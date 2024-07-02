Small Company Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona Electric takes some beating for business users looking to make a splash in the corporate car park. The striking Korean machine took our outright Car of the Year title in 2023, and its blend of style, space and seriously low running costs remains as compelling as ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the heart of its appeal is a smooth and efficient EV powertrain that drops the car into the two per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax bracket, so drivers sacrifice very little of their salary when they tick the box for the Kona. Then there’s strong range, with the larger 64kWh battery serving up a healthy claimed total of 305 miles between charges. Better still, a standard-fit heat pump means that in winter your range drops nowhere near as much as the temperatures.

Regardless of the weather, the Hyundai’s futuristic looks will ensure you get a warm reception at any business meeting. With its bold LED lighting strips, adventurous angles and a sprinkling of SUV styling cues, the Kona never fails to attract attention. Yet beneath the space-age exterior lies a sensible family runaround.

For starters, there’s enough room for five adults, while the dashboard neatly combines slick and intuitive touchscreens with physical controls for often-used functions. And anyone doubting Hyundai’s premium pretensions only needs to spend a few seconds in the Kona to experience its top-notch quality, hushed refinement and cushioned ride.