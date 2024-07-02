Large Company Car of the Year 2024: Kia EV9

It’s not often that a car can genuinely be considered a game changer, but the Kia EV9 is one of those models that altered the automotive landscape when it was launched last year.

This is a huge, five-metre-long electric SUV that offers space for seven adults, a real-world range of more than 300 miles and ultra-fast, 800-volt charging. And that’s before you consider the long kit list that even in base Air spec features large widescreen infotainment displays, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking cameras and a long list of standard safety aids.

Of course, in the company-car world, Benefit-in-Kind tax rules all – and despite its size, the EV9 slots into the same two-per-cent tax bracket as every electric car. Given how much metal you’re getting for your money, stepping up to a premium-feeling SUV with room for the whole family has never felt so attainable; a lower-rate earner will pay as little as £260 per year for an EV9 Air. If you can charge at home on an off-peak electricity tariff, the EV9 could be a genuine Mercedes rival with Smart-car running costs.

The Kia may be almost as long as a canal boat but that doesn’t mean it handles like one. The large SUV drives really neatly and is incredibly refined. That, along with the super-rapid charging speeds (you can top up from 10-80 per cent in just over 20 minutes), makes it more capable than most when it comes to long-distance driving. Welcome to the future: the EV9 is a great company car that just happens to be electric.

Our choice

Kia EV9 Air (£65,025)