
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Lexus NXPrevious winners
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2024: Porsche Cayenne 

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

