Premium Electric Car of the Year 2024: Porsche Taycan

There’s no shortage of premium electric cars to choose from these days, but nothing in the last year has been a match for the superb new Porsche Taycan. Considering the subtle superficial changes for the 2024 model year, that might seem like a surprise, but that’s because Stuttgart’s finest have instead focused on improving what’s under that swoopy skin – and to fabulous effect.

A new battery pack, fresh control electronics and even a new motor have managed to make the entire system more efficient, benefiting both straight-line performance and energy consumption. In the case of the base-model Taycan fitted with the optional Performance Battery Pack, we averaged a brilliant 4.0 miles per kilowatt hour which, thanks to 97kWh of usable energy, translates into a real-world range of almost 400 miles. That’s a big improvement over its predecessor, and grants it the sort of range befitting of a four-door GT car.

Thanks to faster charging (it now tops up at up to 320kW), you can appreciate its other grand-tourer qualities even more often; comfort and refinement are both superb. Of course, being a Porsche, it’s still engaging when you aim it towards a more challenging road, too.

Even the base model now cracks the 0-62mph sprint a full 0.8 seconds faster than before, while the top-spec Turbo GT with the Weissach package smashes through that benchmark in a frankly bonkers 2.2 seconds. Where equipped, the latest version of Porsche’s Active Ride Control air-suspension system makes the body control even more staggeringly capable.

Our choice

Porsche Taycan (£86,500)