Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is the 2024 Auto Express Small Company Car of the Year, with the MG4 and Volvo EX30 commended
The Hyundai Kona Electric takes some beating for business users looking to make a splash in the corporate car park. The striking Korean machine took our outright Car of the Year title in 2023, and its blend of style, space and seriously low running costs remains as compelling as ever.
At the heart of its appeal is a smooth and efficient EV powertrain that drops the car into the two per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax bracket, so drivers sacrifice very little of their salary when they tick the box for the Kona. Then there’s strong range, with the larger 64kWh battery serving up a healthy claimed total of 305 miles between charges. Better still, a standard-fit heat pump means that in winter your range drops nowhere near as much as the temperatures.
Regardless of the weather, the Hyundai’s futuristic looks will ensure you get a warm reception at any business meeting. With its bold LED lighting strips, adventurous angles and a sprinkling of SUV styling cues, the Kona never fails to attract attention. Yet beneath the space-age exterior lies a sensible family runaround.
For starters, there’s enough room for five adults, while the dashboard neatly combines slick and intuitive touchscreens with physical controls for often-used functions. And anyone doubting Hyundai’s premium pretensions only needs to spend a few seconds in the Kona to experience its top-notch quality, hushed refinement and cushioned ride.
With up to 215bhp on tap, the Hyundai is no slouch, while the accurate handling and strong grip mean taking the long way home is no chore. Ultimately, this is a company car that you can choose with your heart and head.
Our choice
Hyundai Kona Advance 65kWh (£38,595)
The Kona Advance 64kWh is a no-brainer for lower-rate earners, because at just £154 a year in tax, it’ll cost only £14 extra in salary sacrifice over the 48kWh version. For that tiny increased outlay you get over 60 miles more range and another 61bhp under your right foot.
Commended
MG4
When it comes to balancing the books and the bottom line, few business cars make as much sense as the MG4. Yet while a £26,995 starting price will draw user-choosers in, it’s the smart styling, roomy cabin and engaging driving dynamics that are the real stand outs.
With its blend of premium appeal and attractively low pricing, the Volvo EX30 is likely to be on every fleet manager’s shopping list. The Volvo also looks great and drives well, while the Twin Motor Performance model serves up supercar-slaying pace. Only fiddly infotainment and tight rear-seat space let this super Swede down.
